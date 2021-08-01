Meet these black women in hockey history





This week, UNINTERRUPTED Canada announced that LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Drake and Adel Future Nur will serve as executive producers for black ice a feature-length documentary that traces the history, influence and racialized journey of black hockey players and explores the topic of systemic racism in the game. This project offers a rich opportunity to explore a remarkable part of sports history, said Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani. Despite the hardships and struggles, this story is about resilience and how society sees itself today, while providing a path for a more just and inclusive future. According to the press release announcing the project, the film will explore the journey of black hockey players from the founding of The Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes to the modern day NHL, highlighting their often-overlooked and marginalized contributions to the game. But, by defining black hockey players’ current journey through the National Hockey League, will Black Ice discuss black women? Several black women have made NHL history. At least, those women should be included. Here’s a starter list: LOS ANGELES, CA FEBRUARY 26: Blake Bolden at the Black Hockey History Museum before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at the STAPLES Center on February 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images) Black women in the history of the NHL Sheila Johnson , the first black woman owner in the NHL. She also owns interests in the Washington Wizards and 2019 WNBA Champions, the Washington Mystics.

Blake Bolden , the first and only black woman to work as an NHL scout. Bolden was also the first black player to play in the National Womens Hockey League. She and Boston Pride won the inaugural Isobel Cup in 2016, making her the first black woman to win an NWHL championship.

Kim Davis is the Executive Vice President, Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs for the NHL.

Renée Hess founded the Hockey Club Black Girl to create a safe and inclusive space in hockey. While the BGHC started primarily for NHL fans, the organization has grown to impact diversity in other leagues and at the grassroots level. Of course, the contributions of black men and women are not limited to the NHL, and no black hockey story is complete without discussing other professional leagues, college hockey, and the international scene. Here are a few other black women to consider: Story continues TORONTO, ON NOVEMBER 08: (LR) Angela James and Cammi Granato share a moment looking at their new Hall rings at the media event ahead of their induction ceremony into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 8, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Black women in hockey history Doxie McCoy was a founding member of the Boston College Womens Ice Hockey Club team, which turned into the women’s varsity team where Bolden himself played.

Angela James , the first and only black woman to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. She was the first black player to compete for Hockey Canada in the International Ice Hockey Federation Womens World Championships. James is now an assistant coach for the Toronto Six in the NWHL, making her the first black female coach in league history.

Sarah Nurse was the first black player on the Wisconsin women’s hockey team. In 2018, she became the first black Canadian to compete on the Olympic team and win silver. Nurse competes for Professional Womens Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Toronto hub. This is far from a complete list of black women in hockey, or even those with direct NHL ties. The editors behind Black Ice should be able to find game-changing women at all levels. Shall they? Well, we went ahead and asked! Black Ice will record and profile the journey of many prominent and emerging black female players and their contributions not only to the game but to the impact they make at the grassroots level, Virmani said in a statement provided via email. Time will tell how the aforementioned women and others will be featured in the new project. What is clear? They deserve to be more than an afterthought in the movie and its marketing. Meet these black women in hockey history originally appeared on NBCSports.com

