Texas, Oklahoma killed college football as we know it. Now it might be wise for CU Buffs to follow Nebraska’s lead and call Big Ten.
Rooting for Nick Saban feels icky and scuzzy and wrong, but Lord Almighty, it would feel good to see Alabama drop 60 points – darn it, let’s make it 70 – right on Bevos behind it.
Because the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, armed buzzards, SEC bound, just took a machete to college football as we know it. And loved it. Or at least tried.
I don’t know how the Big 12 continues, offered former CU coach Gary Barnett, who coached the Buffs to four division titles in that league and played in its predecessor, the Big Eight, in Missouri.
(Texas and Oklahoma) just kind of got me out of nostalgia and care for what it used to be. It’s just become so radically different.
Forget loyalty. Forget alliances. Forget geography. Forget common sense. It’s all one gigantic, soulless, cowardly money grab. Global pandemic? Excuse me, kids. We have contracts.
College presidents gave a lot of control to the conferences and, by extension, to ESPN, noted Dave Ridpath, a longtime proponent of NCAA reform, Ohio University professor and CSU alumnus. And none of those changes are the best for education or the athlete in my opinion.
The Horns and Sooners join the SEC. The Big 12 is just one step closer to joining the great afterlife. His dog-eat-dog. Logic and tradition are secondary to covering your butt. And your treasury.
So if you take the premise of the CU Buffs are investigating a move to, say, the Big Ten, you expect Barnett to laugh at you.
Just not him. Not at all.
Whichever of those conferences will survive, if you can get in, get in, the former Buffs coach replied. So I’d say if you look at the Big Ten and say, is the Big Ten more likely to survive at a higher level than the Pac-12, I’d say do what you can to get in there. Because once you have that brand, you can keep it.
It’s hard to get it. It’s like Missouri goes to the SEC. They made a move. They were just lucky to get in there because they moved to the best brand in college football. And now they will be able to stay (stable) (reshuffle) through this, no matter what. And that’s crucial.
insanity? Likely.
But again, these are crazy times. Anything that gets the Buffs to play Nebraska regularly would be good for college football. And beyond great for CU, whose fans, especially those over 35, are missing someone to hate.
Buffs-Iowa could be insanely fun, as good for Front Range transplants as anyone, a series that bridges the gap The Sports Column West (LoDo) and The Sports Column East (Iowa City). Imagine a road trip to Chicago for Northwestern and The Barnett Bowl. Or relive Kordell Stewart’s Miracle in Michigan when you visit the Big House.
Plus, two words: Mel. Tucker.
And yes, yes, we know where the Buffs’ financial bread is buttered. About 1 in every 10 out-of-state CU students is from California. Denver may be a petri dish of Midwesterners and Pacific Coast types stuck on I-25, but Boulders’ soul and donor base are in the west.
