Tennis physio helps Indian wrestlers in Tokyo





The presence of physio Anand Dubey has helped the Indian Olympic Association resolve the teething troubles of the wrestling team at the Tokyo Olympics. The experienced Anand had traveled to the tennis accreditation before the Games as a physio for Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina. Tellingly, the tennis team had opted for a physio instead of a coach when it was allowed to have only one support staff. The decision was made before Sumit Nagal made the cut for the Olympics. Meanwhile, the wrestling team had all the coaches and one physio who was only allowed to enter the training location and not stay in the village. The early retirement of tennis players led the IOA to convert Anands’ tennis accreditation to all entry. He already stayed in the athletes’ village and was able to help the wrestlers right away. As well as traveling to Grand Slams in Australia with Sania and Wimbledon with Divij Sharan, Anand has been part of the Indian Fed Cup and Davis Cup teams over the years. READ: Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to win men’s singles tennis at Tokyo Olympics He has also extended service at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. As an employee of the Railways from 1997, Anand has also worked with athletes in various disciplines and gained their trust with his efficiency and professionalism apart from his excellent behavior and manners. The physio plays an important role in preparing the athletes for their competition and their recovery.

