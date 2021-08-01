Russian-Israeli tennis player Karatsev wins silver for Russia in mixed doubles





Russian-Israeli tennis player Aslan Karatsev, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Games, has won a silver medal after losing Sunday’s mixed doubles final. Karatsev and his doubles partner Elena Vesnina lost in three sets against another Russian duo, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev. Karatsev, 27, plays for Russia but grew up and trained in Israel and is fluent in Hebrew. The duo defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his partner Nina Stojanovic will advance to the final on Friday. Karatsev was born in Vladikavkaz, Russia, but said in an interview in March that he moved to Israel when he was three years old and started playing there. Download The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms I grew up there, practiced there until I was 12, and then I moved back to Russia with my father. Then I lived in Rostov. I practiced there until I was 18, then I started practicing in Moscow, he said. Aslan Karatsev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, returns a shot during the mixed doubles gold medal match of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, August 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The 27-year-old became the first man to reach the semifinals during his Open-era Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in February. He later won his first ATP Tour title by beating Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final. In recent years, Karatsev has traveled to competitions all over Europe, but until recently without great success. However, when tennis tournaments restarted last August 2020 after a five-month hiatus due to COVID-19, he won 18 of his last 20 ATP Challenger Tour matches, including two trophies. In 2019, he visited Israel to sort out some personal business, according to the Hebrew-language One sports website. During his training in Tel Aviv, Karatsev, who still holds an Israeli passport, showed the locals that in addition to his racket skills, he still speaks fluent Hebrew. As a young, eager player in Israel, he met and played against Amir Weintraub, who, according to One, would become an Israeli professional tennis player (with a world highest ranking of 161). Although he clearly showed potential, financial hardships prevented Karatsev from developing his natural talent, the site said, and he eventually returned to Russia with his father. His mother and sister stayed in Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/russian-israeli-tennis-player-karatsev-wins-silver-for-russia-in-mixed-doubles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos