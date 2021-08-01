Olympics 2020 golf ranking: Xander Schauffele wins gold medal in Tokyo with clutch par on the last hole

Once it was announced that golf at the Olympics would be a small-field event, it should have been obvious that Xander Schauffele would do well. The American won gold on Sunday with a closing 68 at Kasumigaseki Country Club to beat Rory Sabbatini by one stroke on a wild golf Sunday outside Tokyo.

Sabbatini led a few groups ahead of Schauffele and fired a shocking 10-under 61 to provide some electricity early in the day in what appeared to be a Schauffele rout. The shock of Sabbatini competing under the Slovak flag with his wife on the sack (more on that below) running up the board, combined with the difficulty finishing a golf tournament, seemed to affect Schauffele late in the day.

After a clear first nine, Schauffele started to slip a bit towards the end. A tee shot that nearly went out of bounds and ended up thinning out an iron from the woods because his club was wrapped around a vine resulted in a bogey 6 on the par-5 14th hole. It could have been much worse. He got that blow back at number 17 clutching up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie, then hit the shot of his life on the 18th. From 98 yards to 3 feet for a gold medal when he absolutely had to have it to avoid a playoff with Sabbatini.

“Probably more [pressure in this event than other ones] in all honesty,” Schauffele told the Golf Channel after winning for the first time in over two years. “I really wanted to win for my dad. I’m sure he’s crying somewhere right now. I actually wanted this one more than any other.”

Schauffele’s father, Stefan, was once an Olympic hopeful for Germany in the decathlon before being hit by a drunk driver and losing sight in one of his eyes. He now coaches his son, who is also an Olympic champion.

The win is the biggest of Schauffele’s still-growing resume. Four of his five victories as a professional have been in comparable small-field tournaments, including the Tour Championship, WGC-HSBC Champions and Tournament of Champions. However, this one will stick around longer than the rest and could be rocket fuel for what has been an incredibly successful career thus far, despite no major championships being won.

That’s for later, though. For now, Schauffele can enjoy winning the United States a gold medal in the second event since golf was reinstated as an Olympic sport at the Rio Games in 2016 (Matt Kuchar took bronze for the US in 2016). Schauffele was one of the more vocal players this week about how monumental it would be to bring a medal back to his home country, and I thought about what he said on Tuesday after he won on Sunday.

“I think of course it’s very important to win a gold medal and represent our country, otherwise we wouldn’t be here talking to you and answering these questions,” Schauffele said.

“If you look at other… athletes, athletics, swimming, judo, any other extreme athlete, this is the pinnacle. This is the most honorable and greatest thing you can do for your country. For golf, it’s so fresh and so new and happy [teammate] Collin [Morikawa] and I’m young, and so when we talk to you, it’s exciting, it’s very cool. It’s something we want to do, win a gold medal and represent the US properly. And, like I said, we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t feel that way and feel strong about it.”

Schauffele has his gold medal, and although he came into a tournament with the same style as most of the others he won, he did it differently than before. This is his first time leading from the front and closing a 54-hole lead. That makes sense anyway, even more so in an Olympics with a crushing weight on you, unlikely in the form of a 61 from a man who just got citizenship of the country he represented a few years ago.

Schauffele’s gold medal is important for many reasons. Stopping a tournament he knows means the world to his father. Staring at a gold medal with one of the best shots he’s ever hit. Stop all newcomers by winning from the front. It may not have been seen by a whole lot of people in the United States, but those who have stood for it will remember that he won it and howhe won it for a very long time. Quality: A+

Here are the rest of our numbers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rory Sabbatini (2nd): Sabbatini set the tournament on fire for the leaders on Sunday with those 61, including two bogeys and one of the great early fist pumps in golf history on the final hole (the video below is incredible). Sabbatini spoke all week about the shock he wanted to give golfing in Slovakia (although he is from South Africa, he has dual citizenship because his wife, who cadded for him this week, is Slovakian). He didn’t win a gold in the end, but it’s a big deal to get Slovakia’s third medal at these Olympics, and that he shoots a 61 in the middle of the night (and a best-ball 57 with playing partner CT Pan!) I will remember it for a long time. Quality: A+

Rory McIlroy (T3): McIlroy lost the seven-time bronze medal playoff on the third playoff hole, but he was great all week, both on and off the course. He gave a lot of great quotes — and talked a lot about how to be more relaxed on the track and more athletic with his putts — but this is the one that will stay with me the longest.

“I have to give things a chance,” he said of his skepticism about the Olympics before competing. “I spoke to my wife last night and said maybe I shouldn’t be so skeptical. But I think I should do better by just giving things a chance, experiencing things and not writing them off on the face of it. a trait of mine, but like I’m happy to be proven wrong. I was proved wrong at the Ryder Cup, I was proved wrong this week and I’m happy about that, I’m happy to say so.” Class A

Sungjae Im (T22): I did a great job over the weekend but ended up falling short due to a slow start in the first two laps that left him with 1 left into the weekend. He (and Si Woo Kim) are notable because winning one of three medals this week would have exempted them from compulsory military service in the future. They’re both young enough to have another shot at the 2024 Olympics or even the 2028 Olympics, but with so much golf rooting for them in Tokyo, it was a huge disappointment to see them come up short (Kim ended T32). Rank: B+

Justin Thomas (T22): If this event had lasted seven or eight days, JT might have won. After an opening 71 on Thursday in which he made 18 consecutive pairs, he improved his score every day and finished with a 65 on Sunday. He was among the huge group of players who were blown away by how good their Olympic experience was.

“It’s so different,” Thomas says. “It was cooler than I thought it was. I’m more proud to be here than I thought I would be. I thought I would be proud, but the first day or two I immediately found out that this is the coolest is I was once part of it.

“The Ryder Cup is cool, the Presidents Cup is cool, but this is just so different. I grew up watching the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, the majors, and never grew up watching this, so nobody could ever pass on or say what it felt like to be an Olympian especially a golfer I never hit putts as an 8, 10 year old on the putting green to win the Olympics and win a gold medal So I guess that if you don’t have the ability to dream something, when you’re here, sometimes it can just surprise you, and this definitely surpassed that.”Grade B-