Belinda Bencic from Switzerland wins tennis singles gold in Tokyo

Bencic is scheduled to play in a women’s doubles final on Sunday, alongside Viktorija Golubic on Sunday against the Czech Republic’s top-ranked team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

If Bencic can win gold in doubles, she would be only the fourth woman to win both singles and doubles at the same Games, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams in 2012 in London.

Bencic said she would play as hard as she could, but was also happy to be assured of at least silver in doubles.

I am super excited about it and I will give all the energy I have left in me, she said.

Bencic had hoped to play mixed doubles with Roger Federer as well, but chose not to play in Tokyo due to an injured knee.

Bencic said Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, wrote her on Saturday.

He said this is the perfect day to make my dreams come true, she said.

The showdown between Bencics and Vondrousova, in which the players exchanged mostly powerful ground strikes, was much calmer and more subdued than Tokyo organizers had hoped for, even with restrictions on fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stands were almost empty and the scattered moments of applause from Swiss and Czech delegations and volunteers were much more fleeting than the buzz of crickets (a summer program in Tokyo) and the rumble of cars on a nearby highway.

The tournament’s allure for casual fans was all but obliterated over the course of the week, when Vondrousova defeated Naomi Osaka in the third round, crushing many Japanese hopes for a signature Olympic gold moment for Osaka, one of the greatest sports stars of the country. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony, lost to Vondrousova in about an hour, then said the weight of the challenge played into her defeat.