Family of hockey stars | Olympic Games News, The Indian Express

Punjab Police Superintendent (SP) and former player Varinderpreet Singh recalls that his four-year-old son Hardik accompanied his grandfather Pritam Singh, a former player and coach of the Indian Navy, to the hockey field in their village of Khusropur near Jalandhar. While Pritam and Varinderpreet didn’t get a chance to play for India, Pritam’s younger brother Gurmail Singh was part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

On Sunday, when 22-year-old midfielder Hardik Gurjant Singh first assisted for India’s second goal and later scored the third to take a 3-1 win against Great Britain to lead the medal rounds after more than four decades. Going into the Olympics, Varinderpreet had closely followed his sons’ every move.

Hardik’s grandfather was as passionate about hockey as anyone. I remember it was June when a four-year-old Hardik accompanied my father to the village hockey field. When we said it was too hot, my father replied: Je bacche nu garmi nahi lagdi, te fer kahda darna (If the child does not feel the heat, why should we be afraid). Sadly my father passed away in 2017. If he were alive today, he would have applauded Hardik for donning the Indian jersey and helping India reach the semifinals at the Olympics, Varinderpreet told The Indian Express.

The Singh family also includes Gurmail and Rajbir Kaur, the former Indian women’s hockey captain, in addition to uncle and former Indian drag flicker Jugraj Singh. Hardik initially played on the village grounds and on the lawn near their house. It wasn’t until 2012 that he was enrolled at the Punjab Institute of Sports Academy in Mohali where he also worked as a bat boy during the Hockey India League before transferring to the Surjit Hockey Academy in Jalandhar, where players such as former Indian captain Pargat Singh and current skipper Manpreet Singh.

Training at Mohali meant that Hardik spent a lot of time under former Olympian Sukhvir Singh Grewal, leaving his base too strong. He was initially supposed to play as a right half and we spent a lot of time on skill, creating holes and training in pressure situations. Because we had more than 200 state and national players in our batches at once, he learned to practice in pressure situations on the field, recalls Surjit Hockey Academy coach Avtar Singh.

Made to wait

Although Hardik would be included in the 2016 Junior World Cup likelihood along with Dilpreet Singh and Shamsher Singh, the trio did not make it to the final team. But he would train under head coach Harendra Singh and other thinkers of the game as he became a central defender.

When I saw Hardik at a junior tournament, Pargat told me to take care of this kid because he’s special. Harendra also told me that although Hardik can’t make it to the World Cup junior team, in time he will be an asset to the Indian team. Training at a housing academy made him more disciplined, says Varinderpreet.

Coach Avtar Singh has seen Hardik’s metamorphosis from a right half to a central defender from his youth. As a right half there are very few options to get the Indian team and that’s why we started to make him a -back. A central defender can be more creative and we would train him in different aspects of the role. Sometimes it would mean over 100 reps in one training session against quality players. The way he anticipated the ball and marked the British defender and passed the ball to Gurjant speaks of Hardik’s skill. And to watch him sprint 50 yards and then control the ball to score the goal on the rebound shows us how Hardik reacts, Avtar says.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Hardik got a chance in the senior Indian team and there was a time when he started thinking about playing in leagues abroad rather than focusing on his Indian career. He would make his senior debut at the Asian Champions Trophy and would also participate in the 2018 World Cup. Jugraj recalls his conversation with Hardik at the time. Hardik has been a very disciplined boy. The best thing about him is that he is an attacking midfielder. I remember in 2017 when he got a little impatient because he didn’t get a chance at senior level and he wanted to play leagues, I told him he still has a long way to go. With experience, he has shown that in addition to presence of mind, he also has skill and strength, Jugraj says.

Gurmail, a right half in the Moscow Olympic team, hopes to have another Olympic medalist in the family. As a member of the last Indian team to win Olympic gold, it has been a long time and we pray for Hardik and the Indian team to bring another medal to India.

Hardik’s mother Kanwaljeet Kaur will recite the Sukhmani Sahib path when India plays Belgium in the semi-finals. Hardik calls us before every game and tells us to pray not just for him, but for the entire Indian team. That’s what we did today and will do for the semi-finals, she says.