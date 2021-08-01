Viral Pakistani Cricket Fan Sarim Akhtar Gets Included In The World’s First Meme Museum





Pakistani cricket fan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar must still be fresh in your mind, whose disappointed look during the 2019 World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia had gone viral on social media. The Pakistani fan’s iconic expression is now on display at the world’s first Meme Museum in Hong Kong. The news was shared by London-based Mohammed Sarim Akhtar himself, who revealed on Twitter on Sunday that his iconic 2019 expression was on display at the Hong Kong Museum of Memes. The delighted fan shared a video from the 9GAG Meme Exhibition at K11 Art Mall, in which he said his sister found his face in the video after 0.37 seconds. Muhammad Sarim Akhtar first became a viral interest sensation in 2019 when his epic reaction from a World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia in Taunton went viral. Why is the Pakistani fanmeme so famous? Sarim Akhtar’s disappointed expression became the face of Angry Pakistani Fan memes after being caught on camera by television broadcasters during the 2019 match. With Pakistan failing to retaliate against the Australian butcher lineup, the disappointed Pakistani fan’s annoyed look resonated with netizens. After the still out of the contest went viral, ‘angry Pakistani fan memes’ started making the rounds on social media, sparking hilarious reactions. Sarim Akhtar, who remains in London, later explained the story behind his iconic expression in an ICC interview. The Pakistani cricket fan said he was unhappy after his team dropped a catch on the pitch. His amusing expression is still used to this day. Akhtar himself has earned cult following online, thanks to his unforgettable expression. Get the latest news news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite television celebrities and television updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending bollywood news. Tune in today to keep up to date with the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

