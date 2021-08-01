Christ’s Church’s Chase Healey Wins All-First Coast Boys Tennis Award





Some athletes shy away from the loneliness of individual competition. For Chase Heley, it’s a motivator. “You’re alone there and you have a lot of adversity to deal with if you don’t play your best,” he said. “You have to come back from that, and you can’t make excuses.” A growing master of the mental side of tennis, now with the power to match, Healey completed his second season on the court as the Times-Union’s All-First Coast Boy Tennis Player of the Year. He didn’t drop a singles all year en route to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A General Singles Championship, going more than two years without a high school defeat. “His strongest suit is his mental game,” said Christ’s Church tennis coach Margaret Tucker. “Find out his opponent, figure out how to win and then use his patience to make it happen.” To win the title:Chase Healey Wins Florida High School Tennis Championship All First Coast:Aces fly high in tennis in Northeast Florida for 2021 Shortly after Chase moved from Virginia to Florida with his parents, Art and Nicole Healey, his mother started playing tennis at a club close to home. Chase decided he wanted to try the sport, and the rest is history. “I took a few lessons, found a passion for it and started playing ever since,” he said. Healey, who has also played baseball and football, made an early start in high-level school tennis and continued to climb. As a sixth grader, he already played number 2 singles for Christ’s Church, then reached the number 1 line against seventh grade. In the eighth grade, he won his first district championship and qualified for the Class 1A state tournament. Since the spring of 2019, he has not lost a regular season singles match in the high school league. “I remember looking at him [as a sixth-grader] tearing his opponents apart even though he wasn’t as strong as his opponents at the time,” Tucker said. “When a coach did that to a sixth-grade kid, it definitely made my heart beat a little faster.” Started off perfectly for COVID; stayed strong after that Healey started off with a perfect 6-0 in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic ended the year, picking up where he left off this spring. By the time he returned to high school league from the COVID-19 hiatus to the 2020 season, he was poised to enter his sophomore season stronger than ever. “I’ve spent a lot more time in the gym and I’ve been able to really improve my serving speed and my strength, all the while maintaining my speed on the court,” he said. The result: a sweep through the FHSAA individual singles tournament, culminating in a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pensacola Catholic’s Justin Lyons in the overall final. With the win, Healey became the first player from a school within the Jacksonville city limits to win a boys’ singles title since Bolles’ Matt Schimmel in 2005. Healey said he most enjoys the signature challenge of clay courts, and while he doesn’t aspire to model his game on a specific player, he has enjoyed learning about the career of the world’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic. “Djokovic has always been an inspiration because of his determined mindset and great style of play,” he said. If Healey dominated the competition before he even built his muscle, what can he accomplish in his remaining seasons of high school? “Now the physical part of the game has caught up with his mental toughness,” Tucker said. “Now he can do whatever he wants with any foundation.” “I want to repeat my performance next year,” Healey said. “I want to leave a good impression on the college coaches.” Chase Healey, boys tennis School: Christ Church. Age: 16. CV: Won Class 1A Boys Individual Singles. … Became the first boys’ singles champion from a school within the Jacksonville city limits for 16 years. … finished 12-0 in the regular-season competition. … Also advanced to state doubles.

