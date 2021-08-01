Their Field of Dreams: Field hockey found success as WSU’s first intercollegiate female sport

In time, the geography of an increasingly dispersed schedule would place them on planes, and the women of the Washington state field hockey team would entertain fellow passengers in the terminal or annoy the grumpy people by balancing balls on their sticks or juggling it. doing so would later enable Tiger Woods to help himself to more Nike money.

But as with any Cougar team in the burgeoning era of women’s sport, the hard miles came on the road.

They split into station wagons or vans and drove to Boise, Eugene, and across the border into Canada. Or they rented cars at the destination airport and headed for their four-in-a-room hotel, hoping the caravan wouldn’t be separated by alien highways, which was usually the case. They dozed and sang and got acquainted with the cutting edge technology of the time, the Sony Walkman, and maybe they got some homework with the risk of motion sickness.

And they would play games.

Like battleship, said Heather Pelham Gilmore.

Between players in the front and back seats?

No, between the vans, she said we would make these cards with the numbers on them, and the person in the front of the van would hold it up, and the person in the back of the van would hold up or miss the hit sign.

Hey, what do you want? We had no cell phones. Those journeys were long. But I would go back and experience everyone again.

Jack Thompson’s football shirt is long retired from Washington State University. Klay Thompson’s No. 1 hangs in the rafters above Friel Court. There is a campaign to erect statues on the campus of Henry Rono and John Olerud. Jeanne Eggart and nearly 200 other former Cougar athletes are in the school’s Hall of Fame, along with 11 teams that went bowling or scored high at national events.

Cathie Treadgold’s No. 11 also retired.

So did Donna McIntyres No. 8 and Pam Monroes Lucky No. 13.

In fact, every field hockey number at WSU was retired in January 1983…when the school shut down the program, barely 13 months after the Cougars ranked higher in the nationals than any women’s team at the school ever had or would for another 25 year.

It was heartbreaking to have it take off, said Cathie Treadgold Pavlik.

After all, it was WSU’s first intercollegiate female sport, beginning in the 1960s, but with intramural roots stretching back to the 1920s. It was also a competitive beacon, first under coach Marilyn Mowatt, who won a school record 17 games in 1978, and then Sandy Moore, who took the Cougars to three consecutive national tournaments the following year.

The highlight was a 1981 sixth-place finish in Cal in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s final NCAA championships, which eventually deigned to assert its province over women’s sports afterward.

It was a team built around a stifling defense, conceding just 13 goals in 27 games. Sixteen of those were shutouts with Monroe in goal, whose connection to McIntyre the sweeper and the penultimate line of defense was critical.

But the Cougars also had a special talent in Pavlik, who had already broken the school record for career goals before her senior year and would be an honorable mention All-American at the end of the season.

And there was Moore’s firm and fair hand 52-33-13 in her four years at WSU.

All underrated, to say the least.

My first team meeting I remember asking Marilyn Mowatt how many people we would get to the game, Pavlik said, and she joked, Oh, it’ll be full. There will be many seagulls.

On a campus with high-wattage coaching personalities like George Raveling and Jim Walden, a Holiday Bowl-bound soccer team, and electric performers like Eggart, Rono, Don Collins, and Keith Millard, a relatively mysterious sport not played at the high school level school in Washington wouldn’t draw a big crowd. Even at those times when they played at Martin Stadium in preparation for a football game.

Some of the kids got there early to get the best seats, McIntyre recalled, and they’d had a few drinks, so they were noisy. But they didn’t know what they were cheering for. In field hockey you can’t undercut the ball, it’s not supposed to go up in the air, but every time a ball went flying, the students went wild. It was quite funny.

But here it comes: The 81 team had a Cougar football legend as its godfather.

Hank Grenda was the surprise quarterback starter in the 1968 Apple Cup, a third striker all season who then went out and passed, ran and kicked for all points in a 24-0 thump from Washington. A Canadian, he eventually became a school administrator in Kelowna, British Columbia and, aware that his alma mater was beginning to fund scholarships for women, began sending promising female athletes to Pullman.

I’d already had four siblings and money was tight, said Pavlik, who played all sports in high school and got a basketball offer from the Huskies. He really got to work for me.

McIntyre and others would follow a total of half a dozen from Kelowna.

Moore, meanwhile, has tapped her connections in the east. A player at the University of New Hampshire, she was coaching high school in her hometown of Exeter when she was warned off the opening at WSU by Dartmouth coach Mary Corrigan.

We played against her team, said Monroe, who grew up in nearby Newmarket. They were good and we were terrible. They beat us 8-0 once and I don’t think we got the ball past midfield. There were about 56 shots on target. I sit on the floor crying afterwards and Sandys stands over me and says I played a good game.

No one in my family had gone to college and I was almost ready to go to ROTC so I was able to afford it when I got an offer from Sandy. So I got on a Greyhound Bus with Helen Pearce and Katy Lausier and drove 3,000 miles to Pullman.

There were also players from California and one from Washington.

Previous teams had a number of in-state players converted from other sports, several who progressed to stand outs. But Gilmore, who had attended Garfield High School in Seattle, was the walk-on walk-on.

I was just walking around campus and I saw them practicing on the field, she said. I went down and said, Hey, I want to play. What did I know?

By its third season, much more.

She and Pavlik had the goals in a 2-0 win over the University of British Columbia after the Cougars went 0-2-1 to start their own invitation to open the season 81.

That started a 10-game pitch without loss, including the Colorado State Tournament Championship. Camaraderie nurtured for three seasons took hold on the long drives, the flights on which McIntyre said, girls sneak into the empty first-class seats to sleep, and renditions of the school fight song before the games.

Only we couldn’t get Helen Pearce to sing because she would hyperventilate, Gilmore said.

It all built up for a November playoff game in San Jose against Cal for a berth for the AIAW tournament, even though the Bears had already entered as the host team. The high stakes intensified was rivalry, and Bear, Maureen Robbins, had played with WSU in 1979 before going home and so those games were always fun, Gilmore said.

This was high tension, tied at 2-2 after 70 minutes of regular play and two overtime hours of 71/2 minutes. Then came the stroke-off, think penalties and three consecutive saves from Monroe that sent the Cougs to the national players.

Monroe had become a goalkeeper for one simple reason: I didn’t want to wear the kilt, she said, opting for sweatpants under her pads. She wasn’t wearing a mask either. Just a red ball cap and some telltale nicks.

I thought if it hit me in the head, that would be a rescue, she said.

Two weeks later, placed third in the Nationals’ first round against Iowa, Monroe made a school-record 27 saves and the Cougars found themselves in another marathon after extra time with 22 penalty strokes.

The latter, Pavlik said, gave me nightmares for weeks. I’ve shot two already, but this one flew a little hard, maybe an inch out. That was a crushing moment for me.

Moore said, I was sure it was in.

Pavlik had scored her 67th goal in just 11 minutes into the game. She had also spent most of her senior year dealing with a back injury that required constant icing and pain medications that often made her sick. But she bounced back from her disappointment with an assist on a goal in WSU’s 2-1 win over Dartmouth (and Mary Corrigan, who landed me the WSU job, Moore said), before the Cougs dropped another overtime buster to Cal in the fifth – place game.

Cathie was a phenomenal athlete who could have played any sport she wanted, Moore said, and hockey was clearly not the most popular.

Also in our own department, as it turned out.

It was an era of challenge and upheaval in WSU athletics. Frustrated by the schools’ icy progress toward equality, a group of female athletes filed a lawsuit against the school, not a Title IX action, but one under the state constitution. For every activist athlete, there was another who was in conflict.

There was a basketball game where we had to do a sort of rally in the stands at halftime and that took some guts, said Pavlik, who recalled getting hand-me-down warm-ups from the track team as a freshman. I was grateful for everything I had. But on the other hand, you can’t turn a blind eye to what isn’t fair.

Fairness was tested again as the team struggled through the 1982 season after a report recommended that the sport be discontinued. Regional opponents became harder and harder to find Cal and Stanford were the only other Pac-10 schools to play (and to this day). But athletic director Sam Jankovich’s rationale was that the WSU should provide opportunities for qualified Washington high school students, an unmistakable reference to the makeup of the team.

That spring, the men’s track team won the Pac-10 Championship with 132 points scored 34 by in-state athletes. Last year, there were 195 women on the WSU’s athletic rosters; 32% were from Washington.

There was some mourning. Gilmore, an art school, made a clay bust of a dejected hockey player that she called goodbye to the Tartan and gave it to Moore, who kept it until she returned it to her a few years ago.

And yet for players like McIntyre, it was still the experience and opportunity of a lifetime, paving the way to careers and fulfillment. She went on to pursue a teaching career in the Toronto area. Pavlik taught and coached in Kelowna for over 30 years. Monroe is a lawyer in her native New Hampshire.

After WSU, Moore coached hockey at Kenyon College for eight years before becoming athletic director and department president at SUNY Oswego, where he retired six years ago.

Oh, and about those opportunities for Washington student athletes? Gilmore and husband Terry retired on 20 acres near Ritzville just over a year ago after spending 18 years with the Washington State Patrol out of Bellingham. Before that, she played hockey for the Maralomas club across the border in Vancouver for a few years, before moving to field lacrosse, where she won 11 Canadian Championships with the provincial team and played in three World Cups with the national team.

Without Coach Moore saying yes as I walked on, she said none of this would have happened. And that’s why I say Id do it all over again.