



Following their defeat to India in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Britain’s captain Adam Dixon has confirmed his retirement from international hockey. Head coach Danny Kerry also spoke of his pride in the group who improved after finishing ninth at the Rio 2016 Games but were unable to achieve the medal they so desperately wanted. Dixon, who had captained the England and Great Britain teams from the start of 2019, confirmed his retirement from international hockey to the media after the 3-1 loss to India. The defender will retire after 290 international appearances (111 for Great Britain, 179 for England) and winning 14 medals, including European gold with England in 2009. He spoke of his immense pride in leading this group of players, saying: “It’s… [been] half secret that I hang my cane internationally. I have had 12-13 years as a professional and am immensely grateful for UK Sport and Lottery funding. I can’t imagine what life will be like, not going to the gym, doing what I love and being around my best friends. I will still play club hockey but it is such a shame to end up on this note internationally. But this group still has so much to go. “In the ax after the game, Danny just said how proud he was that he had led us through a somewhat successful Olympics – it’s not a medal, but we went further than in Rio and enjoyed each other’s company. We played without We pushed and pushed but it was not to be. “It’s hard to hide emotions. This is the pinnacle, it hurts not to realize dreams and ambitions. But in top sport you have to take the defeats and hopefully the group will use this as a springboard to do something even better We’ve got a young, exciting group just learning from this Jack Waller, Zach Wallace, Jacob Draper – players like that have so many years ahead of them and they’re not at their peak yet. “My family has been so supportive of me, it would have been easy to hang up my stick earlier, but I wanted to make sure I put Rio to bed and we really achieved that. It was great to be part of Team GB, unfortunately we don’t have a medal, but we will support them in the coming days.”

This was a third Olympics for head coach Danny Kerry, who led the women’s team to gold and bronze in Rio 2016 and London 2012 respectively. After the game against India, he said: “I’m very proud of the boys, but I’m a bit upset. It’s hard to explain, but when you see the guys supporting each other after the game as they are now, it’s pretty amazing In many ways that’s just as amazing as winning a gold medal. I’m proud of that and what the group has become.” “I felt a few mistakes in the first half knocked us out of line. We regrouped at half time and did enough to get back into the game. Unfortunately we weren’t good enough to convert those corners, so now we have to we are where we are. “The journey over the last six to nine months is a tribute to the young men and teams who now take us seriously. When I took the job, I talked about men, magic and moments. What I am most proud of are them are men, take care of each other. They stick together, understand each other, try to judge each other, they are good guys and they will be fine I have done everything in my gift, within my human capabilities, to take this team and it has not quite worked I am old enough and ugly enough to know that I can feel good if I give everything I have given. “These were the hardest Olympics so far. All the Olympics are hard, but that’s why I’m so proud of the guys; they broke through. Being in an Olympics a lot is great, but this one was also very hard. I don’t know whether there is a sport that goes as long and as hard as we do – that may well be, but we play most of the whole fortnight the teams that win the medal play eight games in 13 days and under these conditions there it takes something special. But it will make us better.”

