Bolles’ Meagan Donovan Wins All-First Coast Girls Tennis Award





As it turned out, Meagan Donovan didn’t stick with basketball during high school. But her experience in the gym, she says, helped her refine one aspect of her skills elsewhere from one court to another. “I definitely think basketball really helped a lot with my footwork,” Donovan said. Now a top player on the tennis court instead of shooting hoops, the Bolles senior is the Times-Union’s All-First Coast Player of the Year for high school girl tennis in 2021. She completed an undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs, who dominated the program as Northeast Florida’s deepest and strongest all-around team in 2021. Bolles didn’t lose a single team game in districts and regions, and it wasn’t until the Florida High School Athletic Association quarterfinals against Gulliver Prep that anyone stopped the Bulldogs’ advance. Donovan said she started playing tennis around age 7, and the connections from those years on the court have always lasted. One of her best friends in her tennis debut, Izzy Blanton, now leads a strong and deep Episcopal squad in Class 1A. Though she has fond memories of her high school and ninth grade basketball days, Donovan said she especially enjoyed the problem-solving elements of tennis. “I really liked the aspect where you have to figure it out for yourself,” she said. “To be able to win while doing that is really nice.” All-First Coast Girls Tennis:Meet the 2021 Team for Northeast Florida With a deep background in sports, her mother, Celeste, started playing tennis at the University of Arkansas. Donovan began lining up for the traditionally strong Bulldogs program in 2017 as an eighth-grader, although her initial contributions were limited to doubles. But soon she began to move up the ranks. In her sophomore year, playing at No. 3 singles, she helped the Bulldogs return to the FHSAA tournament in the Orlando area. “It was crazy because none of us had ever been to states, so we didn’t have a sense of what it was like,” she said. “The previous years we had lost the regional finals, so that was difficult, because you’re only one step away. When we actually got into the states, we surprised ourselves a little bit, because we didn’t know what to expect.” After qualifying for the 2019 tournament, Bolles was preferred to do so again in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season and destroyed what could have been a title run. Due to the disrupted schedule, Donovan continued to strive to bring her game up to the championship level. “She worked really hard to improve her game and hit harder… As the season progressed I tried to encourage her to be a little more aggressive so she could win the point faster,” said Bolles coach Khoo Chin Bee . Donovan said another key to progressing to her highest level was adding the right punch to her serve. In early April, she won a close match against Bartram Trail No. 1 Maddie Martin 4-0, 2-4, 10-7, a result that convinced her she was on the right track. “When I was able to beat her, I thought, ‘Wow, I might be able to win all my matches,’” said Donovan. She now travels north to play college tennis at Division III Washington & Lee, in Lexington, Virginia. There, Donovan hopes to start as a freshman as the Generals strive for an NCAA title. They qualified for the national quarterfinals this spring before losing to Wesleyan (Conn.). “I look forward to new experiences, new places,” she said. “I’m excited to be on a team with new teammates and to be somewhere new and see what it has to offer.” Meagan Donovan, girls tennis School: Bol. Age: 18. CV: Completed the regular season undefeated in singles and doubles. … Led Bolles to perfect team record through district and regional tournament. … Triple FHSAA status qualification. … Signed with Washington & Lee.

