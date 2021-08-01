Sports on the air: these are the games on TV and radio for the week of August 1-7

Sunday, Aug 1, 2021
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Semifinals, ESPN, 10am, 12.30pm
GOLF
- Handa World Invitational, GOLF, 6:30am
- US Senior Womens Open, GOLF, 12 noon
HORSERACING
- Saratoga Live, FS1, 1:30 PM
MLB
- Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.
- Red Sox at Rays, ESPN, 5pm
MOTORSPORT
- Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 hours
- Northwest Nationals, Fox, 2 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 5pm
RUGBY
- MLR Championship, CBS, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Gold Cup Final: USA vs. Mexico, FS1, 7pm
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6pm
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Men’s handball: Norway vs. France, 1:00 AM
- Beach volleyball men, 7 p.m.
- Men’s Water Polo: USA vs. Greece, 8.30 p.m.
- Women’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 9:45 PM
- Women’s Badminton: Medal Matches, 10:30 p.m.
NBC
- Men’s Volleyball: USA vs. Argentina; Cycling: BMX freestyle; weightlifting; screens; Tennis; Men’s Gymnastics: Event Final, 6:30 a.m.
- Beach Volleybal; Women’s Gymnastics: Event Finals; Track: men’s long jump final/women’s 100 hurdles final, 5:00 p.m.
- Women’s Volleyball: USA vs. Italy, 10 p.m.
NBCSN
- Men’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 3 hours (delay)
- Fencing, 3:30 a.m.
- Weightlifting, 6 hours
- Ladies badminton final, 6.45 pm
OLYMPIC
- Wrestling, 5pm, 8pm
USA
- Women’s Diving: 3m Springboard Final, Midnight
- Men’s Volleyball: Brazil vs. France, 1:15 AM (delay)
- Men’s Basketball: Spain vs. Slovenia, 2:15 AM
- Beach Volleyball: Round of 4, 4:15 AM, 8:45 AM
- Men’s handball: Denmark vs. Sweden, 6:30 am
- Women’s Water Polo: Hungary vs. China, 8 a.m.
- Women’s water polo: Netherlands vs. Canada, 10:45 AM
- Men’s Handball: Germany vs. Brazil, 11:45 AM (delay)
- boxing; Wrestling, 1:15 PM
- Track: Women’s 1,500/Women’s 200, 6 p.m.
- Canoe/kayak, 9 p.m.
- Women’s Basketball: USA vs. France, 10.30 p.m.
Monday 2 Aug 2021
TELEVISION
MLB
- Indians at Blue Jays, MLBN, 1pm
- Phillies at Nationals, ESPN, 5 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 PM
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Men’s Diving: Springboard, 12:15 PM
- Women’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 2.30am (delay)
- Track: Men’s 200/Men’s 1,500/Women’s 400, 6:00 PM
- Beach volleyball, 9.30 p.m.
- Canoe/kayak, 10.30 pm
NBC
- Rider; Beach Volleybal; Water polo; Diving for men; Gymnastics: Men’s Event Final, 10am
- Beach Volleyball Women: Quarter Finals; Track: Men’s 400 Hurdles Final/Women’s Long Jump Final; Women’s gymnastics: Event final, 6 p.m.
- Volleyball Men: Quarter-finals, 10 p.m.
NBCSN
- Beach Volleyball: Round of 16, 01:00, 04:45, 10:00 (delay)
- Equestrian, 5:45 am
- Men’s Badminton: Singles Final, 6:45 AM
- Women’s Handball: Netherlands vs. Montenegro, 3:15 PM (delay)
OLYMPIC
- Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm
USA
- Men’s Water Polo: Spain vs. Croatia, 12:30 PM
- Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Canada, 2 a.m.
- Cycling, 4 hours
- Women’s Soccer: Australia vs. Sweden, 5 o’clock in the morning
- Beach Volleybal; Weightlifting, 7 hours
- Wrestling, 1:15 PM
- Men’s Diving: Springboard Semi-Finals, 9 p.m.
- Women’s Water Polo: Quarterfinals, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- Jazz Blue vs. Grizzlies, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
- heat vs. Lakers, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
- Jazz White vs. Spurs, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
- TBT Championship, ESPN, 7pm
- kings vs. Warriors, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.
- Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 PM
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Men’s Diving: 3m Springboard Final, Midnight
- Men’s Handball: Quarter-final, 1:15 a.m. (delay)
- Beach Volleyball Quarter Finals, 6:00 PM
- Women’s Skateboarding, 7:00 PM, 9:30 PM
- Canoe/kayak, 8.30 pm, 10.15 pm
- Men’s Water Polo: Quarterfinals, 11 p.m.
GOLF
- First round ladies, 4.30 pm
NBC
- Men’s climbing; canoe/kayak; Cycling; Women’s water polo: quarter-finals, 10 a.m.
- Track: Men’s 110 hurdles / Women’s 400 hurdles; Gymnastics: Event Final, 6 p.m.
- Women’s Skateboarding Finals; Women’s Volleyball: Quarterfinals, 10 p.m.
NBCSN
- Men’s Football: Semi-finals, 2 hours, 5 hours
- Men’s Hockey: Semi-finals, 11 a.m. (delay)
- Swimming: Women’s 10K, 3:30 PM
OLYMPIC
- Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm
USA
- Men’s Basketball: Quarter Finals, 2:15 p.m., 6 p.m.
- Volleyball Men: Quarter Finals, 7:45 AM
- Men’s climbing, 8:30 a.m.
- Women’s table tennis: semi-finals double, 11.30 a.m.
- boxing; weightlifting; Wrestling, 1:00 PM
- Men’s handball: Quarterfinals, 2:45 PM
- Track: Decathlon / Heptathlon / Men’s Javelin Throw, 6:00 PM
- Women’s Basketball: Quarter-finals, 10.30 p.m.
Wednesday 4 Aug 2021
TELEVISION
GOLF
- American Women’s Amateur, GOLF, Afternoon
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 1:30 PM
- Braves at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
- Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM
NBA
- Jazz Blue vs. Spurs, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
- heat vs. Warriors, ESPNU, 6:00 PM
- Jazz White vs. Grizzlies, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
- kings vs. Lakers, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
RODEO
- Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
- Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM
FOOTBALL
- USL: Roots vs. Rising, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
- Real Salt Lake in Galaxy, KMYU, 8:30 PM
RADIO
FOOTBALL
- Real Salt Lake at Galaxy, AM-700/AM-1600, 8:30 PM
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Women’s Handball: Quarterfinals, 1:15 AM (delay)
- Men’s skateboarding, 6 p.m.
- Diving, 7 p.m.
- Canoe/kayak, 7pm, 10pm
- Men’s hockey: bronze match, 23.30
GOLF
- Second round ladies, 4.30 pm
NBC
- Rider; Artistic swimming; women climbing; Beach Volleybal; Skateboarding, 10am
- Women’s Beach Volleyball: Semifinals; Track: Women’s 4×100/Men’s 4×100/Men’s triple jump final; Women’s Diving: 10m Platform Semifinal, 6:00 PM
- Men’s Basketball: Semifinals, 10 p.m.
NBCSN
- Women’s Volleyball: Quarter Finals, 2:00 AM, 6:30 AM
- Equestrian: individual show jumping final, 04:00 am
- Women’s Hockey: Semi-finals, 10:15 AM (delay)
- Swimming: Men’s 10K, 3:30 PM
OLYMPIC
- Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm
USA
- Women’s Dives: 10m platform, 12.30pm
- Women’s Basketball: Quarter Finals, 2:30 AM, 6 AM
- Artistic Swimming: Duet Final, 4:15 AM
- Women’s climbing, 8 o’clock
- Cycling: Track Final, 9:00 a.m.
- Women’s Handball: Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. (delay)
- Weightlifting, 12:15 PM
- wrestle; Boxing, 1 p.m. (delay)
- Track: Men’s Shot Put / Men’s 110 Hurdles, 6:00 PM
Thursday 5 Aug 2021
TELEVISION
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
- Preseason: Cowboys vs. Steelers, Fox, 6:00 PM
- Tiger-Cats at Blue Bombers, ESPN2, 6:30pm
GOLF
- Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 8 hours
- WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10am
MLB
- Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1:00 PM
- Braves at Cardinals, ESPN, 6:15 PM
RODEO
- Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
- Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Women’s water polo: Semi-finals, 12.30 p.m.
- Rhythmic gymnastics, 8 p.m.
- Women’s hockey: bronze match, 10.45 pm
GOLF
- Third round ladies, 4.30 pm
NBC
- Men’s climbing; canoe/kayak; Women’s water polo: semi-finals; Cycling: Track Final, 10:00 a.m.
- skateboarding; Diving for women; Track: Men’s 400 Final/Decathlon Final/Heptathlon Final; Beach volleyball women’s final, 6 p.m.
- canoe/kayak; Women’s Basketball: Semi-finals, 10 p.m.
NBCSN
- Track: Men’s 20K walk, 1:30 a.m.
- Men’s Handball: Semi-final, 03:45 (delay)
- Men’s Basketball: Semi-final, 5 hours
- Table tennis: women’s bronze match, 7 hours (delay)
- Men’s hockey final, 10:00 a.m.
- Track: Men’s 50K walk, 2.30pm
OLYMPIC
USA
- Women’s Diving: Final 10m Platform, Midnight
- Women’s Beach Volleyball: Semi-final, 1:15 AM (delay)
- Women’s Football: Bronze Medal Match, 2:00 AM
- Cycling: Track Final, 4:00 a.m.
- Women’s water polo: Semi-finals, 04:45
- Volleyball men: Semi-final, 06:00
- Beach Volleyball: Semi-finals, 8:00 a.m.
- Table Tennis: Women’s Doubles Medal Matches, 10:00 a.m. (delay)
- Karate; boxing; Wrestling, 12:45 PM
- Canoe/kayak, 6.30 pm
- Women’s football final, 20:00
- Women’s Volleyball: Semifinals, 10 p.m.
Friday Aug 6, 2021
TELEVISION
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
- CFL: Lions at Roughriders, ESPNEWS, 7pm
GOLF
- Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 8 hours
- WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10am
MLB
- White Sox at Cubs, MLBN, 12 noon
- Marlins at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.
RODEO
- Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
- Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Men’s Beach Volleyball: Bronze Medal Match, 7 p.m.
- Modern women’s pentathlon, 8 p.m
- Beach volleyball men’s final, 8.30 p.m
- Baseball: Bronze Medal Match, 9.30pm
GOLF
- Fourth round ladies, 4.30 pm
NBC
- canoe/kayak; Rider; Artistic swimming; Rhythmic gymnastics; Volleyball for women; Women’s climbing, 10 a.m.
- Track: 4×100 men’s final/women’s 4×100 final; Diving for men; Men’s Basketball Final, 6 p.m.
NBCSN
- Track: 20K run ladies, 1:30 a.m.
- Men’s Football: Bronze Medal Match, 5 Hours
OLYMPIC
USA
- Men’s diving: 10m platform, midnight, 7pm
- Women’s Handball: Semi-final, 02.30 hrs
- Cycling, 3:30 a.m.
- Women’s hockey final, 04:00 o’clock
- Artistic Swimming, 05.30am
- Women’s Volleyball: Semi-final, 6:00 AM
- Women’s Basketball: Semi-finals, 8:00 a.m.
- wrestle; boxing; Karate, 12:45 pm
- Track: Women’s Marathon, 4 p.m.
- Rhythmic Gymnastics, 8:45 PM
- Canoe/kayak, 9:45 PM
- Volleyball Men: Bronze Medal Match, 10.30pm
Saturday 7 Aug 2021
TELEVISION
EXTREME SPORTS
- Crowley vs. Maestre, Fox, 6 p.m.
- UFC 265 Preliminary Rounds, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
- Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN/NFLN, 4:30 PM
- CFL: Redblacks at Elks, ESPN2, 8pm
GOLF
- WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m. (CBS, noon)
- American Women’s Amateur, GOLF, Afternoon
- Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 4:00 PM
- Utah Championship, GOLF, 7 p.m. (delay)
HORSERACING
- Hambletonian Stakes, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
- Sailors at Yankees, MLBN, 11 a.m.
- Mets in Phillies, FS1, 2 p.m.
- Marlins at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
- Diamondbacks at Padres, FS1, 6:30 PM
MOTORSPORT
- United Rentals 176, FS1, 10:30 AM
RODEO
- Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM
- Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM
FOOTBALL
- Aston Villa vs. Seville, ESPN2, 8:00 AM
- Real Salt Lake at Timbers, KMyu, 8:30 PM
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm
FOOTBALL
- Real Salt Lake at Timbers, AM-700/AM-1600, 8:30 PM
FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE
CNBC
- Women’s Basketball: Bronze Medal Match, 1:00 AM
- Women’s handball: bronze medal match, 8 p.m.
- Cycling, 10.30 p.m.
- Boxing, 11 p.m.
NBC
- Men’s volleyball final; Men’s handball final; Rider; Artistic swimming, 6 hours
- Track: Women’s high jump final/Women’s 10,000 final/Men’s javelin final; Women’s basketball final, 6 p.m.
- Women’s Volleyball Final, 11.30pm
NBCSN
- Men’s handball: bronze match, 03:00 (delay)
- Men’s Soccer Final, 5:30 am
- Men’s Modern Pentathlon, 11:30 a.m. (delay)
OLYMPIC
USA
- Men’s diving: final 10m platform, 12.30 pm
- Women’s water polo final, 01.30 o’clock
- Rhythmic gymnastics, 3h, 20h
- Baseball final, 7.30am
- Karate; boxing; Wrestling, 1:45 PM
- Track: Men’s Marathon, 4 p.m.
- Women’s Volleyball: Bronze Medal Match, 6.30pm
- Cycling, 9.30 pm
- Women’s volleyball final, 10.30 p.m.