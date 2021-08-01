Tokyo Games Day 9: The last day of swimming as the track heats up





TOKYO The middle weekend of an Olympics is always a big weekend. The swim is over, the track is getting going and the team events are approaching their knockout stages. And it looks like the deluge of events at the Tokyo Games will peak on Sunday. Caeleb Dressel from the United States won his fourth gold medal of the Games in the 50-meter freestyle. Australia’s Emma McKeon won her third gold in the women’s 50 free. In an unusually tense 1,500m freestyle, United States Bobby Finke came from behind in the last 50m to win. The United States has never lost a men’s medley relay at any Olympics they have competed in, and despite a challenge from Britain, the Americans won it again in Tokyo, setting a world record and earning Dressel another gold medal, his fifth. Australia won the women’s medley, ahead of the US and McKeon becoming the second woman to win seven medals in one Olympics. In golf, United States’ Xander Schauffele won the United States’ first gold medal since 1904 (it should be noted that no golf was held at the Games between 1904 and 2016). Rory Sabbatini, a South African who played for his wife’s home country, Slovakia, came in second.

In the final of the gymnastics event, Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medalist, won gold in the women’s vault, while MyKayla Skinner of the United States took the silver. Nina Derwael from Belgium won the uneven bars, with Sunisa Lee from the US in third. Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat won the men’s floor exercise and Great Britain’s Max Whitlock won the pommel horse. You already saw the BMX riders racing; on Sunday they did tricks on their bikes in the freestyle competition, which is new for these Games. Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington won the women’s competition, with United States’ Hannah Roberts second. Logan Martin from Australia won the men’s event.

The first track final of the day was the women’s shot put. Gong Lijiao from China won gold and Raven Saunders from the United States took silver. In tennis, Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-1 to win the men’s singles. The Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic from Switzerland in women’s doubles.

United States featherweight Duke Ragan took a men’s boxing medal with a quarterfinal victory, as did super heavyweight Richard Torrez. In terms of sailing, the Laser events concluded with the gold for men and Denmark for the women. Chinese divers Shi Tingmao and Wang Han were 1-2 in women’s springboard diving, with American Krysta Palmer in third place. Adeline Gray of the United States advanced to a gold medal wrestling match with a 3-2 win over Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan. The United States took a second consecutive bronze medal in men’s foil fencing, beating Japan.

