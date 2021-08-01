Sports
Belinda Bencic from Switzerland wins tennis singles gold in Tokyo
TOKYO Belinda Bencic from Switzerland won gold in the women’s singles tennis tournament on Saturday night, beating Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic to position herself as one of the few players to win gold in singles and doubles at the same Olympics.
Bencic defeated Vondrousova in a tight third set to win the match, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, allowing Vondrousovas to serve quickly in the eighth game of the final set after taking a long break during a switch to finish the game. big toe on her right foot heavily bandaged by a trainer.
Bencic didn’t seem frustrated by the medical time-out. As the trainer wrapped the toe, she bounced in her chair to High Hopes by Panic! at the Disco, which played through the loudspeakers of the stadiums. She then played with extra aggression to get ahead.
Vondrousova had a break point against Bencic in the last game, but was unable to convert it and then made mistakes on the next two points to give Bencic the win.
If I end my career without winning extra matches I would still be happy because what I have achieved today no one can take away from me, said Bencic, who is the number 12 in the world with four titles on the women’s tour, who has earned more than $618,000 in prize money.
Bencic said she was uncomfortable early in the game because of the heat, the timing of her shots and her attempts to control Vondrousova. I was already at the limit, she said, after I won a tight first set and was quickly overwhelmed in the second. But, she said, she focused on her game, not the result.
The medical break in the third set allowed Bencic to regroup, treat a blister and get the break she needed to win.
This kind of thing happens in tennis. She had a great match after that, said Vondrousova, who said she kept in touch with Bencic, a friend and practice partner, throughout the tournament. Both players said they spoke to each other before their confrontation, and Bencic said Vondrousova’s friendship was important in a sport that can be lonely at times.
You could see on the pitch that we weren’t real opponents, said Bencic.
Bencic is scheduled to play in a women’s doubles final on Sunday, alongside Viktorija Golubic on Sunday against the Czech Republic’s top-ranked team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
If Bencic can win gold in doubles, she would be only the fourth woman to win both singles and doubles at the same Games, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams in 2012 in London.
Bencic said she would play as hard as she could, but was also happy to be assured of at least silver in doubles.
I am super excited about it and I will give all the energy I have left in me, she said.
Bencic had hoped to play mixed doubles with Roger Federer as well, but chose not to play in Tokyo due to an injured knee.
Bencic said Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, wrote her on Saturday.
He said this is the perfect day to make my dreams come true, she said.
The showdown between Bencics and Vondrousova, in which the players exchanged mostly powerful ground strikes, was much calmer and more subdued than Tokyo organizers had hoped for, even with restrictions on fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stands were almost empty and the scattered moments of applause from Swiss and Czech delegations and volunteers were much more fleeting than the buzz of crickets (a summer program in Tokyo) and the rumble of cars on a nearby highway.
The tournament’s allure for casual fans was all but obliterated over the course of the week, when Vondrousova defeated Naomi Osaka in the third round, crushing many Japanese hopes for a signature Olympic gold moment for Osaka, one of the greatest sports stars of the country. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony, lost to Vondrousova in about an hour, then said the weight of the challenge played into her defeat.
I should be used to it by now, but the magnitude of everything is a bit difficult because of the break I was taking, she said after a defeat that was heavily criticized in Japan, perhaps undermining efforts in the country to promote racial diversity. of his athletes.
Earlier on Saturday, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine came back from a poor first set, beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for bronze, 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.
Alexander Zverev of Germany and Karen Khachanov of Russia will face each other in the men’s final, scheduled for Sunday.
