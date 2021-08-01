Reminiscent of Shirley Fry Irvin, Akron tennis legend and Wimbledon champion





Shirley Fry Irvin was an Akron tennis legend. As the world’s top-ranked female player in the mid-1950s, her name was a household name. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970, she was one of only 10 female players to capture singles titles at all four Grand Slam tournaments: Wimbledon and national championships in the United States, France and Australia. She was one of only six players to also win doubles titles at each of the major tournaments. Not bad for a player who barely took lessons. They died at age 94 on July 16 at a hospice in Naples, Florida, a week after the anniversary of her Wimbledon win. Lake:Shirley Fry Irvin, born in Akron and Tennis Hall of Famer, dies aged 94 Born on June 30, 1927 in Akron, Shirley was the youngest child of Lester and Ida Fry, and grew up with her siblings Byron, Robert and Evelyn in a house at 794 E. Exchange St. With a father who ran the tracks and a mother who played tennis, the children were natural athletes. Shirley enjoyed swimming, badminton, running, baseball, archery and ice skating. She picked up a tennis racket at age 8 as a student of Mason Elementary School and played her first games at the University Club, where she honed her skills with little formal training. She had an innate ability to anticipate the trajectory of the ball. She won her first title in 1936 at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown, along with her sister, Evelyn, in doubles. They called me Small Fry because I was so small I could barely see over the net, she recalled years later. Fry won so many tournaments, including the Akron Womens Tennis Championship as a 12-year-old in 1939 and again in 1940, that her father started a scrapbook of all the newspaper clippings. On it he wrote: Goal: Wimbledon at the age of 45. If it hadn’t been for World War II and the cessation of Wimbledon play until 1946, she might have met that deadline. The 5-foot-5 right-hander began touring the amateur circuit in 1941 and reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. National Championship a year later at age 15. In 1944 and 1945 she won the American girls’ singles title. Fry graduated from Akron Central High School in 1945 and received a degree in human relations from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. She made Wimbledon in 1948, three years after her father’s prediction, but sprained her ankle during a match in London with Louise Brough and had to withdraw. She won her first major title in 1951 on clay at the French National Championships, beating the best Doris Hart in straight sets. The two became tennis partners and won 11 Grand Slam titles in doubles. She played singles, doubles and mixed doubles every tournament. From 1946 to 1956, she was in the top 10 in the world nine times. Standing up at Wimbledon Fry became a study in perseverance at Wimbledon. In 1949 she lost in the third round to Betty Hilton. In 1950 she lost to Brough in the semifinals. In 1951 she lost to Hart in the final. In 1952 and 1953 she lost in the semifinals to Maureen Little Mo Connolly. In 1954 she lost in the quarterfinals to Betty Pratt. Hampered by a nagging elbow injury, she skipped 1955 and abruptly retired from tennis. She took a job as a copy girl at the St. Petersburg Times in Florida. I’m starting to get a little tired of the game now and it’s time to think about something else, she told a Beacon Journal reporter on Sept. 2, 1955. Ill do it by degrees. I play a few select tournaments until I decide to quit. I got a lot out of the game and I had a good time. She rested her elbow for three months and returned to play in 1956. I’m not kidding myself that after all these years I can win at Wimbledon, she said in April. But I’m definitely going to try. On the lawns of the All England Club in July, she defeated future Hall of Famers Althea Gibson and Louise Brough to advance to the championship. In front of a packed house of 15,000 people, she passed Angela Buxton in 50 minutes 6-3 and 6-1 to conquer the title. After enjoying a tickertape parade in St. Petersburg, the victorious hero returned to Ohio. Key to the city Akron Mayor Leo Berg proclaimed August 8, 1956, Shirley Fry Day. He handed the tennis star the key to the city. More than 300 people attended a University Club luncheon in her honor. When asked how she felt after winning Wimbledon, Fry said to the audience: In fact, right after that I had no feeling at all. I was then sedated. A short time later I began to worry about the speech I was to give that evening But after an hour or so, as the numbness subsided, I started to feel that after I finally won at Wimbledon, I couldn’t do anything wrong anymore that I could do almost anything. To close out the year, Fry defeated Gibson on September 9 at the US National Championships, the precursor to the US Open, to become the No. 1 women’s player in 1956. In December, Fry revealed her engagement in Australia to American businessman Karl E. Irvin Jr., an Illinois native who worked in Sydney as an advertising manager for a New York company. He was an Air Force captain in World War II and worked on the side as a tennis referee. They had met ten years earlier at a game in Chicago, but met again in November 1956 at the New South Wales Championships, where she played and he refereed. After they started dating, it was hard to focus solely on tennis, she said. Housewife and mother Fry won her last major on January 27, 1957, beating Gibson in Australia. A few weeks later, she and Irvin married in Sydney and retired from tennis to become a housewife and mother. The Irvins welcomed four children Mark, Scott, Lori and Karen and lived in West Hartford, Connecticut for 35 years. The family made frequent visits to Akron. Her parents operated Frys Tennis Shop from their East Exchange home until the mid-1970s. On a trip in 1962, Shirley Fry Irvin said she didn’t mind being out of the spotlight and didn’t miss living out of a suitcase. She had ridden at amateur level for 21 years and thought that was enough. Sometimes I miss it when family problems pile up around my ears, she said. But the feeling doesn’t last long. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970, a decade after she was inducted into the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame. Sports historians consider her the greatest female athlete in Akron history. In a 1973 interview, Irvin acknowledged the passage of time. She was 45 years old and had undergone multiple surgeries for tennis elbow. She also developed arthritis in her knees. I tried to play in the National Seniors last summer and made it to the semi-finals, but I was exhausted after playing three days, she said. I’m not used to it. She said she still enjoyed playing like that, but it was very discouraging to play badly. I’m afraid I’m getting old, she said. Golden years in Florida Widowed in 1976, Irvin eventually moved to Florida, where she spent her time coaching tennis and golf. She returned to Akron in 2011 to receive the Summit Award presented by the Summit County Historical Society to Akronites who have earned national honors. Among other awards, the tennis courts behind the Akrons Mason Community Learning Center are named after her. Shirley Fry Irvin was 94 when she died in a hospice in Naples, Florida, on July 16, a week after the 65th anniversary of her Wimbledon win. She leaves behind her four children, 12 grandchildren and several cousins. Over the decades, Irvin downplayed her win at Wimbledon by saying she got lucky in the 1956 tournament and just stuck around long enough to win. However, she had to admit that winning the damn thing was way better than the alternative. You know, memories are great and after that great experience it’s even worse to think you might never have done it, she told the Hartford Courant in 1975. Mark J. Price can be reached at [email protected]

