What Should CU Buffs, CSU Rams Do Now?





If Texas and Oklahoma’s move to join the SEC taught us anything about college athletics, it’s this: When it comes to the bottom dollar, it’s every school for itself. So, given that edict, what’s the best move for CU and CSU, respectively, if another round of conference rescheduling is really on the way? Let’s break down the options: CU Buffs: Now What? Option 1: Hang tight Pros: The Pac-12 feels relatively safe(ish) and the Big 12 is a minefield, despite Larry Scott’s damage to the first. If you had predicted That in 2019 we laughed at you half way to Stillwater. Cons: When the Big 12 falls apart, the landscape becomes a free for all. The Pac-12 may feel comfortable now, but USC is a football-crazed wildcard and seeing peer powers like the Sooners and Longhorns bail could be the last stimulus the Men of Troy needs to think about life. as an independent, Notre Dame West. Option 2: Talk to the Big 12 Pros: Hey, it never hurts to have a plan B. Cons: Manhattan, Kansas. In February. Option 3: Talk to the Big Ten Pros: Nebraska. Also money. Lots of it. Cons: 10 hours of kicks. Like every week. The serious network money is in the East, but the soul of CU and Buffs alumni and donors reside in the mountain and Pacific time zones. That said, if the Big Ten starts chasing a group of Pac-12 schools for a merger, your best bet is to get on that justrein. CSU Rams: Now What? Option 1: Call the Big 12 Pros: The Rams have a stadium that is more than enough to sniff. Bonus: It’s a chance for the competition to raise another flagpole in the mountains. Cons: Texas schools don’t recruit Colorado kids the way Colorado schools recruit Texas kids. The football brand is way behind AAC stalwarts like Cincinnati, Memphis and UCF, so Big 12 Brass may not call you back. Option 2: Call the Pac-12 Pros: Remember: the worst thing they can say is, “No.” Cons: none. Well, apart from the whole “No” part. Option 3: Call the AAC Pros: They are hungry. They are watching. They reportedly got ESPN’s blessing to push. Why should East Carolina have all the fun? Cons: If the Big 12 breaks up and the AAC gets the first selection of scraps, you’ll be closer to the back of the row than the front. Option 4: Hang tight Pros: More time to catch up on Loki episodes. Cons: Conference USA is a very lonely place these days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/08/01/cu-buffs-csu-rams-college-football-realignment-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos