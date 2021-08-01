Mission Domination: A First-Rate View of Rejuvenating India’s Test Cricket Team | Lifestyle News





New Delhi: It certainly wasn’t a good day for Indian cricket on the 2020-21 Australia tour. No one could fathom what had hit them after the team folded for 36 for 36 in their second innings on the third day of the first Test in Adelaide on December 19, as the hosts trotted home to an eight-wicket victory. Exactly a month later, something changed. If Adelaide was a nightmare, Brisbane was surreal on January 19. Set to score 328, India ran to 329/7 on the fifth day of the fourth and final Test to claim the series 2-1. (India had won the second test and the third had been drawn.) A lot had changed between 36 all out and 329/7. Everyone has seen the performances, but what went into that effort is not something that people know. What was going through Ravi Shastri’s mind and what exactly was that phone call with his best friend Bharat Arun? What did R. Sridhar tell Hanuma Vihari when he stumbled back during the tea break in Sydney? What about Rishabh Pant’s disappointment to those highs, Rohit Sharma’s desperation to be out there, Shardul Thakur’s guts or the politics Navdeep Saini faced in his early years? Why was Shubman Gill always destined to play cricket? How did R. Ashwin turn the corner for one of his best seasons? What are the tragedies and hard times that have made Cheteshwar Pujara who he is today? Every moment has a story and a backstory where it all started for this team. Boria Majumdar and Kushan Sarkar follow that journey in “Mission Domination: An Unfinished Quest” (Simon & Schuster), retracing their life story in flesh and blood. Carefully researched, it is a first-rate portrayal of the making of a new Indian men’s cricket team, giving readers a behind-the-scenes look at the mindset of the players, both the youngsters and the legends of the game such as Virat Kohli, Ashwin and Rohit. Boria Majumdar is a sports historian and author with a PhD in the social history of Indian cricket from Oxford University. His latest book with Simon and Schuster, “Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians”, was awarded the Rabindra Puraskar in 2018. He is also the co-author of Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography, “Playing it My Way”. Kushan Sarkar is a special correspondent at PTI. He has covered several ICC events as a journalist, including World Cup matches in Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He has written extensively on both cricket and sport and the politics associated with them. He has also worked in Times of India, The Telegraph and Asian Age in his seventeen-year career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/lifestyle/news/2021/08/01/mission-domination-an-unfinished-quest-india-test-cricket-team.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

