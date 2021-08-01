Bringing Hockey Passion to the Olympics





A former resident of Benoni and a member of the Northerns, Jethro Eustice is a member of the national hockey team selected to compete in the Olympic Games in Japan. Eustice has represented his country in more than a hundred competitions. “It’s no surprise that Jethro chose hockey as his game, as both his father, Mark and mother, Janine, played and still do hockey at Benoni Northerns,” said Ted Jarvis, former president of Benoni Northerns. “Like most kids, he ran across the fields with a hockey stick and ball in hand while his parents played.” Eustice started as a mini hockey player with Benoni Northerns and continued as a junior player. He attended Jeppe Boys’ High School, arguably one of the best hockey schools in the country, and later graduated from the University of KZN, where he also gained more experience playing super league hockey in the UK and Europe. “Jethro plays hockey in KZN but can often be seen for one of the Northerns teams when he visits his parents in Benoni,” Jarvis said. “He is a well-known figure at the club and always ready to encourage young players and pass on his knowledge and experience.” The Olympics are played outdoors in a stadium dedicated to hockey. “It should be noted that Eustice also has its national colors for indoor hockey,” Jarvis said. “Jethro is a humble and humble young man and Benoni Northerns is proud to have played a part in his early development as a player, developing his passion and love for the game. “Benoni Northerns is proud of Jethro and wishes him every success at the Games.” ALSO READ: Skateboarder Brandon Valjalo to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics ALSO READ: Campaign to generate Olympic excitement

