Krysta Palmer becomes first American woman to win individual diving medal since 2000 – NBC Chicago





FULL RESULTS Krista PalmerOn the advice of some friends, she started diving when she was 20. At the age of 29, she made her Olympic debut, becoming the first American woman to medal in an individual diving event since.Laura Wilkinsonwon gold at the 2000 Sydney Games. While competing in a torn ACL, Palmer racked up a total score of 343.75 and took bronze in the individual springboard final of the women’s 3m. Shi TingmaoandWang Han |finished in first two places, bringing China’s total medals for diving events in Tokyo to six. The only diving event in which China did not win gold at these Olympics was the men’s 10-meter synchronized platform. Palmer’s spot on the podium comes as a shock, after she barely made it past the qualifying round. The top 18 qualified for the semi-finals, and Palmer finished 15th. They climbed to fifth place in the next round and, with a chance of a medal on the line, she made all her dives into the final to finish third. Her bronze marks the first US medal in the event since Kelly McCormick won bronze in 1988. View social media post: https://twitter.com/PalmerKrysta/status/1421739827746181121?s=20 From the first dive, Shi made it clear why she was the gold medal favourite. The reigning champion scored 75 or higher on all five of her dives and took the highest score in each individual round. Her total score of 383.50 was more than 34 points higher than Wang’s, who captured silver in her Olympic debut at age 30. The gold is Shi’s second of the Tokyo Games after she won the women’s synchronized 3m springboard competition with Wang, and it is the ninth consecutive Olympic gold in the event for China. The winning streak dates back to the 1988 Seoul Games. Palmer kept a striking distance from Wang throughout the event, coming especially close on round 3 when she scored a 73.50 on a 2.5 reverse somersault. Her final dive, a 2.5 forward flip with two twists, was the toughest of the competition. Only one other diver, Canadian Jennifer Abel, tried it. Hailey Hernandezfinished ninth overall, better than her 10th place qualifiers. At 18, she is the youngest member of the US women’s diving team in Tokyo. Abel, who preferred to take bronze behind Shi and Wang after finishing 4th in Rio, dropped out of the medal battle in round 3 due to a missed dive that scored just 39 points. She was the only diver from Canada in the final after her teammatePamela Warefailed to complete her final dive of the semi-finals and dropped to the bottom of the standings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/sports/tokyo-summer-olympics/krysta-palmer-wins-bronze-in-womens-3m-springboard-final/2574833/

