Supreme Court decisions. Name, image and likeness payments. Penalty-free transfers. Finally, revolutionary realignment of the conference. Say this for Larry Scott and his largely disastrous tenure atop the… Pac-12At least he knew when to climb on his (probably conference-funded) private jet charter and get out of town. In his place is George Kliavkoff, who amid all these changes is taking over one of five countries – soon to be four – power conferences.

As you all know, the latest – and probably most profound – domino is the migration of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners from the Big 12 to the SEC. So in addition to chairing a conference that desperately needs a quality boost, Kliavkoff must also assess where his conference sits and whether he should act as things shift around him once again (usually south and east). Athlon Sports took a closer look at potential schools that could go against the trend and join the west, and if you’re like me all you see is a big bucket of meh. Everyone wants to see a Pac-12 (plus) with the Texas Tech red marauders, State of Boise broncos, TCU Horned Frogs or anyone else on that list? Hard pass from this corner.

I feel sorry for the schools leaving Texas and OU behind. I prefer college conferences that maintain a semblance of regional balance, and if it’s up to me, we’re going back to the mid 90’s or so, shortly after the SEC went to 12 (except Id keeps Arkansas aligned with the southwest schools). The regional aspect of the sport was one of the big draws for me, especially when it came to the bowls. Watching the clash of conferences on January 1 was my favorite sports day of the year. Now we got so far from what I remember that I don’t know if the sport will even be recognizable ten years from now. But I’m probably just old and don’t understand progress or something.

One thing I liked about the departure of the Big 12 Bell Cow were the breathless letters of holiness from the eight left behind, and the hilarious, sloppy attempt by Texas A&M to prevent the Longhorns from joining their SEC party. All those ADs and presidents in places like Stillwater and Lubbock couldn’t wait to express their deep disappointment at the lack of loyalty and respect for tradition. Meanwhile, any goddamn one of those people would have jumped the same chance. Does anyone think that if the SEC West Virginia or… State of Oklahoma that those schools would have refused? Not really. So spare me the tears, guys.

Then there’s the Texas A&M Aggies, the greatest example of all hat, no cattle in the college football world. They were so eager to keep Texas out of the door that someone from the school leaked the expansion news in hopes it would peak. Well done, good effort. Never forget that you are Texas A&M. And while you’re inundated with money, you’ve never actually won anything and you don’t carry any weight. But soon you’ll be playing in Oklahoma every year. Enjoying!

I’ll be curious to see what Texas fans think of all of this when I get there in September, provided I can free myself from the chest and find my way into the game. Fortunately, real football (that’s coming soon!) will come to the fore and have several things to shout about. Can not wait!

This week in parenting

The boys spent their last week in the US with minimal adult supervision before the group showed up Saturday night. That led to activities such as…

Long live Eastern Washington. But the sheriffs are in town now, so the fun is over. Another highlight we got on arrival: the 12-year-old who bragged about how he ate at Zips took a dump that required five flushes and two plunger sessions. Apparently a very proud moment for him. I’m sure parents of girls are dealing with very similar stories.

This week in Husband

Mrs. Kendall and I came back from our beer trip to find that the freezer hadn’t closed properly, leading to a frozen interior and lots of spoiled food. Mrs. Kendall admitted she was the likely culprit, so she started scraping the whole thing out so we could reseal it. After she got stuck on a particular piece, yours really went full Tim Tool man Taylor mode to fix the problem.

I grabbed a flathead screwdriver and a hammer and began to hack away. After making good progress, I continued. A few seconds later I heard a loud spraying sound and my eye was full of vapor. It turns out that Id punched a hole in the freezer and pierced the Freon tube. oops. Good news: I’ve learned that putting a stream of Freon directly into the eye won’t do any damage. So I have that in front of me, which is nice.

american football

Pac-12 Commish Leads Votes Suggest College Football Playoff Expansion Suspended Amid SEC Additions – CBSSports.com

With Texas and Oklahoma further strengthening the SEC, the playoff expansion may be reconsidered.

College Football Playoff Expansion Complicated By Rose Bowl – Sports Illustrated

Two months before the 12-team expansion model is approved for potential approval, the January 1 event could pose a significant roadblock to an agreement.

NCAAF: How the SEC Is Becoming the Amazon of Football

College football is not so much a sport as it is a roadmap for life. The seasons rise and fall, disappear and return, in a familiar pattern.

WSU Athletics

Their Field of Dreams: Field hockey found success as WSU’s first intercollegiate female sport | The Spokesperson Review

In time, the geography of an increasingly dispersed schedule would place them on planes, and the women of the Washington state field hockey team would entertain fellow passengers in the terminal or annoy the grumpy people by balancing balls on their sticks or juggling it. doing so would later enable Tiger Woods to help himself to more Nike money.

non-sports

What We Still Don’t Know About Emmett Tills Murder – The Atlantic

In 1955, just after daybreak, a Chevrolet truck stopped at an unmarked building. In the back was a 14-year-old child.