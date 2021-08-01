Men’s table tennis team smoothly to Tokyo quarter-finals





Staff Writer, with Reuters, TOKYO

The Taiwanese men’s table tennis team defeated Croatia 3-0 yesterday to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan and Chen Chien-an led the team off to a good start in the first doubles match, beating Croatians Frane Tomislav Kojic and Andrej Gacina 3-2. Lin Yun-ju, Taiwan’s Olympic bronze medalist in the mixed doubles, carried on the momentum from a strong start in a 3-0 win over Tomislav Pucar, with Chuang tied in his one-on-one match against Gacina. Photo: AP Elsewhere, the Serbian men’s team was knocked out by Brazilian rowers Vitor Ishiy, Gustavo Tsuboi and Hugo Calderano in a heated 3-2 defeat. In the women’s tournament, Chinese women’s table tennis trio Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu defeated Austrians Liu Jia, Liu Yuan and Sofia Polcanova 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Women’s singles silver medalist Sun joined forces with Wang to crush Liu Jia and Liu Yuan in doubles, with the Austrians failing to win a single set. Photo: AFP I was very excited. It was emotional. Overall, I think we were pretty good today, Wang said. Chen, the world No. 1 and the new Olympic singles champion, then took on Austrian paddler Polcanova in a 3-0 victory, followed by another individual match in which Wang defeated her opponent, Liu Yuan, in a 3-0 victory. score knocked out. The Chinese team initially included 2016 Olympic team champion Liu Shiwen, one of the duo who lost to Japan in the mixed doubles final earlier this week. However, she withdrew yesterday and was replaced by the world’s number 4 Wang, who is competing in her first Olympics as a reserve player. Liu Shiwen suffered a mixed doubles injury, Chinese coach Li Sun said, while the International Table Tennis Federation said it was a recurring elbow injury. China has been undefeated in the team events since its introduction in 2008. Singles champion Chen said she shifted her focus to the latest event in the sport immediately after the singles was over. There were some ups and downs in the atmosphere, with the gold medal win in singles and a loss in mixed doubles. I think another gold medal for the team event is important. It would be the highest honor, very important, Li said.

Comments are moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing foul and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision is at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/sport/archives/2021/08/02/2003761875 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos