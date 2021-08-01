Concept Commentary Fantasy Football Community 2021





Happy Sunday! It’s that time of year again! Here at Stampede Blue, we pride ourselves on having a large community of friendly Fantasy football team owners (on average we host about 10 free fantasy football leagues per year). Up front I (Jared Malott) would like to be better on the ball this year. If you’d like to post your email address in a comment drop me an email at [email protected] or you can DM me on Twitter here: CLICK HERE. If you’re interested in playing fantasy football against Stampede Blue staff (TBA) as well as other Colts/football fans, let me know what time on a specific day or two you’re available (plan to sign). For example Hey Jared, here’s $100 ([email protected] on PayPal). I am generally available Mon-Tue-Wed after 5:30 PM. Please spend that money on the doggy day care/bakery/dog biscuit bakery that your wife starts. Anyway. Every year from this time on, I am inundated with messages and questions about fantasy football. Almost every year I can guess the exact questions that come in. First of all, if you’re a league owner and want to make sure you’re playing the right format, I believe 5. point PPR is the place to be. Id also recommends that your league has 10-12 members (8 is my minimum and about 16 is where Id outranks a league). If you’re set up to run multiple leagues, it’s probably best to ask what people love to do, try to make that happen, and end up letting everyone else down. You know? As for drafting, every year I play in about 20 leagues, make the playoffs in 15 of those leagues and win about half of those. I play this format in all competitions, keep my own records and have my own draft strategy. I recommend that you build your team from RB > WR > QB/TE > D/ST > KICKER. In fact, I wouldn’t draft a defense or kicker unless it was one of my last two choices. And if you pick up reading material, especially draft guides or cheat sheets, understand that .5 PPR is what you want to see. Remember that! That said, my favorite thing in the world to do is do exactly what I want to do. I say get your man. If you like this QB (I probably wouldn’t do it in the first round), go get it. Be happy. Same for TE. Get your husband. Probably not often early, but sure. Don’t be a bad and sad draftsman on draft day because you drew depth instead of just seeking happiness at all costs, you know? Anyway, I’m not trying to be philosophical about it, but yes. Have fun, everyone. I’m sorry I was a bad league manager before and I will work harder this year to get it right. Hit me with your fantasy football/DFS questions, comments, concerns etc. etc. Where is Doss?

