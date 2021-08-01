$2.2 million upgrade to Saginaws Garber Courts aimed at tennis and pickleball lovers

SAGINAW, MI Investors are here to increase community interest in tennis and pickleball by investing $2.2 million in a generations-old public athletic venue in Saginaw.

Construction crews expect to complete the renovation of Garber Courts by the fall, when 16 tennis and pickleball courts will reopen to the public. The site’s management team launched the renovation project to replace the cracked, dilapidated playing field near the courts, located on Fordney near Ezra Rust.

We want to grow tennis and we want to grow pickleball in Saginaw, said Ken LeCureux, secretary of the Saginaw-based Urban Racquet Sports Foundation that leases the city’s courts.

We entered an exciting phase of community sports.

The first phase of community sports began there in 1948, when Garber Courts was built. While the venue has undergone several upgrades over the years, the playing surface has recently become dilapidated and cracked, leading to the most recent renovation.

The $2.2 million revitalization will yield a surface that will last half a century, LeCureux said. Along with the new courts, the site will add accessible restrooms, a picnic area for families to gather and an equipment storage facility.

Once construction is complete, the public will be able to play tennis and pickleball for free, but access will change from previous years. Previously, individuals could use the courts at any time. Now players enter through a building that is open certain hours of the day.

The courts were abused a lot, which is why they were in such bad shape, LeCureux said. You had skateboarders there and people with dogs. We want to encourage its use, but make sure people are accountable for it.

The tennis courts’ 70-year history dates back to his days when he played tennis there as a teenager.

From 2006, LeCureux organized youth tennis camps at Garber Courts. He envisioned continuing and growing that tradition.

It helps us instill positive character traits in children and have positive influences in their young lives, LeCureux said of the camps. Our urban youth often live in many different social environments and we try to show them how tennis and its disciplines can help them get along with everyone around the world.

LeCureux said he hopes to mentor 100 children through tennis and pickleball programs each summer, which would represent an increase from the 40 young people who usually attend his camps.

His plan also includes hosting tennis and pickleball tournaments.

These courts will give Saginaw an economic advantage, LeCureux said. Hosting tournaments can also help bring excitement to our area. With tennis bringing the youth in and pickleball appealing to an older demographic, we’re excited to see more and more young people interacting with adults.

The courts were built in 1948 after a donation from Guy S. Garber, founder of Garber Automotive Group. His son, Guy Ike Garber Jr., an avid tennis player who performed at the collegiate level, convinced his father to found the site.

The complex originally had eight courts; four more were added in 1977. Half of the courts were removed in 2008 by the Saginaw Riverfront Development Commission due to their dilapidated condition. A group of employees of the Dow Chemical Co. resurfaced in court in 2010.

Eleven years later, a more extensive overhaul was needed to keep the site active and accessible to the community, LeCureux said.

One of the investors in that overhaul is the descendant of the site’s founder.

My uncle loved tennis, but especially the idea of ​​sharing the game with our community, said Dick Garber, president of Garber Management Group. We’re excited about this next chapter of Garber Courts, which will continue to bring elements of fun, community and competition to Saginaw.

The $2.2 million project is funded by donations from foundations, corporations and individuals. LeCureux said about $200,000 more in donations is needed to help the project reach all of its goals.

Those interested in contributing can donate to Friends of Garber Courts of the Saginaw Community Foundation.

More information is available at https://saginawfoundation.thankyou4caring.org/scf.

Individuals can send checks to Saginaw Community Foundation; 1 Tuscola, Suite 100; Saginaw, MI, 48607; with Friends of Garber Courts in the memo box.

