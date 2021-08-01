Strategist circular: 10 things we wrote about last week 2021





11 articles in this article

4 items on sale! Photo illustration: retailers We write about hundreds of products every week. Here, in our version of Sunday’s circular, we’ve picked out some of our favorites Expertly recommendedsupplies,life changing thingsyou didn’t know you needed those, newly launched gadgets, and thevery good dealsthat we discovered over the past week while scouring the vast online shopping universe, including classic wellies, fashionable tennis dividers and a smart meat thermometer. It’s a Gen-Z dream collaboration: Depop and Ganni team up with six female designers to rework the brand’s signature oversized collars. This one in particular, from Sio Studio, is made from dead-stock Ganni fabric and vintage Levis denim. Being handcrafted from pre-existing materials means that they are available in extremely limited quantities, so if you see one that appeals to you, we recommend that you don’t get too wordy. This lotion from Bath & Body Works topped Todrick Hall’s list of things he can’t live without, and he was heartbroken to learn that it’s usually only available during the holidays. Another vanilla-scented lotion from the brand is available year-round, but Hall explains it’s not the same. The next time this lotion became available, he started buying ten, then 20, then 30 at a time. I know this sounds like an exaggeration, but I put them in every room of my house. And he’s not alone in his obsession with this cookie-scented lotion; he insists there are other people who stock it up every year, and there’s a cult behind it too. Photo: retailer The bags with screw caps [this jelly] makes me feel like I’m eating high-end baby food, writes Fishwife founder Caroline Goldfarb, who says that finding new things to snack on is not just a hobby, but a passion that borders on raison d’être. After seeing these jellies in food journal vlogs from Korean and Japanese YouTubers, Goldfarb decided to give them a try, and they’ve since become a go-to whenever my cravings hit the hardest, which is usually the midday slump after lunch. Available in flavors from peach to green grape, mango to cola, she recommends refrigerating them as they are most sublime when chilled, and promises to make the sweet, thick gel in your mouth a very satisfying undertaking. to get. By the time I have a bag ready, I always feel fulfilled. With the back-to-school season fast approaching, strategist tech writer Jordan Bowman spoke to a panel of computer repair and tech experts about which laptops are best suited for each type of student. Miguel Melendez, a PC expert at B&H Photo Video, recommends the latest version of the MacBook Air, which has Apple’s own M1 processor. It really is everything a student needs, no matter what they are going to study. The M1 chip is very capable and does very well for any type of user, he says. Plus, the Air is one of the lightest laptops on the market, meaning you won’t get a backache from dragging it around campus. Melendez has witnessed multiple returns of students who were given a laptop that was too heavy because with all the books or other things they might need to carry with them, two or three extra pounds make a big difference. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is now underway, and while we’ve compiled a list of everything that caught our eye, we were especially excited about these classic Hunter boots, which retail for $100 (more than a third off). Hunters Wellies are highly recommended to us by adults, children and even gardeners as some of the best footwear that protects against the elements. This sleek black pair is sure to go with any outfit, whether you’re heading to the office, dining out, or just running around town. Seattle style blogger Heidi Gray says they don’t leak because they’re made from a single block of plastic, and Karrie Meiklereid, creative director of the Style Room in Zappos, calls Hunter the brand for wellies. More than 14,000 Amazon reviewers confirm that this small desk fan is surprisingly effective for its size. A customer writes that before they bought this fan, they sweated enough to get us out of the California drought. With this fan I am now as cool as a cucumber. I haven’t had a single drop of sweat in my room since I put this puppy on my desk. It is also very quiet and unobtrusive; another reviewer who is a teacher turns it on to circulate air in their hot stuffy classroom and it’s so quiet the kids don’t even know it’s on. And another reviewer says it might even work at Well, I found it so powerful that I would freeze my colleagues if I did even the lowest setting. top chef Chief Judge Tom Colicchio swears he can’t live without this smart meat thermometer, which features two sensors, one to measure the internal temperature of what you’re cooking and one to get the ambient temperature of the oven. It also syncs with your phone via Bluetooth, and you can program it too: if I’m roasting and I want the internal temperature to be 117 degrees, I can set it to that and the probe will actually calculate when I’m roasting the out. It alerts me on my phone so I don’t have to constantly check the oven. With this handy tool, Colicchio gets perfect meat every time. Photo: retailer Bacterial vaginosis is nothing to be ashamed of, but of course an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Strategist Jenna Milliner-Waddell spoke with Evvy co-founder Priyanka Jain about her company, which offers an at-home vaginal microbiome test. The test can tell you everything that is in the vagina, including the percentage of good and bad bacteria and what to do. According to Jain, knowledge is power: There is so much research showing that the vaginal microbiome can predict everything from fertility problems to preterm birth to acquiring STDs to the progression of cervical cancer, she says. Tennis-inspired fashion, from pleated skirts to retro tube socks, seems to be everywhere these days, says senior quarterback Karen Adelson, who spoke to everyone from coaches to players about the best tennis clothes. racket Magazine founder Caitlin Thompson is a fan of British brand Jupp Sport, which offers amazingly cute, fitted tennis whites. She especially likes to combine his Maverick shirt and Maui skirt. The top has a three-quarter sleeve that hits just above the elbow, which is very flattering on most women’s arms, and both pieces have built-in spandex material to help keep you dry, she says. They make you look buttoned up in a way that isn’t stuffy, and they look great on all silhouettes. Photo: retailer According to Strategist contributor Sarah Hoover, a fanny pack is much better than a proper diaper bag. When the prospect of buying a good diaper bag brought up terrifying thoughts about my failures as a mother fueling my depression as it progressed from prepartum to post, Hoover decided to pick up this Paravel bum bag instead and found it had just enough room. for the baby gear I needed on daily field trips in my sons first year: two diapers, a small ziploc of wipes, and an extra onesie in case he had a blowout in the Odeon and I had to make a quick decision. The Paravel pack is also sleek and budget-friendly, meaning it goes well with jeans and simple dresses, but comes at a price that doesn’t make me worry too much if it has a little baby puke on it. receive the strategist newsletter Really good deals, smart shopping advice and exclusive discounts. Terms & Privacy Statement

the strategist is designed to provide the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast ecommerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but keep in mind that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

