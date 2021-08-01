English cricketers unlikely for cricket competition in PoK: BCCI





The English cricketers are unlikely to be part of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). A BCCI official told The Indian Express that they have been assured by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that their players would not be part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) promoted tournament in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that starts. on August 6 Yes, we have heard from the ECB that they are not releasing any players (for the PoK competition), a BCCI official told The Indian Express. The Indian board expects similar reactions from other boards. This came a day after the BCCI expressed its opposition to the tournament in PoK and said it was following the government’s position. We have no problem with those who play Pakistan Super League (PSL), but this is a league in PoK. We are following the line of our governments, a BCCI official had said on Saturday. The BCCI and ECB share an excellent relationship which has led to the first centrally contracted female cricketers to take part in the ongoing women’s The Hundred competition in England. It has been learned that talks are underway between the two boards to have a pair of Indian men’s players join the men’s The Hundred starting next year. However, the BCCI has yet to make a decision on this. On Saturday, a top BCCI official confirmed that contacts have been made with all cricket boards. We have informed all boards not to allow their former players to participate in Kashmir league. We did this for national interests, he told this newspaper. The KPL is played with six franchises; five represent cities from PoK, while the sixth, Overseas Warriors, is reserved for overseas Kashmiris. The launch of the leagues saw an intoxicating mix of Pakistani/PoK politicians and former Pakistani cricketers. Wasim Akram is the founder of KPL’s vice president while Shahid Afridi is the brand ambassador of the competitions. Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs, one of the accused in the match fixing scandal in 2000, has signed up to play for Overseas Warriors and he has claimed that the BCCI is trying to prevent him from playing in the competition. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement followed, saying that the BCCI has discredited the game by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members. Pakistani politicians also got involved in the issue. However, a BCCI official rejected the PCB statement, saying: We don’t care which statement PCB puts out. We are aware of Indian cricket and India.

