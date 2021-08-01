Connect with us

Sports

Sports on the air: these are the games on TV and radio for the week of August 1-7

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 



Sports on the air: These are the games on TV and radio for the week of August 1-7 – Deseret News






































clock more arrow new Yes

Adobe Stock Image

Sunday, Aug 1, 2021

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Semifinals, ESPN, 10am, 12.30pm

GOLF

  • Handa World Invitational, GOLF, 6:30am
  • US Senior Womens Open, GOLF, 12 noon

HORSERACING

  • Saratoga Live, FS1, 1:30 PM

MLB

  • Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.
  • Red Sox at Rays, ESPN, 5pm

MOTORSPORT

  • Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 hours
  • Northwest Nationals, Fox, 2 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 5pm

RUGBY

  • MLR Championship, CBS, 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Gold Cup Final: USA vs. Mexico, FS1, 7pm

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6pm

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Men’s handball: Norway vs. France, 1:00 AM
  • Beach volleyball men, 7 p.m.
  • Men’s Water Polo: USA vs. Greece, 8.30 p.m.
  • Women’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 9:45 PM
  • Women’s Badminton: Medal Matches, 10:30 p.m.

NBC

  • Men’s Volleyball: USA vs. Argentina; Cycling: BMX freestyle; weightlifting; screens; Tennis; Men’s Gymnastics: Event Final, 6:30 a.m.
  • Beach Volleybal; Women’s Gymnastics: Event Finals; Track: men’s long jump final/women’s 100 hurdles final, 5:00 p.m.
  • Women’s Volleyball: USA vs. Italy, 10 p.m.

NBCSN

  • Men’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 3 hours (delay)
  • Fencing, 3:30 a.m.
  • Weightlifting, 6 hours
  • Ladies badminton final, 6.45 pm

OLYMPIC

  • Wrestling, 5pm, 8pm

USA

  • Women’s Diving: 3m Springboard Final, Midnight
  • Men’s Volleyball: Brazil vs. France, 1:15 AM (delay)
  • Men’s Basketball: Spain vs. Slovenia, 2:15 AM
  • Beach Volleyball: Round of 4, 4:15 AM, 8:45 AM
  • Men’s handball: Denmark vs. Sweden, 6:30 am
  • Women’s Water Polo: Hungary vs. China, 8 a.m.
  • Women’s water polo: Netherlands vs. Canada, 10:45 AM
  • Men’s Handball: Germany vs. Brazil, 11:45 AM (delay)
  • boxing; Wrestling, 1:15 PM
  • Track: Women’s 1,500/Women’s 200, 6 p.m.
  • Canoe/kayak, 9 p.m.
  • Women’s Basketball: USA vs. France, 10.30 p.m.

Monday 2 Aug 2021

TELEVISION

MLB

  • Indians at Blue Jays, MLBN, 1pm
  • Phillies at Nationals, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 PM

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Men’s Diving: Springboard, 12:15 PM
  • Women’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 2.30am (delay)
  • Track: Men’s 200/Men’s 1,500/Women’s 400, 6:00 PM
  • Beach volleyball, 9.30 p.m.
  • Canoe/kayak, 10.30 pm

NBC

  • Rider; Beach Volleybal; Water polo; Diving for men; Gymnastics: Men’s Event Final, 10am
  • Beach Volleyball Women: Quarter Finals; Track: Men’s 400 Hurdles Final/Women’s Long Jump Final; Women’s gymnastics: Event final, 6 p.m.
  • Volleyball Men: Quarter-finals, 10 p.m.

NBCSN

  • Beach Volleyball: Round of 16, 01:00, 04:45, 10:00 (delay)
  • Equestrian, 5:45 am
  • Men’s Badminton: Singles Final, 6:45 AM
  • Women’s Handball: Netherlands vs. Montenegro, 3:15 PM (delay)

OLYMPIC

  • Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm

USA

  • Men’s Water Polo: Spain vs. Croatia, 12:30 PM
  • Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Canada, 2 a.m.
  • Cycling, 4 hours
  • Women’s Soccer: Australia vs. Sweden, 5 o’clock in the morning
  • Beach Volleybal; Weightlifting, 7 hours
  • Wrestling, 1:15 PM
  • Men’s Diving: Springboard Semi-Finals, 9 p.m.
  • Women’s Water Polo: Quarterfinals, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • Jazz Blue vs. Grizzlies, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
  • heat vs. Lakers, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
  • Jazz White vs. Spurs, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
  • TBT Championship, ESPN, 7pm
  • kings vs. Warriors, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.
  • Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 PM

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Men’s Diving: 3m Springboard Final, Midnight
  • Men’s Handball: Quarter-final, 1:15 a.m. (delay)
  • Beach Volleyball Quarter Finals, 6:00 PM
  • Women’s Skateboarding, 7:00 PM, 9:30 PM
  • Canoe/kayak, 8.30 pm, 10.15 pm
  • Men’s Water Polo: Quarterfinals, 11 p.m.

GOLF

  • First round ladies, 4.30 pm

NBC

  • Men’s climbing; canoe/kayak; Cycling; Women’s water polo: quarter-finals, 10 a.m.
  • Track: Men’s 110 hurdles / Women’s 400 hurdles; Gymnastics: Event Final, 6 p.m.
  • Women’s Skateboarding Finals; Women’s Volleyball: Quarterfinals, 10 p.m.

NBCSN

  • Men’s Football: Semi-finals, 2 hours, 5 hours
  • Men’s Hockey: Semi-finals, 11 a.m. (delay)
  • Swimming: Women’s 10K, 3:30 PM

OLYMPIC

  • Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm

USA

  • Men’s Basketball: Quarter Finals, 2:15 p.m., 6 p.m.
  • Volleyball Men: Quarter Finals, 7:45 AM
  • Men’s climbing, 8:30 a.m.
  • Women’s table tennis: semi-finals double, 11.30 a.m.
  • boxing; weightlifting; Wrestling, 1:00 PM
  • Men’s handball: Quarterfinals, 2:45 PM
  • Track: Decathlon / Heptathlon / Men’s Javelin Throw, 6:00 PM
  • Women’s Basketball: Quarter-finals, 10.30 p.m.

Wednesday 4 Aug 2021

TELEVISION

GOLF

  • American Women’s Amateur, GOLF, Afternoon

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 1:30 PM
  • Braves at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
  • Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM

NBA

  • Jazz Blue vs. Spurs, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
  • heat vs. Warriors, ESPNU, 6:00 PM
  • Jazz White vs. Grizzlies, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
  • kings vs. Lakers, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

RODEO

  • Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
  • Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM

FOOTBALL

  • USL: Roots vs. Rising, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
  • Real Salt Lake in Galaxy, KMYU, 8:30 PM

RADIO

FOOTBALL

  • Real Salt Lake at Galaxy, AM-700/AM-1600, 8:30 PM

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Women’s Handball: Quarterfinals, 1:15 AM (delay)
  • Men’s skateboarding, 6 p.m.
  • Diving, 7 p.m.
  • Canoe/kayak, 7pm, 10pm
  • Men’s hockey: bronze match, 23.30

GOLF

  • Second round ladies, 4.30 pm

NBC

  • Rider; Artistic swimming; women climbing; Beach Volleybal; Skateboarding, 10am
  • Women’s Beach Volleyball: Semifinals; Track: Women’s 4×100/Men’s 4×100/Men’s triple jump final; Women’s Diving: 10m Platform Semifinal, 6:00 PM
  • Men’s Basketball: Semifinals, 10 p.m.

NBCSN

  • Women’s Volleyball: Quarter Finals, 2:00 AM, 6:30 AM
  • Equestrian: individual show jumping final, 04:00 am
  • Women’s Hockey: Semi-finals, 10:15 AM (delay)
  • Swimming: Men’s 10K, 3:30 PM

OLYMPIC

  • Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm

USA

  • Women’s Dives: 10m platform, 12.30pm
  • Women’s Basketball: Quarter Finals, 2:30 AM, 6 AM
  • Artistic Swimming: Duet Final, 4:15 AM
  • Women’s climbing, 8 o’clock
  • Cycling: Track Final, 9:00 a.m.
  • Women’s Handball: Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. (delay)
  • Weightlifting, 12:15 PM
  • wrestle; Boxing, 1 p.m. (delay)
  • Track: Men’s Shot Put / Men’s 110 Hurdles, 6:00 PM

Thursday 5 Aug 2021

TELEVISION

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

  • Preseason: Cowboys vs. Steelers, Fox, 6:00 PM
  • Tiger-Cats at Blue Bombers, ESPN2, 6:30pm

GOLF

  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 8 hours
  • WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10am

MLB

  • Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1:00 PM
  • Braves at Cardinals, ESPN, 6:15 PM

RODEO

  • Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
  • Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Women’s water polo: Semi-finals, 12.30 p.m.
  • Rhythmic gymnastics, 8 p.m.
  • Women’s hockey: bronze match, 10.45 pm

GOLF

  • Third round ladies, 4.30 pm

NBC

  • Men’s climbing; canoe/kayak; Women’s water polo: semi-finals; Cycling: Track Final, 10:00 a.m.
  • skateboarding; Diving for women; Track: Men’s 400 Final/Decathlon Final/Heptathlon Final; Beach volleyball women’s final, 6 p.m.
  • canoe/kayak; Women’s Basketball: Semi-finals, 10 p.m.

NBCSN

  • Track: Men’s 20K walk, 1:30 a.m.
  • Men’s Handball: Semi-final, 03:45 (delay)
  • Men’s Basketball: Semi-final, 5 hours
  • Table tennis: women’s bronze match, 7 hours (delay)
  • Men’s hockey final, 10:00 a.m.
  • Track: Men’s 50K walk, 2.30pm

OLYMPIC

USA

  • Women’s Diving: Final 10m Platform, Midnight
  • Women’s Beach Volleyball: Semi-final, 1:15 AM (delay)
  • Women’s Football: Bronze Medal Match, 2:00 AM
  • Cycling: Track Final, 4:00 a.m.
  • Women’s water polo: Semi-finals, 04:45
  • Volleyball men: Semi-final, 06:00
  • Beach Volleyball: Semi-finals, 8:00 a.m.
  • Table Tennis: Women’s Doubles Medal Matches, 10:00 a.m. (delay)
  • Karate; boxing; Wrestling, 12:45 PM
  • Canoe/kayak, 6.30 pm
  • Women’s football final, 20:00
  • Women’s Volleyball: Semifinals, 10 p.m.

Friday Aug 6, 2021

TELEVISION

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

  • CFL: Lions at Roughriders, ESPNEWS, 7pm

GOLF

  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 8 hours
  • WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10am

MLB

  • White Sox at Cubs, MLBN, 12 noon
  • Marlins at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

RODEO

  • Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
  • Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Men’s Beach Volleyball: Bronze Medal Match, 7 p.m.
  • Modern women’s pentathlon, 8 p.m
  • Beach volleyball men’s final, 8.30 p.m
  • Baseball: Bronze Medal Match, 9.30pm

GOLF

  • Fourth round ladies, 4.30 pm

NBC

  • canoe/kayak; Rider; Artistic swimming; Rhythmic gymnastics; Volleyball for women; Women’s climbing, 10 a.m.
  • Track: 4×100 men’s final/women’s 4×100 final; Diving for men; Men’s Basketball Final, 6 p.m.

NBCSN

  • Track: 20K run ladies, 1:30 a.m.
  • Men’s Football: Bronze Medal Match, 5 Hours

OLYMPIC

USA

  • Men’s diving: 10m platform, midnight, 7pm
  • Women’s Handball: Semi-final, 02.30 hrs
  • Cycling, 3:30 a.m.
  • Women’s hockey final, 04:00 o’clock
  • Artistic Swimming, 05.30am
  • Women’s Volleyball: Semi-final, 6:00 AM
  • Women’s Basketball: Semi-finals, 8:00 a.m.
  • wrestle; boxing; Karate, 12:45 pm
  • Track: Women’s Marathon, 4 p.m.
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics, 8:45 PM
  • Canoe/kayak, 9:45 PM
  • Volleyball Men: Bronze Medal Match, 10.30pm

Saturday 7 Aug 2021

TELEVISION

EXTREME SPORTS

  • Crowley vs. Maestre, Fox, 6 p.m.
  • UFC 265 Preliminary Rounds, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

  • Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN/NFLN, 4:30 PM
  • CFL: Redblacks at Elks, ESPN2, 8pm

GOLF

  • WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m. (CBS, noon)
  • American Women’s Amateur, GOLF, Afternoon
  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 4:00 PM
  • Utah Championship, GOLF, 7 p.m. (delay)

HORSERACING

  • Hambletonian Stakes, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

  • Sailors at Yankees, MLBN, 11 a.m.
  • Mets in Phillies, FS1, 2 p.m.
  • Marlins at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
  • Diamondbacks at Padres, FS1, 6:30 PM

MOTORSPORT

  • United Rentals 176, FS1, 10:30 AM

RODEO

  • Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
  • Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM

FOOTBALL

  • Aston Villa vs. Seville, ESPN2, 8:00 AM
  • Real Salt Lake at Timbers, KMyu, 8:30 PM

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm

FOOTBALL

  • Real Salt Lake at Timbers, AM-700/AM-1600, 8:30 PM

FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE

CNBC

  • Women’s Basketball: Bronze Medal Match, 1:00 AM
  • Women’s handball: bronze medal match, 8 p.m.
  • Cycling, 10.30 p.m.
  • Boxing, 11 p.m.

NBC

  • Men’s volleyball final; Men’s handball final; Rider; Artistic swimming, 6 hours
  • Track: Women’s high jump final/Women’s 10,000 final/Men’s javelin final; Women’s basketball final, 6 p.m.
  • Women’s Volleyball Final, 11.30pm

NBCSN

  • Men’s handball: bronze match, 03:00 (delay)
  • Men’s Soccer Final, 5:30 am
  • Men’s Modern Pentathlon, 11:30 a.m. (delay)

OLYMPIC

USA

  • Men’s diving: final 10m platform, 12.30 pm
  • Women’s water polo final, 01.30 o’clock
  • Rhythmic gymnastics, 3h, 20h
  • Baseball final, 7.30am
  • Karate; boxing; Wrestling, 1:45 PM
  • Track: Men’s Marathon, 4 p.m.
  • Women’s Volleyball: Bronze Medal Match, 6.30pm
  • Cycling, 9.30 pm
  • Women’s volleyball final, 10.30 p.m.


Quantcast



Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/8/1/22604114/sports-on-the-air-heres-what-games-are-on-tv-and-radio-for-the-week-of-aug-1-7

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: