Table tennis Japan Twitterati praise Olympic haircut Hungarian rower





Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Table Tennis – Women’s Team – Final 16 – Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium – Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Japan’s Miu Hirano and Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa in action against Hungary’s Szandra Pergel and Hungary’s Maria Fazekas REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Reuters) – Hungary’s Maria Fazekas celebrated her second appearance at the Olympics by painting the five-ring symbol into the back of her two-piece hairstyle, much to the delight of those on Japanese social media who featured her in the team saw. event on Sunday. “Only the chosen ones can wear that haircut. It’s super cool”, @38_jen wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know why, but looking at the Hungarian rower’s haircut makes me happy”, @idlaonvcee wrote. Fazekas, who last competed in the Olympics during the 2004 Athens Games, said she decided to go with the five-ring haircut and Olympic nail art to express her joy at her return to the Games. “This is special because this is a joy for me to be here again,” Fazekas said, showing off her blonde hair. While she was out of the Hungarian national team in 2005, Fazekas continued to play table tennis in Germany and her home country, at one point she was a coach of the Hungarian national cadet team for three years. The 45-year-old paddler told Reuters she had her hair done in Hungary before coming to Tokyo. “When I went to the hairdresser and I said what I wanted, they didn’t say anything for a while. They just asked ‘What? What do you want?'” Fazekas laughed. “And this is famous now. This is good because a lot of people will be talking about Hungary, about table tennis and about my hair, so it’s fun,” she said. Fazekas and her teammates lost 0-3 to Japan, but she said it was a good experience. “It was a really good game because Japan is a strong team… It was a good thing for us to play against them, especially against Mima Ito,” she said. “They are really good players. They are so fast.” Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Hugh Lawson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

