2021 Olympics Updates – Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke Pet Historic Week, Plus More From Tokyo
It’s day 9 in Tokyo and the last day of what was a lucrative venue for Team USA at these Olympics: the swimming pool. There was also Xander Schauffele who won America’s first gold medal in golf in 121 years. Sunday starts with the finals of the gymnastics event.
Olympic Games Medal Tracker | Schedule
But back to the pool. Team USA had a spectacular last day in the pool. Caeleb Dressel started with an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds to take gold in the 50-meter freestyle. Once he took off from the diving board, there was no turning back to the sprinter.
Right after that, Bobby Finke, who sprinted the last 50 meters to win the 800-meter freestyle, came out and did exactly the same in the 1,500-meter freestyle. He floated in fourth place before firing too late for his second long-distance gold — becoming the first American swimmer in 37 years to win the 1,500-meter freestyle event.
The brilliant day for Team USA continued with the women’s 4×100 relay team putting in a near-perfect race. Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil missed the gold by 0.013 seconds and finished second behind Australia.
The final race of the day was the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay – an event the US has never lost. Swimming in lane 1, Ryan Murphy started in the backstroke, followed by Michael Andrew in the breaststroke, Dressel in the butterfly and Zach Apple finished the race strong in the freestyle.
The Team USA quartet clocked a world record time of 3:26:78 to win the gold.
Here’s all the best of the Olympic action:
Caeleb Dressel completed his individual Olympic run perfectly, winning the 50m freestyle in the final swimming session with an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds. Frenchman Florent Manaudou finished second and Brazilian Bruno Fratus took bronze.
The fastest man in swimming.
Caeleb Dressel sprints away with the gold medal in the 50 meter freestyle. #Olympic Games in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/7hc0kCV2NY
Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 1, 2021
king single
Caeleb Dressel BREAKS the Olympic record by winning GOLD in the men’s 50m free! #Olympic Games in Tokyo
NBC
https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA
NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/m4EVgfIDtE
#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021
Bobby Finke has a different gear. After a sprint to the finish in the 800m freestyle, Finke repeated the same in the 1,500m. He sprinted for his second individual Olympic gold medal and set the second fastest time in U.S. swimming history in 14:39:65. Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk finished second and German Florian Wellbrock came third.
“It means the world to me. I was just trying to hold on and get my hand on the wall,” Finke said.
In the 800-meter freestyle, Finke cut 5.71 seconds off his personal best in 2021 to break an American record and win the Olympic gold. In the 1,500 meters freestyle, he took 9.05 seconds off his personal best in 2021 to win the gold. With Finke’s victory, the United States won gold medals in both the men’s and women’s 1500-meter freestyle.
This was Team USA’s first win in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle in 37 years.
Distance KING, @Robert_Finke! #Olympic Games in Tokyo X @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/M2ivsjBVWi
USA Swimming (@USASwimming) August 1, 2021
US 800/1500 sweep!! @USASwimming #BobbyFinke
Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 1, 2021
BOBBY FINKE WINS 1500M GOLD @TeamUSA X #Olympic Games in Tokyo
NBC
https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA
NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/d9ecHOL4eY
#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021
Continuing a golden tradition
Team USA’s Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple swam a world record pace to win the 4x100m medley relay in 3:26:78. This is a race that the US has never lost. Great Britain took silver, followed by Italy.
You’re watching the fastest men’s medley relay in the world!
:. #Olympic Games in Tokyo X @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/iRsTSFp9Uh
USA Swimming (@USASwimming) August 1, 2021
GOLDEN HOUR. #TeamUSA The swimming competition ends with a gold medal in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay. #Olympic Games in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/3CWjrzmyZb
Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 1, 2021
Schauffele finds gold on the greens
American Xander Schauffele has never won a golf major. Now he is one of two men’s golfers alive who can hang a gold medal around his neck. Schauffele has finished in the top 10 in all four majors in his young career, but has failed to finish at the top of the standings at the end of an important weekend. Now he holds the most valuable Olympic medal, five years after Britain’s Justin Rose won it at the 2016 Rio Games, where the sport returned to the Olympics for the first time in more than 100 years.
The putt that sealed the deal. @XSchauffele for Olympic!@USAGolf X #Olympic Games in Tokyopic.twitter.com/DbAiCH80KR
Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 1, 2021
“I actually wanted this one more than any other… kind of speechless right now in all honesty.”@XSchauffele about what it’s like to win Olympic gold @TeamUSA and for his family. #Olympic Games in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/6RRekdjpvt
#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021
Are #Golf gold for Xander Schauffele!#US win their first Olympic gold in an individual event in this sport since 1900!@igfgolf @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/5bXvAQDabP
Olympic Games (@Olympic Games) August 1, 2021
Schauffele, 27, topped the end with a 4-under67 in Sunday’s final round to finish 18-under-par for the tournament.
Silver for Saunders
With a throw of 64 feet, 11.25 inches (19.79 meters), 25-year-old American Raven Saunders earned a silver medal in the shot put.
The tragedy. The CORNERS. @GiveMe1Shot gives us everything. #TeamUSATF pic.twitter.com/0d0HqgOPtL
USATF (@usatf) August 1, 2021
I gave her a chance and she took it.@GiveMe1Shot claims silver in shot put. #Olympic Games in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/GMDiztUOSF
Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 1, 2021
Australian McKeon sets Olympic record
Australia’s Emma McKeon continues to thrive in Tokyo, winning the women’s 50m freestyle with an Olympic swim record of 23.81 seconds. This is her sixth Olympic medal in Tokyo, her third gold. Sweden’s Sarah Sjstrm finished second and Danish Pernille Blume took bronze.
Olympic record and GOLD for Emma McKeon from Australia!
This is her SIXTH medal of the #Olympic Games in Tokyo.
NBC
https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA
NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/sAdH8FrDLI
#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021
Australia took gold in the women’s 4x100m relay on the final day of swimming in Tokyo. American Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil finished in second place — just 0.013 seconds behind the gold medalists.
The US and Australia were neck and neck for most of the race. Australia finished with an Olympic record 3:51:60. Canada took bronze. Australian McKeon, who competed in the relay race, won her second gold of the night and seventh Olympic medal overall in Tokyo.
McKeon is only the second woman to win seven medals in one Olympics, equaling a record set in 1952, and now holds the most Olympic medals of all Australian Olympians.
The future is bright
Today’s aquatic events may have played a part in inspiring the next generation.
We personally think that this #FutureOlympian ENJOY this dive! #Olympic Games in Tokyo (Tod Farr/TT) pic.twitter.com/kN5ybzZyx4
NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 31, 2021
The sweep is complete
Team USA secured the top three positions to advance to the finals in two separate events – the women’s hammer throw and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
On to the final! All three #TeamUSATF Ladies hammer throw athletes ahead! #Tokyo2020 @brookeandersen8 (74.00m)@MzBerryThrows (73.19m)@DeannaPrice32 (72.55m) pic.twitter.com/5Q4VKQtVlL
USATF (@usatf) August 1, 2021
That’s our team! All three advance to the final of the women’s 3000m Steeplechase. @emmajcoburn (9:16.91)@courtfrerichs8 (9:19.34)@val_constien (9:24.31)#TeamUSATF #JourneyToGold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/D4OLuVe8FW
USATF (@usatf) August 1, 2021
Pedal to the medal
American cyclist Hannah Roberts won silver in the Olympic debut of the BMX freestyle.
Hannah Roberts wins silver at the inaugural Olympics #BMXFreestyle park competition!@UCI_BMX_FS @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/iNuf2jggOE
Olympic Games (@Olympic Games) August 1, 2021
We can relate
“OMG THEY PLAY MY SONG.” – the horse at the club pic.twitter.com/xRNJ5N6acE
#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021
Kiwis celebrate in style
After beating France in the GOLD medal match of the #Olympic Games in Tokyo 7s tournament, New Zealand women’s rugby players performed a traditional haka. pic.twitter.com/M0BcH0x6bn
#TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021
New Zealand claimed its first ever gold medal in Olympic rugby sevens with a 26-12 win over France in the women’s competition final at Tokyo Stadium.
Goodbye, Tokyo
Katie Ledecky says goodbye to the Olympic Village, but this isn’t the end of the road for the 24-year-old swimmer. She plans to try to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris “and maybe beyond”.
Thank you, Tokyo, and thank you all for the amazing support this week and over the years! I could hear you all!
Brings 2 gold, 2 silver and countless memories back to the US pic.twitter.com/XpXx7oDELQ
Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) July 31, 2021
With a broken neck!
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated the 25th anniversary of winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics.
25 Years Ago WWE Legend Kurt Angle Won Olympic Gold With A BROKEN NECK pic.twitter.com/QKPvQFGp8e
Sports Center (@Sports Center) July 31, 2021
On this day 25 years ago I won the Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling. #withbrokenfreakinneck No better way to spend my 25th anniversary than with my beautiful family…… My wife and kids said I should buy a boat now. We will see #25yearsofgold #Olympics #1996 pic.twitter.com/y89Ruk3ct8
Kurt Hoek (@RealKurtAngle) July 31, 2021
