Sports
Football Prep: 2021 Gazette-Mail Preseason All-State Team | american football
Gazette-Mail Preseason All-State Football Team
Pos — Player, School Hgt Wgt Cls
QB — Trey Dunn, South Charleston 6-0 190 Jr.
RB — Atticus Goodson, Independence 6-0 220 Sr.
RB — Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd 6-1 190 Sr.
RB — Gus Morrison, Ritchie County 6-4 180 Sr.
OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston 6-5 310 Sr.
OL — Evan Ferguson, Spring Valley 6-2 284 Sr.
OL — Corbin Turney, University 6-3 295 Sr.
OL — Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd 6-6 300 Jr.
OL — Nathan Hagan, Morgantown 6-0 240 Jr.
TE — Corbin Page, Spring Valley 6-5 257 Sr.
WR — Jacorian Green, Bluefield 6-2 170 Sr.
WR — Chase Hager, Hurricane 5-9 165 Sr.
UT — Bryson Singer, Parkersburg 6-3 210 Sr.
K — Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 6-0 142 Sr.
DL — Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland 6-1 275 Sr.
DL — Max Wentz, Huntington 6-4 265 Sr.
DL — Elijah Edge, St. Albans 5-11 210 Jr.
DL — Mari Lawton, South Charleston 6-4 245 Jr.
LB — Toby Payne, Poca 6-5 230 Sr.
LB — Braxton Todd, Martinsburg 6-0 205 Sr.
LB — Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport 6-1 200 Sr.
LB — Mondrell Dean, South Charleston 6-4 220 Jr.
LB — Ryker Brown, Bluefield 6-3 195 Sr.
DB — Cam Cole, Bridgeport 5-10 165 Sr.
DB — Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland 6-1 195 Sr.
DB — Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park 5-10 165 Sr.
UT — Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover 6-1 181 Sr.
P — Grant Cochran, Princeton 6-5 215 Jr.
QB – Ismael Borrero, Hurricane 6-2 185 Mr.
RB — Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland 6-0 210 Sr.
RB — Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail 5-9 165 Sr.
OL — Riley Boley, St. Marys 6-1 220 Sr.
OL — Aiden Ellis, Capital 6-4 300 Sun.
OL — Zach Krason, George Washington 6-3 336 Sr.
OL — Colby Price, Point Pleasant 5-10 225 Sr.
OL — Elijah Williams, Riverside 5-11 215 Sr.
OL – Gabe Keech, Poca 6-0 260 Sr.
TE — Jacob Barrick, Martinsburg 6-4 220 Sr.
WR — Hudson Clement, Martinsburg 6-1 185 Sr.
WR — Justin Grimmett, Male 6-1 180 Jr.
UT — Gavin Lochow, Huntington 6-0 195 Jr.
K — Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover 5-10 165 Jr.
DL — Gabe Ryan, Keyser 6-3 230 Jr.
DL — Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior 6-6 290 Sr.
DL — Josh Blake, Oak Glen 6-1 240 Jr.
DL – Includes Eldridge, Morgantown 6-1 200 Jr.
LB — Donald Brandel, University 6-2 226 Sr.
LB — Dylan Conley, Oak Glen 5-11 185 Sr.
LB — Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central 6-2 210 Sr.
LB — Brogan Brown, Hurricane 6-1 215 Sr.
LB — Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park 5-11 210 Sr.
DB — Jacob Miller, Musselman 5-9 170 Sr.
DB — Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior 5-11 190 Sr.
DB — Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover 5-9 165 Jr.
UT — Trevor Lowe, Nitro 6-2 225 Sr.
P — Hayden Pack, Spring Mills 5-10 165 Sr.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvgazettemail.com/sports/prep_sports/football/prep-football-2021-gazette-mail-preseason-all-state-team/article_4fce8934-9d49-5590-b230-da7423ea5f58.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]