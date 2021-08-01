Glamorgan v Surrey RLODC in Cardiff: Head-to-Head





Glamorgan will meet Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday, August 3, and the match kicks off at 11am. (writes Andrew Highnell) The list below shows the results of the last six encounters between the two teams on List A cricket at Glamorgan HQ, with Welsh County’s 64-run win at their most recent meeting in April 2019 being supported by excellent cricket during the closing ten overs of the Glamorgan innings and the first ten of Surrey’s answer. Billy Root and Marchant de Lange clubbed 113 out of the last 63 balls of the Welsh county innings as the first went unbeaten at 113 before the latter reduced Surrey to 28-4 in the fifth over with a snappy new ball spell of 3/14 of 18 deliveries. June 27, 2004 – Glamorgan won by 9 wickets

July 24, 2008 – Glamorgan won by 78 runs

21 May 2010 – Surrey won by 2 wickets

June 2, 2012 – Surrey won by 57 runs

April 30, 2017 – Surrey won by 8 wickets

April 28, 2019 – Glamorgan won by 64 runs Surrey had won on their three previous visits to Cardiff for a List A match against Welsh County. In 2017, they took an eight-wicket win after Jacques Rudolph and Colin Ingram each had half a century of 239 total in the Welsh province. Then rain fell, leaving Surrey with a revised target of 182 from 29 overs, but Mark Stoneman’s 74 and Kumar Sangakkara’s unbeaten 81, during a masterclass of batting from the veteran Sri Lankan, saw the visitors go home with five overs left. save. On their visit to Cardiff in June 2012, Surrey had won a rain-stricken match by 57 runs under the DLS method, after Indian spinner Murali Kartik scored 27-4, but in 2010 the margin of victory was much closer when Surrey won by two wickets. Mark Cosgrove and Tom Maynard had each been posting for Glamorgan for half a century, and after the home spinners put a stranglehold on the visitor’s progress, their efforts seemed to set the stage for a win in Wales. But Surrey had a change of fortune when Chris Schofield, the former England leg spinner, hit fifty from 47 balls and shared a quick-fire for the seventh wicket with Gareth Batty, despite the latter pulling a hamstring when he shot a quick shot early in the match. single made his turns. Batty went on to throw some telling blows while standing virtually on one leg, before Schofield saw the visitor’s house with eight balls left. Glamorgan had emerged victorious under the newly installed spotlight in 2008 when Mark Wallace scored a perky 85 to take the initiative away from the visitors. Jason Gillespie then sent both openers away, before David Harrison claimed Mark Ramprakash’s all-important scalp. Spinners Robert Croft and Dean Cosker then suppressed the visiting batsmen’s attempts to restart the chase as Glamorgan took a comfortable 78-run victory.

