Sports
Defender Andrew Strathmann speaks to UND hockey as junior prep commitment period begins
The Beach Park, Illinois defender learned about some of college hockey’s biggest programs. He picked a top five: UND, UMass, Boston College, Boston University and Wisconsin. Strathmann researched them and was prepared for August 1, the first day college hockey programs can offer scholarships to high school students, and the first day they can accept those offers.
UND coach Brad Berry called Strathmann on Sunday morning with the offer, and Strathmann committed on the spot.
“It’s all a blessing,” Strathmann said. “It’s pretty amazing. I haven’t really gotten around to thinking about it. I’ve told Brad that this kind of sets me up for life.”
Strathmann is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, left-handed defenseman who captained the Chicago Young Americans last season. He scored 21 goals and scored 53 points in 57 games.
Strathmann signed a tender with the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm in November, meaning the Storm relinquished a first-round draft pick in the USHL’s Phase I Draft to secure his rights. Strathmann plans to play for the Storm this season, based in Kearney, Neb.
“He’s probably the best teammate I’ve ever coached,” said Ryan Ward, who coached Strathmann last season and serves as Tri-City’s director of player development. “He’s insanely loyal. He’s a guy who tries every practice to make teammates better. He’s ultra, ultra competitive in everything he does, which is great. Every time you have a captain and leader like that, it increases “Just everyone’s game and speeds the development process up exponentially. He set the tone every day last year. He really has the ability to lead. He’s a leader of men.”
On the ice, Strathmann’s vision sets him apart.
“He sees the game in a different capacity,” Ward said. “He has the ability to hold the puck and play and see things that people just don’t see. The way he overlooks the ice is unparalleled. In that respect he is a future star. His balance with the puck is incredible He doesn’t put himself in bad situations.
“The biggest struggle he has is that people are not on the same wavelength, but he makes everyone around him so much better. He is an incredible kid, an incredible leader. (UND) has a lot to look forward to.”
Strathmann becomes UND’s first player from Illinois since brothers Matt and Zach Jones, who both served as alternate captains as seniors. Zach played from 2005-09. Matt played from 2001-05 before embarking on an NHL career.
What drew Strathmann to UND?
“The tradition they have,” he said. “When you walk out onto the rink, you can see they’re proud of what they’re doing. That’s a big part of my game. I’m proud of what I’m doing. I’ve also talked to a lot of people and it’s just a hockey factory. And the facilities there are incredible.”
The Strathmann recruitment period began on January 1. That’s the date high school sophomores can begin talking to NCAA teams and make unofficial visits.
“The best thing about Stratty is that he’s such a humble kid,” Ward said. “He’s so grateful to be in the position he’s in. He’s never been in a situation where he wasn’t grateful to talk to someone, whether it was so-called ‘elementary school’ or ‘higher school’. school.’ “He loved the process and it was something he never took for granted. That’s the way he is as a player. Every time he gets on the ice for training, skills or a game, he’s thankful he can do it.”
Strathmann said it was “pretty cool” to be able to commit on the first day of the commitment period.
Strathmann joins Minnesota Wild draft pick Nate Benoit, Muskegon Lumberjacks defenseman Tyler Dunbar, East Grand Forks Senior High’s Trey Ausmus and Chicago Steel blue liner Jake Livanavage as defender at UND.
Ward said the Fighting Hawks will love having Strathmann on their schedule.
“He’s the type of person you want on your show,” Ward said.
|Name
|Year of birth
|Position
|residence
|Team
|Ethan Bowen
|2002
|f
|Chilliwack, BC
|Chilliwack (BCHL)
|Dane Montgomery
|2002
|f
|big forks
|Penticton (BCHL)
|Ben Strin
|2002
|f
|fargo
|Muskegon (USHL)
|Dylan James
|2003
|f
|Calgary
|Sioux City (USHL)
|Jackson Blake
|2003
|f
|Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Chicago (USHL)
|Yaksen Panzer
|2004
|f
|big forks
|East Grand Forks HS
|Cole Spicer
|2004
|f
|big forks
|US Under-18 Team
|Bowden Singleton
|2004
|f
|Calgary
|Okotoks (AJHL)
|Jayden Platform
|2005
|f
|Winnipeg
|Chicago (USHL)
|Nate Benoit
|2002
|NS
|Bow, NH
|Tri City (USHL)
|Tyler Dunbar
|2003
|NS
|Sault Ste. Mary, Mich.
|Muskegon (USHL)
|Trey Ausmus
|2004
|NS
|East Grand Forks
|East Grand Forks HS
|Jake Livanavage
|2004
|NS
|Gilbert, Aris.
|Chicago (USHL)
|Andrew Strathmann
|2005
|NS
|Beach park, ill.
|Tri City (USHL)
|Hobie Hedquist
|2003
|G
|Heron Lake, Minn.
|Dubuque (USHL)
SOURCE: Grand Forks Herald
