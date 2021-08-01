Kookaburras def. Netherlands, Australia men’s hockey, results, score, quarterfinals





Finally revenge. Five years after being sent home from Rio in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands’ eventual medalists, the Kookaburras have paid for the defeat in a dramatic penalty shootout that saw goalkeeper Andrew Charter prove the hero. Charter saved the first penalty, forced the second wide and then put pressure on the Dutch to make a mistake and allow Tim Brand to shoot at home and let the Kookaburras advance to the semi-finals where they Germany will meet. Colin Batch had hoped the defeat would be the driving force to ensure this never happened again and his gold medal favorites didn’t let their coach down. A goal in each half for striker Tom Wickham seemed to prove the difference, but twice the Orange struck back first via Mink van der Weerden and later by Jeroen Hertzbergen from a penalty. MORE OLYMPIC NEWS GOLF LIVE: Smith rises in standings SWIM REPORT CARD: Historic hits and a few misses from the biggest Olympic campaign ever LIVE BLOG: Biles with one event left after another shock recording < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Kookaburras REALLY wanted this and they got it. Source: AFP It’s hard to imagine the tensions being higher than the temperature, but that’s what it felt like. Having sailed undefeated through the group rounds without having to play the big three, Sunday’s encounter in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium always beckoned to be a nerve-wracking encounter. Those tensions reached Covid temperatures as the Netherlands scored early in the second half to equalize and dominated proceedings. But Wickham’s second, where he fooled goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak after being left unmarked again, put the Kookaburras at the forefront. The danger was at every turn, however, and when the Kookaburras illegally stopped a certain goal, the Dutch hit back. Flynn Ogilvie had two late chances for the Kookaburras, but couldn’t find the back of the net, forcing the game to a brutal penalty shootout. Charter stopped Jeroen Hertzberger’s first shot, before Blake Govers defeated Pirmin Blaak in a dive to give the Kookaburras the lead. And when Robbert Kemperman went wide with the Netherlands second from a reverse shot, it was Australia to lose. Olgilvie fired in with his second attempt just before the allotted eight seconds to score. But another missed goal and Brand’s clinical shot saw the Kookaburras advance to the medal games.

