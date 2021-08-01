





Sports on the air: These are the games on TV and radio for the week of August 1-7 – Deseret News







































































Skip to main content





clock more arrow new Yes Adobe Stock Image Sunday, Aug 1, 2021 TELEVISION BASKETBALL TBT: Semifinals, ESPN, 10am, 12.30pm GOLF Handa World Invitational, GOLF, 6:30am

US Senior Womens Open, GOLF, 12 noon HORSERACING Saratoga Live, FS1, 1:30 PM MLB Rockies at Padres, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Red Sox at Rays, ESPN, 5pm MOTORSPORT Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 hours

Northwest Nationals, Fox, 2 p.m. RODEO Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 5pm RUGBY MLR Championship, CBS, 2 p.m. FOOTBALL Gold Cup Final: USA vs. Mexico, FS1, 7pm RADIO MINORS Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6pm FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Men’s handball: Norway vs. France, 1:00 AM

Beach volleyball men, 7 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo: USA vs. Greece, 8.30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 9:45 PM

Women’s Badminton: Medal Matches, 10:30 p.m. NBC Men’s Volleyball: USA vs. Argentina; Cycling: BMX freestyle; weightlifting; screens; Tennis; Men’s Gymnastics: Event Final, 6:30 a.m.

Beach Volleybal; Women’s Gymnastics: Event Finals; Track: men’s long jump final/women’s 100 hurdles final, 5:00 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: USA vs. Italy, 10 p.m. NBCSN Men’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 3 hours (delay)

Fencing, 3:30 a.m.

Weightlifting, 6 hours

Ladies badminton final, 6.45 pm OLYMPIC Wrestling, 5pm, 8pm USA Women’s Diving: 3m Springboard Final, Midnight

Men’s Volleyball: Brazil vs. France, 1:15 AM (delay)

Men’s Basketball: Spain vs. Slovenia, 2:15 AM

Beach Volleyball: Round of 4, 4:15 AM, 8:45 AM

Men’s handball: Denmark vs. Sweden, 6:30 am

Women’s Water Polo: Hungary vs. China, 8 a.m.

Women’s water polo: Netherlands vs. Canada, 10:45 AM

Men’s Handball: Germany vs. Brazil, 11:45 AM (delay)

boxing; Wrestling, 1:15 PM

Track: Women’s 1,500/Women’s 200, 6 p.m.

Canoe/kayak, 9 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: USA vs. France, 10.30 p.m. Monday 2 Aug 2021 TELEVISION MLB Indians at Blue Jays, MLBN, 1pm

Phillies at Nationals, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m. RADIO MINORS Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 PM FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Men’s Diving: Springboard, 12:15 PM

Women’s Hockey: Quarterfinals, 2.30am (delay)

Track: Men’s 200/Men’s 1,500/Women’s 400, 6:00 PM

Beach volleyball, 9.30 p.m.

Canoe/kayak, 10.30 pm NBC Rider; Beach Volleybal; Water polo; Diving for men; Gymnastics: Men’s Event Final, 10am

Beach Volleyball Women: Quarter Finals; Track: Men’s 400 Hurdles Final/Women’s Long Jump Final; Women’s gymnastics: Event final, 6 p.m.

Volleyball Men: Quarter-finals, 10 p.m. NBCSN Beach Volleyball: Round of 16, 01:00, 04:45, 10:00 (delay)

Equestrian, 5:45 am

Men’s Badminton: Singles Final, 6:45 AM

Women’s Handball: Netherlands vs. Montenegro, 3:15 PM (delay) OLYMPIC Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm USA Men’s Water Polo: Spain vs. Croatia, 12:30 PM

Women’s Soccer: USA vs. Canada, 2 a.m.

Cycling, 4 hours

Women’s Soccer: Australia vs. Sweden, 5 o’clock in the morning

Beach Volleybal; Weightlifting, 7 hours

Wrestling, 1:15 PM

Men’s Diving: Springboard Semi-Finals, 9 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo: Quarterfinals, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021 TELEVISION BASKETBALL Jazz Blue vs. Grizzlies, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

heat vs. Lakers, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Jazz White vs. Spurs, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

TBT Championship, ESPN, 7pm

kings vs. Warriors, ESPN2, 9 p.m. MLB Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM RADIO MINORS Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280, 6:30 PM FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Men’s Diving: 3m Springboard Final, Midnight

Men’s Handball: Quarter-final, 1:15 a.m. (delay)

Beach Volleyball Quarter Finals, 6:00 PM

Women’s Skateboarding, 7:00 PM, 9:30 PM

Canoe/kayak, 8.30 pm, 10.15 pm

Men’s Water Polo: Quarterfinals, 11 p.m. GOLF First round ladies, 4.30 pm NBC Men’s climbing; canoe/kayak; Cycling; Women’s water polo: quarter-finals, 10 a.m.

Track: Men’s 110 hurdles / Women’s 400 hurdles; Gymnastics: Event Final, 6 p.m.

Women’s Skateboarding Finals; Women’s Volleyball: Quarterfinals, 10 p.m. NBCSN Men’s Football: Semi-finals, 2 hours, 5 hours

Men’s Hockey: Semi-finals, 11 a.m. (delay)

Swimming: Women’s 10K, 3:30 PM OLYMPIC Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm USA Men’s Basketball: Quarter Finals, 2:15 p.m., 6 p.m.

Volleyball Men: Quarter Finals, 7:45 AM

Men’s climbing, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s table tennis: semi-finals double, 11.30 a.m.

boxing; weightlifting; Wrestling, 1:00 PM

Men’s handball: Quarterfinals, 2:45 PM

Track: Decathlon / Heptathlon / Men’s Javelin Throw, 6:00 PM

Women’s Basketball: Quarter-finals, 10.30 p.m. Wednesday 4 Aug 2021 TELEVISION GOLF American Women’s Amateur, GOLF, Afternoon MLB Teams TBA, MLBN, 1:30 PM

Braves at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM NBA Jazz Blue vs. Spurs, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

heat vs. Warriors, ESPNU, 6:00 PM

Jazz White vs. Grizzlies, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

kings vs. Lakers, ESPNU, 9 p.m. RODEO Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM

Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM FOOTBALL USL: Roots vs. Rising, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake in Galaxy, KMYU, 8:30 PM RADIO FOOTBALL Real Salt Lake at Galaxy, AM-700/AM-1600, 8:30 PM FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Women’s Handball: Quarterfinals, 1:15 AM (delay)

Men’s skateboarding, 6 p.m.

Diving, 7 p.m.

Canoe/kayak, 7pm, 10pm

Men’s hockey: bronze match, 23.30 GOLF Second round ladies, 4.30 pm NBC Rider; Artistic swimming; women climbing; Beach Volleybal; Skateboarding, 10am

Women’s Beach Volleyball: Semifinals; Track: Women’s 4×100/Men’s 4×100/Men’s triple jump final; Women’s Diving: 10m Platform Semifinal, 6:00 PM

Men’s Basketball: Semifinals, 10 p.m. NBCSN Women’s Volleyball: Quarter Finals, 2:00 AM, 6:30 AM

Equestrian: individual show jumping final, 04:00 am

Women’s Hockey: Semi-finals, 10:15 AM (delay)

Swimming: Men’s 10K, 3:30 PM OLYMPIC Wrestling, 3:15 am, 8:00 pm USA Women’s Dives: 10m platform, 12.30pm

Women’s Basketball: Quarter Finals, 2:30 AM, 6 AM

Artistic Swimming: Duet Final, 4:15 AM

Women’s climbing, 8 o’clock

Cycling: Track Final, 9:00 a.m.

Women’s Handball: Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. (delay)

Weightlifting, 12:15 PM

wrestle; Boxing, 1 p.m. (delay)

Track: Men’s Shot Put / Men’s 110 Hurdles, 6:00 PM Thursday 5 Aug 2021 TELEVISION AMERICAN FOOTBALL Preseason: Cowboys vs. Steelers, Fox, 6:00 PM

Tiger-Cats at Blue Bombers, ESPN2, 6:30pm GOLF Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 8 hours

WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10am MLB Cubs at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1:00 PM

Braves at Cardinals, ESPN, 6:15 PM RODEO Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM

Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM RADIO MINORS Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Women’s water polo: Semi-finals, 12.30 p.m.

Rhythmic gymnastics, 8 p.m.

Women’s hockey: bronze match, 10.45 pm GOLF Third round ladies, 4.30 pm NBC Men’s climbing; canoe/kayak; Women’s water polo: semi-finals; Cycling: Track Final, 10:00 a.m.

skateboarding; Diving for women; Track: Men’s 400 Final/Decathlon Final/Heptathlon Final; Beach volleyball women’s final, 6 p.m.

canoe/kayak; Women’s Basketball: Semi-finals, 10 p.m. NBCSN Track: Men’s 20K walk, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Handball: Semi-final, 03:45 (delay)

Men’s Basketball: Semi-final, 5 hours

Table tennis: women’s bronze match, 7 hours (delay)

Men’s hockey final, 10:00 a.m.

Track: Men’s 50K walk, 2.30pm OLYMPIC USA Women’s Diving: Final 10m Platform, Midnight

Women’s Beach Volleyball: Semi-final, 1:15 AM (delay)

Women’s Football: Bronze Medal Match, 2:00 AM

Cycling: Track Final, 4:00 a.m.

Women’s water polo: Semi-finals, 04:45

Volleyball men: Semi-final, 06:00

Beach Volleyball: Semi-finals, 8:00 a.m.

Table Tennis: Women’s Doubles Medal Matches, 10:00 a.m. (delay)

Karate; boxing; Wrestling, 12:45 PM

Canoe/kayak, 6.30 pm

Women’s football final, 20:00

Women’s Volleyball: Semifinals, 10 p.m. Friday Aug 6, 2021 TELEVISION AMERICAN FOOTBALL CFL: Lions at Roughriders, ESPNEWS, 7pm GOLF Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 8 hours

WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10am MLB White Sox at Cubs, MLBN, 12 noon

Marlins at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 PM

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m. RODEO Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM

Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM RADIO MINORS Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Men’s Beach Volleyball: Bronze Medal Match, 7 p.m.

Modern women’s pentathlon, 8 p.m

Beach volleyball men’s final, 8.30 p.m

Baseball: Bronze Medal Match, 9.30pm GOLF Fourth round ladies, 4.30 pm NBC canoe/kayak; Rider; Artistic swimming; Rhythmic gymnastics; Volleyball for women; Women’s climbing, 10 a.m.

Track: 4×100 men’s final/women’s 4×100 final; Diving for men; Men’s Basketball Final, 6 p.m. NBCSN Track: 20K run ladies, 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Football: Bronze Medal Match, 5 Hours OLYMPIC USA Men’s diving: 10m platform, midnight, 7pm

Women’s Handball: Semi-final, 02.30 hrs

Cycling, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s hockey final, 04:00 o’clock

Artistic Swimming, 05.30am

Women’s Volleyball: Semi-final, 6:00 AM

Women’s Basketball: Semi-finals, 8:00 a.m.

wrestle; boxing; Karate, 12:45 pm

Track: Women’s Marathon, 4 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics, 8:45 PM

Canoe/kayak, 9:45 PM

Volleyball Men: Bronze Medal Match, 10.30pm Saturday 7 Aug 2021 TELEVISION EXTREME SPORTS Crowley vs. Maestre, Fox, 6 p.m.

UFC 265 Preliminary Rounds, ESPN2, 6 p.m. AMERICAN FOOTBALL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN/NFLN, 4:30 PM

CFL: Redblacks at Elks, ESPN2, 8pm GOLF WGC-St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m. (CBS, noon)

American Women’s Amateur, GOLF, Afternoon

Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 4:00 PM

Utah Championship, GOLF, 7 p.m. (delay) HORSERACING Hambletonian Stakes, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m. MLB Sailors at Yankees, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Mets in Phillies, FS1, 2 p.m.

Marlins at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres, FS1, 6:30 PM MOTORSPORT United Rentals 176, FS1, 10:30 AM RODEO Dodge City Roundup, Cowboy, 6:30 PM

Lea County Fair Rodeo, Cowboy, 9:30 PM FOOTBALL Aston Villa vs. Seville, ESPN2, 8:00 AM

Real Salt Lake at Timbers, KMyu, 8:30 PM RADIO MINORS Bees at Aviators, AM-1280, 8pm FOOTBALL Real Salt Lake at Timbers, AM-700/AM-1600, 8:30 PM FULL OLYMPIC TV SCHEDULE CNBC Women’s Basketball: Bronze Medal Match, 1:00 AM

Women’s handball: bronze medal match, 8 p.m.

Cycling, 10.30 p.m.

Boxing, 11 p.m. NBC Men’s volleyball final; Men’s handball final; Rider; Artistic swimming, 6 hours

Track: Women’s high jump final/Women’s 10,000 final/Men’s javelin final; Women’s basketball final, 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final, 11.30pm NBCSN Men’s handball: bronze match, 03:00 (delay)

Men’s Soccer Final, 5:30 am

Men’s Modern Pentathlon, 11:30 a.m. (delay) OLYMPIC USA Men’s diving: final 10m platform, 12.30 pm

Women’s water polo final, 01.30 o’clock

Rhythmic gymnastics, 3h, 20h

Baseball final, 7.30am

Karate; boxing; Wrestling, 1:45 PM

Track: Men’s Marathon, 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: Bronze Medal Match, 6.30pm

Cycling, 9.30 pm

Women’s volleyball final, 10.30 p.m.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/8/1/22604114/sports-on-the-air-heres-what-games-are-on-tv-and-radio-for-the-week-of-aug-1-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos