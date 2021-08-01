Artist’s Queer Newfoundland Hockey League is spinning a new yarn to tackle homophobia in sports

Ever heard of the St. John’s Sissies? The Corner Brook Queens? The Come By Chance Flamers?

If you are strictly a sports fan, probably not. But these fictional teams and their creators mix up traditional hockey styles, offering an alternate world known as the Queer Newfoundland Hockey League.

The league is the brainchild of artist Lucas Morneau, who has created a total of 14 teams, each featuring crochet and crochet rugs in retro colors and detailed logos from across Newfoundland and Labrador, from the Nain Nancys to the Ferryland Fairies, along with hockey-” cards” of players and cloth goalkeeper masks.

Growing up in Corner Brook, hockey was always on TV at Morneau’s house. He remembered watching broadcasts as a child, especially the Coach’s Corner commentary and its judicious host, Don Cherry, but his enthusiasm waned as he got older.

“Growing up, I became more and more aware of the kind of language Don used, those kinds of small or dehumanizing players who called players who refused to fight, like ‘sissies’ and ‘violets,'” said Morneau, who now in Sackville, NB. lives

“And that really started to bother me growing up and realizing that I was queer myself.”

When Cherry was fired from… Coach’s Corner in 2019 for anti-immigrant comments, Morneau found inspiration.

“Basically I wanted to find a way that I could talk about these issues with homophobia in sport and especially with hegemonic masculinity and how that affects the mental health of players and fans alike,” he told CBC Radios. Weekend AM.

The Come By Chance Flamers are one of 14 fictional teams Morneau created for his Queer Newfoundland Hockey League as a way to talk about homophobia in sports. In the winter of 2020 he started crocheting the sweaters. (Submitted by Lucas Morneau)

Morneau started crocheting the sweaters in the winter of 2020 and his work is now recognized by The Rooms, Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest public cultural space. It bought its St. John’s Sissies jersey, made with wool and drag queen tights, for its collection.

“It was a tough choice,” said Mireille Eagan, contemporary art curator at The Rooms, about which team to choose. The selection committee eventually landed on the Sissies jersey because of its connection to Cherry’s language.

“Lucas Morneauis takes that term, and he embraces that term and he makes it a powerful term,” she said.

“So that’s why this work is important. It’s a shift, it’s a small shift and a fundamental shift in perspectives around the sport of hockey and around ideas about masculinity and culture in general.”

Spoofs and Social Criticism

Already well versed in crochet before tackling the QNHL, Morneau has crocheted drag queen mummer costumes, among other previous works adding carpet crochet skills for his textile take on team sports. Halfway through the project, it was so time consuming that he hired an assistant, Libbie Farrell, to work together and finish the job.

His QNHL often uses humor to make a point. For example, his logo for the Franois Fruits features a crazy pineapple reminiscent of the talking version of the Tlfranais! children’s TV show from the 1980s, in addition to a word often used as a homophobic swear word.

Morneau’s dollops of camp humor are effective, Eagan said.

“It softens the blow of serious social discussion and serious social criticism, through humor, and so it becomes an easier pill to swallow,” she said.

Morneaus said his family in Corner Brook supported him throughout his project. “They love it,” he said.

His father sometimes helped him sort out possible team names, he said, while his grandfather in his 90s often laughed at the results.

“It was something that brought my family together, even if it was quite a difficult subject,” Morneau said.

Morneau grew up in Corner Brook and now lives in Sackville, NB. He says the project was “something that brought my family together, even though it was quite a difficult subject.” (Submitted by Lucas Morneau)

The QNHL also caused a bit of reckoning within Morneau’s family, he said, as relatives realized that some of the words they used in a different era in casual conversation “are actually pejoratives rooted in homophobia, that they call themselves use without knowing the history of those words.” he said.

Morneau pointed to the Bonavista Buggers jersey as an example, sometimes using that term to refer to someone harassing someone else, “but actually it’s a homophobic attack,” he said.

“And I think making people aware of certain terms and their history is also an important part of this project.”

The changing world of professional sports

Morneau’s critique of crochet extends to ideas about what professional athletes can and cannot say.

“Players aren’t really allowed to talk about their mental health issues, about their personal struggles, whether it’s their sexuality, family issues, etc,” he said.

“And I think it’s important to build the environment around the players to make sure they feel comfortable being themselves. Because if [you’re]not comfortable being yourself and you feel like you have to hide everything, you just internalize things. And that just makes things worse.”

In June, Nashville Predatorsdraft pick Luke Prokop became the first NHL player under contract to come out as gay. That, among other efforts within professional sports like the You Can Play organization that promotes LGBTQ athletes and allies, shows some bright spots and progress, Morneau said.

“I think there’s a bigger conversation going on with sports culture. And for it to succeed in the future, it needs to become more inclusive,” he said. “Because otherwise it will really shut down for a very small group of people.”

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador