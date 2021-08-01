‘Disappointed Fan’: Pakistani Cricket Fan’s Viral Meme Gets Place in Hong Kong Museum of Memes – Watch, Sports News





In the digital world, we see thousands of hilarious memes every day, but only a few manage to leave a lasting impression. One was a cricket-related meme, where an angry fan’s reaction perfectly captured the atmosphere of a World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia, went viral on social media. Probably not known by his name, Sarim Akhtar is an extremely popular face in the meme world. His epic reaction when Pakistani Asif Ali dropped catch-off bowler Wahab Riaz against Australia went viral at the 2019 ICC World Cup. Moments after the missed opportunity during the match, Akhtar was seen with hands on his waist and a disappointed look on his face. The specific images were broadcast repeatedly. ALSO READ | ‘Fulfilling the Olympic dream’: Ian Chappell says T20 size is enough to take cricket to Olympics Now the famous meme has found a place in the Hong Kong Meme Museum. While taking to Twitter, Akhtar announced that he was on display at the Hong Kong Museum of Memes. He added that his sister found the Hong Kong K11 memes museum video on YouTube, which shows him. He also shared a small clip. The caption of the meme plate reads: “Disappointed fan. Pictured is a disappointing cricket fan, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar.” ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya’s luxury 8-BHK apartment has over-the-top amenities – see photos Here’s his tweet: On June 12, 2021, The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the second anniversary of this meme with a clip of the match and Akhtar’s response, captioning it: “June 12, 2019, @cricketworldcup may be the best #OnThisDay ever.” Fans flooded the comment section with funny answers. One of the fans wrote, “You’re like the Mona Lisa now. That’s why kids are going to look at this meme and say it’s a masterpiece.” Another wrote: “Who could have known that that moment of disappointment would become a moment of recognition for you. God bless!”. Let’s remember the moment: Click here for all sports updates!

