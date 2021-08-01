Sports
Projecting the Bears 53-man squad
By the end of the first week of training camp, the Sun-Times predicts Patrick Finley who will stay in week 1 and who will go:
OFFENCE
quarterback
They will probably love: 3
he is in: Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles
the low point: The Bears would like to find a taker for Foles, who is in the second year of a $24 million three-year contract and is the NFL’s most overqualified third starter. The Colts with an injured Carson Wentz and head coach Frank Reich, the former Foles offensive coordinator at the Eagles, seem like an ideal match. The bears wouldn’t expect much in return.
They said it: Right now everyone feels that [Daltons] experience brings some confidence. I think a lot of people like that. Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor
run back
They will probably love: 5
He is in: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Damien Williams, Ryan Nall, Khalil Herbert
He is on the bubble: Artavis Pierce
He is gone: CJ Marable
The low point: Assuming Cohen returns from his torn ACL in the next six weeks, the Bears’ top three running backs are set in stone. Nall and Pierce have both shown flashes and Herbert could be the kick returner. The Bears can justify keeping five running backs because Cohen and Williams are de facto receivers.
They said it: In the event that [Montgomery] runs the ball well and did a great job with the O line let’s go after it. coach Matt Nagy, who said he could carry an average of 20
Wide receiver
They will probably love: 5
he is in: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin, Dazz Newsome
He’s on the bubble: Riley Ridley, Javon Wims
He is gone: Rodney Adams, Justin Hardy, Thomas Ives, JonVea Johnson, Chris Lacy, Jester Weah
the low point: The Bears have waited years for regular contributions from Wims and Ridley; instead, they have 38 catches over five combined seasons. This is the year one of them joins Anthony Miller on the list of recipients the Bears can no longer wait for.
They said it: He does what he has to do. He is simple. He knows his role. He is fast. He is a smooth runner. Nagy on Byrd
Tight ending
They will probably love: 4
he is in: Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet, Jesse James, JP Holtz
He’s on the bubble: Jesper Horsted
He is gone: Scooter Harrington
The low point: Kmet played 33 snaps less than Graham last year. That won’t happen again, the Bears will be riding tight in their second year and using Graham as a mismatch. The Bears had 10 tight ends on their roster the day they fielded Kmet. They are only six after adding James as a bottom piece on the eve of camp.
They said it: With Cole, his role is sure to increase. nagy
Attacking line
They will probably love: 8
He is in: Bitches Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi, Larry Borom, Elijah Wilkinson, Alex Bars
He is on the bubble: Arlington Hambright, Lachavious Simmons
He is gone: Dieter Eiselen, Dareuan Parker, Adam Redmond, Badara Traore, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
The low point: The Bears have a brand new starting lineup compared to Week 1 of last year. Jenkin’s bad back is worrying; having played the right tackle for most of his college career, Jenkins needs all the snaps he can find on the left side in practice. Wilkinson is the team’s only experienced backup.
They said it: Offensive line is a cohesive thing, so we all have to look through one pair of eyes at the same time. That’s the unique and awesome part of the feature. Mustipher
DEFENSE
Defense Line
They will probably keep: 5*
He is in: Eddie Goldman, Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards*, Mike Pennel
He’s on the bubble: Khyiris Tonga
He is gone: Daniel Archibong, Sam Kamara, LaCale London
The low point: Edwards was suspended from the Bears’ first two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policies, so he will not count against the 53-man roster. Therefore, in this exercise, we can keep six linemen, but only count five. Pennel, who has played 91 games for the Packers and Chiefs, has an early lead over seventh-round pick Tonga for the reserve nose tackle spot.
They said it: When we can give [Hicks] a break during training camp, try to help him, take some reps off him. He’s coming back in great shape. Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai
Outside linebacker
They will probably keep: 4
He is in: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
He is on the bubble: James Vaughters, Charles Snowden
He is gone: Ledarius Mack, Caleb Johnson
The low point: The Bears are hoping that Attaochu, who had five sacks with the Broncos last year, will give them more of a pass-rush presence than Barkevious Mingo did last year. After Quinns’ disastrous season last year, they may need him. Keep an eye out for Snowden, who some pundits predicted would be selected in the fourth round but fell into unwritten free agent status.
They said it: I’m going into my 11th year and try to prove it to myself first, then I’m sure everyone will accept that. Quinn
Inside linebacker
They will probably keep: 5
He is in: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Josh Woods, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Christian Jones
He is gone: Austin Calitro
The low point: Nicknamed Cheese by former Bears coordinator Mel Tucker, Jones returns during his first stint with the franchise after three years with the Lions. Hell joins Iyiegbuniwe and Woods on Special Team stalwarts; the two played 645 snaps on spades together last year.
They said it: I love [Jones] personality. He’s willing to learn, he’s in a relationship with Sean. So that depth, that depth with the linebacker inside, will be crucial. nagy
corner back
They will probably keep: 6
he is inJaylon Johnson, Desmond Trufant, Kindle Vildor, Thomas Graham, Duke Shelley, Artie Burns
He’s on the bubble: Xavier Crawford, Michael Joseph, Tre Roberson, Teez Tabor
He is gone: Dionte Ruffin
The low point: Over the next six weeks, the Bears will be auditioning starters at two of their three cornerback spots on the slot and the one playing opposite Johnson. They will scour the competition for help if they don’t see what they want.
They said it: Everyone’s play style is different. I know Jaylon is different from Trufant. I know Trufant is different from Kindle. Once those things are set in stone, then be well able to get it all under control and go from there. safety Tashaun Gipson
Safety
They will probably keep: 5
He is in: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deon Bush, Marqui Christian
He is on the bubble: Jordan Lucas
The low point: Jackson hasn’t practiced at the camp because of a hamstring problem, but the Bears say they’re not worried. The last safe place will be a battle between Lucas, who withdrew last season due to coronavirus concerns, and Christian, who signed the Bears twice last year but never played in a game.
They said it: [Jacksons] got the same script as the coaches. So he knows what all the calls are. He communicates. He helps the guys coming off the field and gives them points. If you get that, and you get players who coach players and speak the same language, I think that adds a lot of value. defensive coordinator Sean Desai
SPECIALISTS
They will probably keep: 3
He is in: K Cairo Santos, P Pat ODonnell, LS Patrick Scales
He is gone: K Brian Johnson
The low point: The Bears return for the first time to all three specialists as Special Team Coordinator Chris Tabors at Halas Hall. The Bears re-signed Santos, who made 30 from 32 kicks last year, to a three-year deal worth up to $11 million in March.
They said it: We don’t look at missed stairs and go, Oh, I made those last year. Last year was last year. This year is this year. tabor
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/8/1/22603613/bears-training-camp-2021-project-53-man-roster-battles-matt-nagy-ryan-pace-justin-fields-andy-dalton
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
