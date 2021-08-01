New Zealand Cricket Chief Confirms Their Players’ Participation in Remaining Matches in UAE





The New Zealand cricket chief has announced that their players will be performing in the UAE in the second half of IPL 2021. There has been much speculation about the matter in recent days, given New Zealand’s September-October tour of Pakistan. The BCCI confirmed that the remaining 31 games would start on September 19. Only 29 matches would be possible in the first phase, as a handful of COVID-19 positive cases forced the BCCI to postpone the competition indefinitely. A handful of cases in Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad prompted the board to take immediate action. Finally, at the May AGM, the BCCI decided to lead the competition in October. Doubts about the participation of New Zealand players crept in when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked for two additional T20Is in addition to the three ODIs and three T20Is already planned. But David White has pushed that aside and confirmed the availability of key players. “New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson will participate in the second phase of the 2021 IPL in the UAE,” White stated as quoted by the GEO Tv. BCCI in talks with Australia and England to let their players play in IPL 2021 in UAE: One of the franchise officials stated last month that BCCI is in talks with the Australian and English cricket boards to allow their players for the second phase of IPL 2021. Moreover, they already had the confirmation of the Kiwi cricketers present in the UAE are for the money-rich competition. “We are now very relieved. BCCI is in talks with UK and Australian boards to reach agreement on this. As April and May are reserved for the IPL, they are right to express their own concerns, but we have now confirmed that we see New Zealand players in action.” a franchise official told Cricket.com.” Also read: IPL 2021: BCCI works with international boards to ensure the availability of foreign players for the UAE

