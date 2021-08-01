Oregon football has an important shot to impress 5-star WR Kevin Coleman





Earlier on Saturday, I posted about Oregon football getting a big crystal ball prediction for one of the Ducks’ 2022 goals in the four-star defense end Cyrus Moss. It made sense, as he was about to make a trip to Eugene for the Ducks’ “Saturday Night Live” recruiting event. The momentum built by this event is tremendous, and we could be on the watch, assuming Moss makes the journey and he feels like it’s time to pull the trigger. I saw that Moss was close to a decision after this visit to Oregon. Another top goal in the 2022 class is joining Moss in Eugene this weekend. Five-star receiver Kevin Coleman of Saint Louis, Mo., is expected to be on campus for the Saturday Night Live event and it’s the perfect opportunity for the Ducks to impress him and potentially take a big step in his recruiting. Oregon is high on Coleman’s list, along with Texas, Alabama, the state of Arizona and the state of Florida, but this is an opportunity for Mario Cristobal to move forward in his recruitment. Coleman is the number 21 recruit in the 2022 class and the country’s second-best recipient by composition. He has nearly three dozen offers and will be a top priority for all of his finalists – if not the highest target on the board. Imagine Oregon Football’s Host Corps with Coleman Just think how good a future receiving corps with Coleman would really be. For example, let’s look at next year. The Ducks would return Mycah Pittman, Devon Williams, Josh Delgado, Kris Hutson, Isaah Crocker, Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton. Then you add Isaiah Sategna, Nicholas Anderson and Stephon Johnson to the mix and you have an elite, young corps. A starting trio of Pittman, Williams and Franklin or Thornton would be fantastic, but Coleman could even play the slot and replace Jaylon Redd. He’s so good. Or a starting trio of Pittman, Franklin and Coleman with Thornton, Williams, Crocker, Delgado, Hutson, Sategna and Anderson coming off the couch would be elite. This potential receiving corps must make Cristobal salivate.

