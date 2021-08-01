Sports
Alabama High School Football: ASWA 2021 Preseason Ranking
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings were released Sunday. First place votes, last year’s record, total number of polls, and position in last year’s final poll were considered to rank teams statewide.
CLASS 7A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276
2. Vacuum cleaner; 11-2; 191
3. Maroon; 11-2; 188
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171
5. Central Phoenix City; 8-5; 140
6. Theodore; 10-2; 112
7. Daphne; 10-2; 77
8. Austin; 8-3; 58
9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45
10. Company; 7-4; 36
Others who receive votes:Eikenberg (7-5) 17.
CLASS 6A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268
2. Spanish fortress; 11-4; 207
3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192
4. Opelika; 9-3; 140
5. Briar wood; 9-3; 139
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102
7. McGill tools; 7-3; 91
8. Mountain stream; 11-2; 57
9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41
10. Oxford; 11-2; 23
Others who receive votes:Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. St. Paul (23); 15-0; 276
2. Faith-mobile; 11-2; 182
3. Pleasant grove; 11-3; 161
4. Pike road; 11-1; 152
5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133
6. Central Clay Co.; 11-2; 102
7. Lead; 9-3; 99
8. UMS Wright; 8-5; 82
9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31
10. Russellville; 10-3; 28
Others who receive votes:Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246
2. Handle (7); 12-1; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196
4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157
5. Williamson; 7-4; 122
6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68
7. Western Limestone; 11-2; 66
8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60
9. Power; 5-5; 58
10. Etowa; 9-4; 48
Others who receive votes:Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270
2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206
3. Catholic Montgomery; 12-2; 177
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121
5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118
6. Slug; 10-2; 81
7. Clear view; 10-2; 80
8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68
9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58
10. Up; 8-4; 55
Others who receive votes:Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, TR Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman ( 7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside Selma (6-5) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255
2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223
3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169
4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158
5. North sand mountain; 11-2; 131
6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105
7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74
8. Elba; 6-4; 62
9. Westbrook BC; 10-2; 53
10. Falkville; 8-3; 43
Others who receive votes:Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, BB Comer (9-2) 1, JU Blacksher (3-7) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261
2. Fresh water (1); 8-3; 192
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186
4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162
5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130
7. Mill factory; 8-3; 86
8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52
9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38
10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33
Others who receive votes:Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first place); 2020 WL; points
1. Pike Liberal Arts (23); 10-2; 276
2. Glenwood; 10-1; 198
3. Escambia Aca.; 10-2; 186
4. Autauga Aca.; 2-7; 160
5. Rooms Aca.; 12-1; 141
6. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 111
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-7; 86
8. Macon East; 8-5; 66
9. Patrician; 8-2; 42
10. Morgan Aca.; 8-3; 27
Others who receive votes:Crenshaw Chr. (10-3) 8, Sparta (6-4) 8, Abbeville Chr. (10-3) 1, Monroe Aca. (6-5) 1
