Charlotte Worthington wins gold in inaugural BMX Freestyle Park competition

Team GB’s Charlotte Worthington became the first-ever Olympic champion in BMX freestyle in Tokyo 2020 on Sunday, scoring 97.50 to take the gold, while Max Whitlock bowed to his Olympic title.

However, there was heartbreak for Zharnel Hughes in the 100m final after a false start he was disqualified from the race.

The 26-year-old was the first Briton to qualify for the 100m final since Sydney 2000. The race was won by Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Worthington, who started competing in 2016, crashed on her first run but produced a stunning 360 backflip in her second — the first to be landed by a woman in competition — to beat American favorite Hannah Roberts.

“It’s kind of unreal. I’m waiting to wake up. I’ve been dreaming about this for four years, and it still feels like dreaming four years ago. I’m still waiting to wake up,” Worthington said.

“It was unbelievable. I didn’t do that trick [the 360 backflip] so long we’ve been trying to find that big banger trick and when we found it we thought this is it.

later on sunday, Whitlock claimed gold on the pommel horse, defending his Rio 2016 title and winning his third individual Olympic title.

The 28-year-old went first to the device, scoring an immense 15,583. He then waited nervously as the seven other finalists stepped up to the pommel, but his score was unmatched.

Whitlock became just the fourth artistic gymnast to defend their Olympic title.

Worthington’s teammate, Declan Brooks, took bronze in the men’s BMX freestyle just two months after being knocked unconscious in a crash that threatened his Olympic dream.

“I’ve just cried for the past few minutes,” Brooks said. “It’s been an incredible journey I’ve taken on my way here. I’m so excited to win a medal.”

Team GB had never won a BMX medal at the Olympics before Tokyo but will take away four after Sunday’s event, adding Worthington and Brooks medals to Beth Shrever’s gold and Kye Whyte’s silver in BMX racing.

Elsewhere, Duncan Scott became Britain’s most decorated Olympian at a single Olympics after GB’s swimmers took silver in the Men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty and James Guy made up the rest of the team that broke the European record and took second place.

“I am fortunate to be part of some excellent relay teams, this is one of them. Initially we were very disappointed, but since 2015, when we first got together, we have won back-to-back Olympic silver in this event and we would have spent all day on it,” said Scott.

“Looking at the splits, we all swam well. I’m a little disappointed with mine, but it’s been a tough week and we should be happy about that.”

Scott will take home four medals from Tokyo, three silver and one gold, taking home a total of six points – a figure surpassed only by Bradley Wiggins, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny.

in boxing, Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack are both guaranteed silver after winning their semifinals.

Whittaker defeated Iman Khataev of the Olympic Committee of Russia 4-1 in the men’s light-heavyweight competition, while McCormack advanced to the men’s welterweight final after Ireland’s Aidan Walsh withdrew from their bout.

British super heavyweight Frazer Clarke is also assured of a medal in the ring after his opponent, France’s Mourad Aliev, was disqualified in the quarterfinals for headbutts.

After the disqualification, Aliev held a sit-down protest on the edge of the ring, but returned to the locker rooms after 30 minutes.

Team GBs Paul Casey missed bronze in men’s golf after losing in a seven-man play-off for third place, including Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and American Colin Morikawa.

American Xander Schauffele took gold after an exciting final lap, along with GB’s other representative, Tommy Fleetwood, finished 16th.

The Olympic journey also ended for Team GB’s hockey team men, who were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals after losing 3-1 to India.

Elsewhere, Team GB is in the gold medal position, entering the final phase of the . in eventing Sunday dressage and cross country.

In the individual competition, Oliver Townend is in first place, but teammate Laura Collett is close behind in third place.

Meanwhile, Olympic diving champion Tom Daley was spotted in the stands of the Tokyo Aquatics Center.