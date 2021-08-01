English cricket must do more to make ethnic minorities feel welcome

My earliest memory of international cricket dates back to July 1987, when I saw Imran Khan running from Kirkstall Lane End in Headingley to destroy the English batting line-up.

If someone had told me at the time that I would one day have the opportunity to interview him and many other legends of Pakistan and international cricket, I would have said they were talking nonsense.

But by the time of the 2009 ICC World Twenty20 tournament in England, I was an accredited journalist. What an introduction, what a tournament, what an experience, what memories.

Since then I’ve been accredited and written for some great platforms including Sky Sports and Wisden, as well as appearing on Test Match Special and TalkSport.

The ICC and the ECB have always been good to me and I’ve never had any problems getting accreditation because I’ve never messed with them and always attended the matches I’ve said I will. They don’t ask for much, except that they follow their rules and guidelines, are professional and I always have.

< class=""> read more Ben Stokes: England star in doubt for Ashes after taking indefinite break from cricket for mental health

There has been an occasional incident since 2009 in various areas where I have come across a few individuals who were a bit difficult to deal with and quite rude. But I’ve always attributed that to work pressure, or maybe because they’re new to their respective roles. However, this year I attended four England internationals and what I experienced was of a completely different level. I felt I had to speak.

At my first match I was told that I was not allowed to park in the press car park. I informed the clerk that I had an email confirming my parking spot, but he wouldn’t accept it. After showing him the email several times, I asked him to call the ECB to check it, which he wouldn’t. To my surprise I then heard one of his colleagues say: Let him in, he has the e-mail showing that he has approval, we have done that for others. It felt like this brown man was breaking their parking rules with his press pass.

Match two. I approached the media parking lot only to be told from a distance that I couldn’t park there. I informed the flight attendant that I had received an email confirmation that I was allowed to park here. I pulled up my car and showed him the ECB email and then showed him my press card. His response was that your pass looks fake and I could easily make such a pass at home. At first I laughed because I thought he was joking, but the look on his face suggested otherwise. He then took a long, hard look at my pass, presumably hoping he might spot a mistake. I showed him the ECB email again and finally he said he would let me in this time, but I had to be more careful next time. More careful with what, I’m not sure. I think this was a case of the brown man with his fake pass parking where he shouldn’t be.

Then an employee kept staring into the press box. I got up a few times before the game to walk out of the press box and I noticed he was checking my pass closely. On the third time, I deliberately slowed as I walked past him and lifted my stride in his direction to show it was real. He seemed embarrassed that I had to do this, but at least this had the desired effect of stopping the cans. I suppose this was a case of why is this brown man in our press box?

< class=""> read more The Hundred may still attract a new audience, but it can also cause enormous damage

Match three. Upon entering the stadium, I was asked to show that I had a negative Covid-19 test, so I texted the staff member.

To my surprise, I was told that this was not acceptable and that I had to show another proof. I then showed him an email confirming the negative test. Again, this was not acceptable. It was a stalemate and I suggested he call his supervisor. He asked me to step aside, but for some unknown reason, he changed his mind. He made no apology, and when I started to enter the ground I noticed that others were showing the exact same text and email that I had shown as proof of a negative test, when they were let into the ground by the same employee, with the words please come through sir, please go through ma’am. I think this was the case of the brown man with his unreliable Covid-19 result.

I then approached the media center and the response was that you are now all too well known that you are not on the list. After explaining the same things over and over, I was reluctantly allowed in, but not before the words are more careful next time! Not sure what to look out for more. This was the case with the brown man with his dodgy accreditation who wasn’t careful enough.

Match four. Strange looks again and you’re not on the list, are you really media? comments. Again, I showed my pass and proof to prove I had a parking space. This was followed by the usual checks, strange looks, more checks, a few whispers in my direction and then the hesitation you can endure. I think this was the case with the brown man who is not on the list, but we have to let him in.

Then I walked on the floor to take pictures and videos before playing. I was approached by a flight attendant who said I couldn’t stand where I was. I was out of the way, blocking no one’s view, not posing any security risk, so I was a little confused.

I politely asked him why I had to move; his reaction, because you don’t belong in this position. I pointed to my accreditation and explained that with the pass I could be where I was at the time.

< class=""> read more England Test squad vs India: Ollie Robinson returns after ban on racist and sexist tweets

A few minutes later, the flight attendant returned with a burly and rather intimidating security guard. I heard the words, he claims to be media, but I don’t believe him. The security personnel approached me and, even before they asked to see my accreditation, she told you to move from there, as you are not a media. I repeated what I had said to his colleague, that with my press pass I could be where I was at that moment. The member of security then began to stare at my pass and at me, looking for a response. I calmly went on with my work before leaving the area. I think this was the case of the brown man who was turned away for standing in a part of the ground he had every right to.

I’m not saying that every journalist of color goes through the same problems I do and I’m not saying that every incident or problem was definitely due to the color of my skin. But four matches on the bounce with some pretty unnecessary, unsavory and derogatory comments isn’t just a coincidence.

Given that there is so much talk and various initiatives to encourage people from ethnic minorities to participate in all aspects of cricket, I think the message is hypocritical.

There is a clear problem in the way people from ethnic minorities, especially in cricket areas where they are underrepresented, are treated in some stadiums and that needs to be addressed.

Do those who run cricket in England and the people in charge of these stadiums really want more people from ethnic minorities to get involved in the sport? Do they tolerate such behavior from their employees or contractors?

Is something being done about it, or is such behavior just being swept under the rug and allowed to continue as if nothing ever happened?