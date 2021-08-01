2021 Olympics Updates – Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke Pet Historic Week, Plus More From Tokyo

It’s day 9 in Tokyo and the last day of what was a lucrative venue for Team USA at these Olympics: the swimming pool. There was also Xander Schauffele who won America’s first gold medal in golf in 121 years. Sunday starts with the finals of the gymnastics event.

But back to the pool. Team USA had a spectacular last day in the pool. Caeleb Dressel started with an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds to take gold in the 50-meter freestyle. Once he took off from the diving board, there was no turning back to the sprinter.

Right after that, Bobby Finke, who sprinted the last 50 meters to win the 800-meter freestyle, came out and did exactly the same in the 1,500-meter freestyle. He floated in fourth place before firing too late for his second long-distance gold — becoming the first American swimmer in 37 years to win the 1,500-meter freestyle event.

The brilliant day for Team USA continued with the women’s 4×100 relay team putting in a near-perfect race. Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil missed the gold by 0.013 seconds and finished second behind Australia.

The final race of the day was the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay – an event the US has never lost. Swimming in lane 1, Ryan Murphy started in the backstroke, followed by Michael Andrew in the breaststroke, Dressel in the butterfly and Zach Apple finished the race strong in the freestyle.

The Team USA quartet clocked a world record time of 3:26:78 to win the gold.

Caeleb Dressel completed his individual Olympic run perfectly, winning the 50m freestyle in the final swimming session with an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds. Frenchman Florent Manaudou finished second and Brazilian Bruno Fratus took bronze.

Bobby Finke has a different gear. After a sprint to the finish in the 800m freestyle, Finke repeated the same in the 1,500m. He sprinted for his second individual Olympic gold medal and set the second fastest time in U.S. swimming history in 14:39:65. Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk finished second and German Florian Wellbrock came third.

“It means the world to me. I was just trying to hold on and get my hand on the wall,” Finke said.

In the 800-meter freestyle, Finke cut 5.71 seconds off his personal best in 2021 to break an American record and win the Olympic gold. In the 1,500 meters freestyle, he took 9.05 seconds off his personal best in 2021 to win the gold. With Finke’s victory, the United States won gold medals in both the men’s and women’s 1500-meter freestyle.

This was Team USA’s first win in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle in 37 years.

Continuing a golden tradition

Team USA’s Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple swam a world record pace to win the 4x100m medley relay in 3:26:78. This is a race that the US has never lost. Great Britain took silver, followed by Italy.

Schauffele finds gold on the greens

American Xander Schauffele has never won a golf major. Now he is one of two men’s golfers alive who can hang a gold medal around his neck. Schauffele has finished in the top 10 in all four majors in his young career, but has failed to finish at the top of the standings at the end of an important weekend. Now he holds the most valuable Olympic medal, five years after Britain’s Justin Rose won it at the 2016 Rio Games, where the sport returned to the Olympics for the first time in more than 100 years.

Schauffele, 27, topped the end with a 4-under67 in Sunday’s final round to finish 18-under-par for the tournament.

Silver for Saunders

With a throw of 64 feet, 11.25 inches (19.79 meters), 25-year-old American Raven Saunders earned a silver medal in the shot put.

Australian McKeon sets Olympic record

Australia’s Emma McKeon continues to thrive in Tokyo, winning the women’s 50m freestyle with an Olympic swim record of 23.81 seconds. This is her sixth Olympic medal in Tokyo, her third gold. Sweden’s Sarah Sjstrm finished second and Danish Pernille Blume took bronze.

Australia took gold in the women’s 4x100m relay on the final day of swimming in Tokyo. American Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil finished in second place — just 0.013 seconds behind the gold medalists.

The US and Australia were neck and neck for most of the race. Australia finished with an Olympic record 3:51:60. Canada took bronze. Australian McKeon, who competed in the relay race, won her second gold of the night and seventh Olympic medal overall in Tokyo.

McKeon is only the second woman to win seven medals in one Olympics, equaling a record set in 1952, and now holds the most Olympic medals of all Australian Olympians.

The future is bright

Today’s aquatic events may have played a part in inspiring the next generation.

The sweep is complete

Team USA secured the top three positions to advance to the finals in two separate events – the women’s hammer throw and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Pedal to the medal

American cyclist Hannah Roberts won silver in the Olympic debut of the BMX freestyle.

We can relate

Kiwis celebrate in style

New Zealand claimed its first ever gold medal in Olympic rugby sevens with a 26-12 win over France in the women’s competition final at Tokyo Stadium.

Goodbye, Tokyo

Katie Ledecky says goodbye to the Olympic Village, but this isn’t the end of the road for the 24-year-old swimmer. She plans to try to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris “and maybe beyond”.

With a broken neck!

