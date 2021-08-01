Rani Rampal in attack, tighter defense key for India against favorites Australia





The Indian women’s hockey team will take on a strong Australian squad in their first appearance at an Olympics knockout match, in a quarter-final scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m. IST. On paper, this seems like a bridge too far for India, which has already won as many Olympic games in the past two days in July as before, in their third appearance at the Games. However, in knockout hockey all established wisdom goes out the window, and both teams will be aware of that. So how is the match expected to go? Who are the key players on each side worth having? Saturday action | Friday recap | Main dates | Athletes | medal tracker | Full schedule | Latest results main storylines India has shown great steadfastness in coming back from three defeats to start their Tokyo campaign, moving them from ninth to twelfth in the FIH rankings. However, they were attracted by the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain, all three medalists in Rio 2016. Against Ireland and South Africa, where the opposition was more in their reach, Rani Rampal and her team upped their game, especially as an attacking unit. , to get the right results and finish fourth in their group.

1 Related Whether they can carry that same efficiency against the three-time champion will be critical. Australia was expected to battle Argentina for first place in what appeared to be a lighter group, and although they finished on top, it came with some tight wins after starting 3-1 against Spain and losing 6-0 from China. Crucially, host Japan, who narrowly took India to Asian Games gold in 2018, kept Australia to just a 1-0 win. Nevertheless, Australia goes into this match with a perfect record in the group stage Where will the match be won? India just needs to defend better than what they’ve done for most of this tournament. There were some basic mistakes in the first three games – inability to close corners on strikers, concede penalty corner (PC) opportunities, cards with ill-timed tackles and slow moves in the defensive third – which resurfaced during the 4- 3 win against South Africa. Goalkeeper Savita Punia comes into her own, but needs her colleagues to support her more consistently. If India frustrates Australia and makes some mistakes, it won’t be the first time this would have happened. At the Gold Coast Games, Australia defeated India in the semi-finals with a goal from Grace Stewart, but India’s defensive grit led to some openings on the other side. For Australia, scoring early will go a long way in opening up the game and playing to their own strengths. Vandana Katariya rushes to celebrate with Rani Rampal after the latter assisted in India’s goal against Ireland. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images Players to watch She has already scored once in this tournament and made a few more strikes, but Rani Rampal will be itching to make this big stage their own. Australia would be expected to dominate possession and pace, but when the odd ball breaks for India their captain will surely be at the end of at least two or three half chances. With its quality, its conversion would not be excluded. India must be wary of striker Emily Chalker, the most capped player in this Australian team. Chalker scored in all games but one for her side and delivered the decisive blow in a 1-0 win against New Zealand. numbers game India and Australia have only met once at the Olympics, with Australia winning 6-1 in the group stage in Rio. Six of the current Australian played that match, while there are eight Indian survivors from Rio’s squad. Of the goalscorers that day, only the Australian Jane Claxton is part of the selections.

Vandana Katariya’s hat-trick, the first for Indian women at the Olympics, is also the only one in women’s hockey at the Olympics so far.

Since Beatriz Perez scored against them for Spain, Australia has now played 267 minutes in these Olympics without conceding a goal. No team of the 24 players on the field – men’s and women’s hockey – has conceded so little as Australia’s only goal.

India has never won three games in a row in women’s hockey at the Olympics. With victories over Ireland and South Africa, they matched their achievement in 1980, when they defeated Austria and Poland to get their campaign going. After that, however, they lost 1-2 to Czechoslovakia, the eventual silver medalists.

