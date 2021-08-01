Recent match report – Rockets vs Phoenix 14th match 2021

Birmingham Phoenix 145 for 4 (Allen 43, Forge 36) beat Trent Rockets 144 for 6 (Malan 51, Milne 2-13) with six wickets

An excellent bowling alley from Adam Milne and a blistering innings from Will Smeed helped Birmingham Phoenix inflict a first loss of the competition on Trent Rockets at Edgbaston.

Milne matched the most economical analysis by a bowler who made his full contribution of 20 deliveries in the competition to keep Northern Rockets at a modest total of 144 on what appeared to be a fine hitting course.

While Dawid Malan made 51, the highest score of the game, he struggled for fluency for much of his innings. In one go, Moeen Ali was able to throw 10 consecutive deliveries for a cost of just 10 runs, with Benny Howell once again impressing with his control and variations.

Only Alex Hales and Samit Patel scored with the speed that Trent Rockets had wanted. But Hales skied ball 44 halfway through, the victim of a neat piece of bowling from Moeen that drifted a little wide, and without his impulse the innings didn’t ignite.

By taking 59 of the first 20 balls of the answer – a record for a Powerplay in this league, even before the last five balls of the period (they only added one more in that next set) Smeed and Finn Allen already broke quickly back of the run chase with Phoenix hitting their target with six wickets and 26 deliveries left. Only once in the league so far, when Manchester Originals beat Phoenix with 27 balls left, has that margin been exceeded.

While Trent Rockets, who won their first three games, remain at the top, it is a result that is reinvigorating the Birmingham Phoenix campaign. They advance to the top four.

Average Milne

Despite bowling two sets in the Powerplay, Milne went for just 13 runs of his 20 deliveries. Bowling at a keen pace and cramping the batters for space, Milne’s spell included 14 dot balls, while also taking the wickets of D’Arcy Short, rejected for a duck in the opening moments of the match, and Rashid Khan. Tom Helm’s first five balls, on the other hand, cost 18 runs. It was in many ways the defining contribution of the match. But it’s a batter’s game and it was Smeed’s impressive innings that won the Hero of the Match award.

Are you okay with Malan?

In an inning that provided a sort of microcosm of his career, Malan scored the highest score for Trent Rockets. But he did so at such a run rate that it remains debatable how valuable an innings was. There were certainly moments in Malan’s innings – not least when he scored seven of his first 12 pitches despite hitting in the Powerplay – when his run rate seemed to put pressure on his partners. Hales’ resignation, which was picked up halfway through, could be attributed to such pressure.

Moeen Ali had a good day as Phoenix captain Getty Images

As so often, Malan began to make up for lost time as his innings progressed. After scoring 29 out of 29, he finished 51 out of 41. But his run – he was the victim of a direct hit by Moeen who fielded wide mid-off – from the 91st delivery of the innings prevented him from cashing in completely on the investment he had made in the beginning. And when the opposition gallops to victory with more than a quarter of allotted deliveries unused, there are bound to be questions about how well he played his innings.

The counter-argument is that, without Malan, Trent Rockets might not have come close to 144. After all, this was their highest score of the competition to date, and the site of Rashid, swinging like a drowning man at number 6, and Matt Carter at number 8, suggested their shot lacks a bit of depth.

Either way, Malan’s method is sure to spark more discussion.

The Need for Forge

Forge is quickly making a name for itself. Like Jos Buttler and Tom Banton, he was educated at King’s College, Taunton and like them both, he has made an impression as a young player at Somerset. But after winning a call-up in the Hundred as one of many substitutes, he had never opened in T20 cricket before (the Hundred is officially considered T20 for statistical purposes) and owed his chance to something of a hunch from Phoenix’s coach, Dan Vettori.

It worked beautifully. Smeed beat 36 of just 13 deliveries to put his side way ahead of the run rate at the start of their innings. At one point, the 19-year-old took 20 of four consecutive balls (two sixes and two fours) from Timm van der Gugten, a man who has played nearly 50 caps. The power with which he pulled and drove was so great that he will have franchisees all over the world sitting up and taking notice. “The coach just told me to go out and have fun,” Smeed said later. “I kept it simple and watched the ball.”

Van der Gugten, on the other hand, later parried a chance from Liam Livingstone across the mid-wicket line for six. Sometimes it just isn’t your day.

mole-eye

Moeen hadn’t scored in any of his first five deliveries. And while the pace at which Smeed and Allen had started the chase gave Moeen some sort of cushion, only a little pressure built up as he defended his sixth ball and asked Patel for a review of a previous decision that had been made. data not on the field.

Multiple reps convinced the TV referee that the ball had indeed hit the pad before the shot, at which stage Moeen’s heart must have been in his mouth. However, the ball tracking technology was not available due to a technical foul, which forced the umpires to follow the on-field umpire’s decision. Moeen made an increasingly smooth 26 to accelerate his side to victory. It could have been a crossroads.

Vote with their feet

Edgbaston could be seen as a potential swing state in the Hundred’s pursuit of success. While the grounds have a good reputation for international ticket sales, it has never matched the London grounds (or, lately, Emirates Old Trafford) when it comes to domestic T20 sales. Only local derby matches against Worcestershire are nearly sold out in the Vitality Blast.

So it felt important to see Edgbaston here almost full. The club also reported rapid merchandise sales (a report supported by the number of spectators wearing Phoenix orange) and an eight percent increase in the number of female ticket buyers in the tournament so far compared to the Blast.

As always with the Hundred, you have to be a little careful with official reports. Several thousand seats were not available here due to stage placement and Covid protocols. And, with a lot of beer and even Dear Caroline during a brief appearance it was not entirely clear how ‘new’ these spectators really are. But a crowd of 17,479 for a domestic cricket match outside London is impressive and suggests that this competition is starting to gain some traction.