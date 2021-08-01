Indians vs. White Sox – Game Recap – July 31, 2021

CHICAGO — White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three homeruns of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to defeat Chicago 12-11 on Saturday-evening.

Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-point deficit.

Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three homeruns in the same game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The 27-year old catcher played his 18th game in the majors before being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on July 6 to replace injured Yasmani Grandal.

In ninth, Zavala hit a solo homer in the third off Triston McKenzie. Zavala made a grand slam off McKenize in the fourth for a 6-1 lead and a solo drive against Bryan Shaw in the seventh.

I always knew I could swing it, Zavala said. Going through a rough patch for a few months, I knew if I kept working, something would click and I feel pretty good on the record.

With a chance to become the 19th player to hit a record four homeruns in a game, Zavala singled in the eighth and ended with six RBI.

Zavala was 4 for 28 this season, striking out 13 in 12 games for the White Sox before breaking free. He went 1 for 12 in five games with Chicago in 2019.

Brian Goodwin and Adam Engel also homered for the White Sox, who led the Indians in second place with eight games in the AL Central, despite winning only three times in their last 10 games.

The Indians totaled nine runs in three consecutive innings to take the lead. Justin Garza (1-0) threw two scoreless innings. Emmanuel Clase retired the side for his 13th save.

For us to come back and score nine unanswered runs, that’s huge, said center fielder Myles Straw, who was taken over from Houston on Friday. You don’t see that very often in baseball. It just shows a lot about this team. It was a crazy and very exciting first game for me.

Engel hit a two-run homer and Jos Abreu added an RBI single to bring in the White Sox within one in the eighth.

Miller and Hedges hit back-to-back drives in the fifth to narrow White Sox’s lead to 6-3. It was Miller’s first home run.

Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double to chase Dallas Keuchel in a sixth of five runs. After Hedges tied the game, Yu Chang hit a two-run triple off Michael Kopech (3-1) for an 8-6 lead. Goodwin attempted a jump into the correct field on Chang’s hit but was unable to hold the ball.

Kopech gave up five runs in an inning, the first time he had scored more than one run in an outing this season.

Each starting pitcher allowed three home runs. McKenzie gave up six runs in four innings to Cleveland, while Keuchel was tagged for five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

I’ve been dealing with this mechanical error of mine and sometimes I clean it up and sometimes I don’t, Keuchel said. I fell victim to it after the third, and they took advantage of it.

NEW PERSON

Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth in his first outing for the White Sox after they bought him from the Cubs on the trade deadline Friday.

He reunites with Tony La Russa, who was in the Boston front office when Kimbrel pitched for the Red Sox in 2018.

We won one together when I was wearing a red sock. Let’s do it in white now, Kimbrel told the manager.

The White Sox added Kimbrel despite already having All-Star closer Liam Hendriks. La Russa said they will be used subject to availability.

The day they’re both available, you have to be very clear about whether we’re in charge who throws the eighth and who throws the ninth, La Russa said. It won’t be a quarterback controversy. It won’t be a closer controversy. It’ll just be, let’s get the outs and let’s win and let’s keep going.

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, had a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 chances with the Cubs this season.

I’m on board to do what I need to do to help this team win, he said.

INTERRUPTION IN ACTION

The game was briefly interrupted in the bottom of the eighth after debris fell onto rightfield. Indianen interim manager DeMarlo Hale said an object was thrown at rightfielder Oscar Mercado. Straw said Mercado told him it was a bobblehead doll. The White Sox giveaway was a second baseman Yon Moncada bobblehead.

I want this game to go on and have no interruptions or downtime because it was such a good game, Hale said. (Security) arranged it right away and we moved on.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: LF Eloy Jimnez (groin tightness) was out of the lineup for the third game in a row. The slugger is expected back on Tuesday. A pectoral tear kept Jimnez sidelined all season until he was reinstated from the injured list Monday. OR Luis Robert (right hip flexor) moves well but is a few at bats short in his rehab assignment, La Russa said.

NEXT ONE

RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.66 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Indians in Sunday’s series final against the White Sox, who had yet to announce a starter.

