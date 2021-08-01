Ball State Football Position Battles To Watch During Fall Camp





MUNCIE, Ind. This week, Ball State Football will open its fall camp and continue to work toward its goal of repeating itself as the champion of the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals captured their first MAC title since 1996, before winning a bowling match and finishing in the top 25 last season. They return the vast majority of their starters, most notably quarterback Drew Plitt, wide receiver Justin Hall, safety Bryce Cosby and inside linebacker Brandon Maarten. And yet, even though there’s so much coming back from the 2020 team, it’s not like that means there won’t be any position fights worth watching once the practices begin. Before BSU opens its 2021 season at home against Western Illinois on September 2 at 7 p.m., Ball State head coach Mike Neus’ squad has questions it must answer. There are players like Caleb Huntley and Antonio Phillips who left to start their professional careers. There are players who have added the Cardinals to the roster, and others in general, who could very well move up to fill their roles and others. RELATED:Over time, BSU Athletics expects more athletes to get involved in NIL opportunities RELATED:Ball State football has embraced to be ‘the hunted’, doesn’t intend to be consumed by it As that competition for game time unfolds, here are a few position fights to keep an eye on as everyone enters the camp healthy and keeps moving forward that way. run back BSU got a taste of what it would be like to have Huntley unavailable last season as the year progressed, due to his injury and the eventual decision to opt out of the remainder of the season. And it got a taste of what the coaching staff was planning for the position. But while Tye Evans, Will Jones and Donny Marcus all had their chances to shine at different points, there’s no guarantee that Neu and offensive coordinator Kevin Lynch will just pick up where they left off. Neither Evans nor Jones, both upperclassmen, were able to get the spring that Marcus did due to injuries they sustained. Ball State added a freshman in Rico Barfield, who ranks among the top BSUs of all time in the 247Sports database. was the quarterbacks coach last year has options. When Huntley was available, he received the vast majority of carries so much that he reached the team leader in attempts with Evans while playing in five fewer games. In 2019 Huntley was also the leading back, but he had a clear number 2 behind him in Walter Fletcher. Could anyone become the go-to talent that Huntley was in 2020, when he became an All-MAC third-team squad while only playing in three games? Can a few players become the one-two punch that Huntley and Fletcher were in 2019? Can the rotation extend to three or four? However it plays out can determine how much Ball State relies on his passing attack and how much Hall is a factor in the ongoing game. Hall finished third on the team in rushing yards in 2019 and fourth in 2020. corner back As with Huntley and the running backs, Phillips’ departure leaves a void at cornerback. Phillips, an All-MAC second-team squad in 2020, like Huntley, was given a shot in the National Football League as an unwritten free agent. And while veteran cornerback Amechi Uzodinma II could very well hold onto one of the starting spots, it will be interesting to see who takes the other. On the Ball States spring depth chart, JT Wahee was the other starter for Nic Jones, and Wahee is listed as a safety on the BSU roster, while Jones is a cornerback. Wahee has spent more time in college than Jones, but because Wahee came in as a graduate transfer for the 2020 season, Jones actually has more experience with Ball State. Jones played in 20 games for the Cardinals, while Wahees played only six. In addition to those two that are in the mix, there are also Tyler Red Potts and William & Mary transfer Latrelle Smith to consider. Last season was an example of how defensive coordinator Tyler Stockton will turn to inbound transfers, as outside linebacker Anthony Ekpe was an All-MAC first-team squad and Wahee, defensive lineman Chris Agyemang and defensive lineman Joshua Tarango all contributed. And who says freshmen like Thailand Baldwin and Jordan Riley-Scott can’t quit after enrolling early? Wahee and Uzodinma are the only two of those in contention to start at cornerback to have an interception for BSU last season, collecting one each. The Cardinals also have a new cornerbacks coach in Vic Hall. linebacker This is one of the most talented groups Ball State enters the 2021 season, as Ekpe, Martin (co-defense player of the year, first team selection), linebacker Christian Albright (second team selection), and inside linebacker Jaylin Thomas (third team selection) each received All-MAC recognition in 2020. And for that reason, alongside that of inside linebacker Clayton Coll, outside linebacker Keiont Newson and inside linebacker Jimmy Daw on the roster, it makes it one of the most compelling groups to watch. What does Ekpes’ role look like after a year leading the Cardinals in sacks and tackles for loss? Martin and Thomas, in that order, led the team in tackles in 2020. Newson and Coll look set for more important roles, even if they are the two with the least experience of the aforementioned. And Daw and Albright were third and fourth in tackles among BSU linebackers in 2020. The Ball States spring depth chart listed Daw (SLB), Martin (MLB), Thomas (WLB), and Albright (OLB) as the four starters at the time, but that doesn’t mean that can’t change. Prior to the Arizona Bowl, Jordan Williams was listed as one of the starters on the depth chart and Daw was Thomas’ backup. Now Williams is on a tight end and Daw has moved to fill the starting role of Williams. Of course, as Stockton also showed the inside linebackers coach over the course of the 2020 season, the Cardinals are willing to get creative with the personnel they employ. But with so many players competing for spots like BSU, it’s going to be interesting to see who starts where. Jordan Guskey covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high schools at the Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5813, [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

