Rising table tennis star Joshua Stacey enjoys surreal Paralympic pick





ECSTATIC Joshua Stacey believes he has finally come of age after rapidly rising through the table tennis ranks and securing his place at the Paralympic Games.

Cardiff star Stacey, 21, has been selected in a 13-man ParalympicsGB squad for the Games alongside defending champions Will Bayley and Rob Davies.

Stacey only found out two years ago that he had a disability – and was therefore Paralympic classified – but has embarked on a scorching journey since he switched to the para discipline. He was crowned Wales national champion under 21 last year, is currently the world number eight in the class 9 singles and took silver at the Finland Open in 2019. And Stacey, one of more than 1,000 athletes in UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class program, said: “It’s pretty surreal preparing to compete in my first Games, it’s unbelievable and something which I never thought possible. But I’m very glad it is. “I can remember coming in with all the guys who are still around and feeling a bit like a kid among the men, but within two years I really felt like part of the family. “I think it really helped me become a better player – and a better person too. “Once I realized I had a disability and the possibility of being classified, I think it was something I had always looked at. “Regardless of the tournament, the preparation should always be very similar, but it’s a huge stage and it’s a huge opportunity.” UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class program allows Stacey to train full-time, gain access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from cutting-edge technology, science and medical support. He was only classified Paralympic a few years ago after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, but he has never looked back since he stormed the track. Stacey defeated world silver medalist Iurii Nozdrunov on his way to that Finnish silver and has catapulted himself to battle in Tokyo with a string of consistent results. He takes every experience with him and hopes to keep the key to success on the Japanese table with his feet on the ground. “I’m pretty well versed in trying to prepare myself as best I can so I can perform when it matters to have played able-bodied and the World Championships,” added Stacey, who is bidding to add to the 850-year-old. plus Olympic and Paralympic medals won by athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland since the start of National Lottery funding in 1997. “I want to take every game as it comes, really dive into the deeper parts of the game and try to really push everyone I play to beat me instead of giving them chances to win.” In total there are four Welsh players in the 13-man side that is on their way to Japan. Brecon’s Davies, who is heading to a third Paralympic Games, will attempt to successfully defend his Class 1 singles crown. Paul Karabardak, from Swansea, is gearing up for his fourth Games and this time hoping to get between the medals after failing to make it onto the podium in Beijing, London or Rio. He competes in the men’s class 6 singles and men’s class 6-7 team events. And Aberdare’s Tom Matthews, who like Stacey is a Paralympic debutant, joins Davies in the category 1 men’s singles. n No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than National Lottery players, who raise around £36 million each week for charities. Discover the positive impact of playing the National Lottery on sport at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved using the hashtags #TNLAthletes #MakeAmazingHappen

