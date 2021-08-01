United Local head coach looks ahead to the upcoming football season





HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – “We’ve had a great off-season. Our kids love the weight room,” said United head coach DJ Ogilvie. “They’re really going after it, so I think our strength is as good as I’ve ever had at United and I think that’s a big positive for us.” Watch the video above for more information from Coach Ogilvie about the upcoming season. 2020 record: 7-3 (5-1, T-1st place in EOAC)

Trainer: DJ Ogilvie, 4th season at United in 2nd stint

2020 Big 22: Keaton Baker; Brutus Ogilvie Preview United’s Offensive

Scoring offense: 34.5 (9th in area)

Total violation: 387.5

Returning starters: 7

Main returnees: Payne Brereton, SR/OL; Nick Hardgrove, JR/ATH; Grant Ridder, JR/WR; Lincoln Urmson, SR/RB

Key Losses: Keaton Baker, WR; Cameron Marshall, O.L.; Nate Miller, WR; Brutus Ogilvie, QB

Name to watch: Grant Knight, WRO The Golden Eagles finished the 2020 season with a scoring average of 34.5 points per game, their highest total since 2013 (35.1). That performance marked the fifth time in the past nine years that United have eclipsed 27 points per game. Without players like QB Brutus Ogilvie (2,663 yards passing, 26 TDs), WR Keaton Baker (86 catches, 1,392 yards, 12 TDs), and Nate Miller (338 yards receiving, 6 TDs), the Golden Eagles lost 55% of their foul of a year ago. We have to reinvent ourselves with a huge question mark on quarterback, said coach Ogilvie. We have some nice athletes that I think can step into that role, but it will depend on their leadership and toughness. A pair of three-year starters return in receiver Grant Knight (57 catches, 736 yards, 7 TDs) and declining Lincoln Urmson (483 rushing yards, 7 TDs). We can build from those two guys, Ogilvie said. We also have junior Nick Hardgrove. Look closely at his leadership on the pitch. He’s done a great job in the weight room this off-season. Cole Ellyson and Payne Brereton return as starters for United this season. They’ve had great outdoor seasons, Ogilvie said. Some guys I see coming up and having great seasons down the offensive line are Tyler Dickens, Steffen Jarrett, Jack Strader and Dallas McCracken. Big 22 Celebrates 16 Years: A Look Back at Valley’s Highest Individual Honor

Preview Uniteds Defense

Scoring Defense: 18.3 (13th in area)

Returning starters: 7

Main returnees: Grant Knight, JR/DB; Caden Marshall, JR/LB; Lincoln Urmson, SR/DE

Key Losses: Garrett Bailey, DB; Cameron Marshall, D.L.; Christian McCon, DL

Name to watch: Caden Marshall, LBA The defense saw the allowed number of points decrease by 11.5 points per game from 2019 (30.8 to 18.3). The defensive line is a real strength for us, said coach Ogilvie. The same kids in the offensive line give us some big strong kids beforehand. Senior Lincoln Urmson finished last year with 38 tackles, nine for a loss and four quarterback takedowns. Junior middle linebacker Caden Marshall returns after finishing his 2020 campaign with 128 tackles, earning First-Team All-Conference honors. It’s always a great feeling to have your lead tackler back, Ogilvie said. Caden is a very good footballer and I think he will be even better this season now that he has a full season to understand our defense plan. Stand EOAC 2020

United 5-1 (7-3)

Leetonia 5-1 (7-2)

Southern 5-1 (5-3)

Wellsville 3-3 (4-6)

Colombian 3-3 (4-5)

Valley Christian 2-4 (2-6)

Lisbon 1-5 (4-7)

East Palestine 0-6 (1-9) Excitement builds up as 100 days until football season; Games to get the adrenaline flowing

Schedule

Aug 20 Minerva

August 27 in East Canton

September 3 Crestview

September 10 Valley Christian

September 17 in Leetonia

September 24 at Columbia

October 1 East Palestine

October 8 in Wellsville

October 15 in Lisbon

October 22 Southern

