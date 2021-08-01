Where should fan expectations be for the Cougars?





While another season with one loss for BYU Football would be setting too high a bar, fans can still expect plenty of wins. BYU Football is on very high momentum from last season. This is great in almost every way. The preseason hype surrounding the team is pretty high both inside and outside the Cougar Nation, the players and coaches are more optimistic, and things seem to be working in BYU’s favor with recruits, conference expansion calls, and team upgrades. There is one area that could be a concern: fan expectations. Alabama fans expect the Crimson Tide to go 12-0 every season. If they lose a game, their season is ruined. The same goes for Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. There’s almost no fun in the season until the College Football Playoff. Until then, it’s a relief when they win and a disaster when they lose. Could BYU Football Be In The Same Hemisphere This Year? Will it be disappointing if the Cougars lose more than two games? Don’t let it be! In BYU Football’s 96-year history, the Cougars have lost two or fewer games only eleven times, and only three times since the year 2000. Mathematically, that means we should expect to wait another seven or eight years before the Cougars another magical season. While this season probably won’t be the most ‘difficult’ season ever, it may well be the toughest week-to-week with eight games against P5/Boise State teams. Am I advocating for fans not to be angry after every loss? No of course not. Any true fan should be upset when the Cougars lose to the Sun Devils or Trojans, but it shouldn’t ruin the season. The success of the season is the sum of all the ups and downs. For BYU Football, that doesn’t have to equal or equate to a season of 10 wins. BYU Football has a lot of talent this year, but they are inexperienced compared to most of their opponents. While I can’t estimate the expectations of each individual fan, as fans we have to look at the schedule and decide now what would be a good record. Personally, it’s an 8-4 for me. Anything above 8-4 will be a great season and anything below that will be a disturbing season. Above all, remember that football is meant to be enjoyed and having a team as good as BYU Football is just a bonus. Go Cougars!

