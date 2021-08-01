IU men’s tennis has three Hoosiers win summer tournaments





Three IU men’s tennis players win Intercollegiate Tennis Association tournaments in the sixth week of the summer tour. Week six tournaments, called Cracked Racquets, were part of the ITA Tour: Summer Circuit by Universal Tennis and were held at various locations across the country from July 24-26. Senior Carson Haskins took the win in Lawrence, Kansas, while senior Vikash Singh took the win over Georgia Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Senior Patrick Fletchall won the tournament in Indianapolis. We were delighted to hear that three Hoosiers had won, said head coach Jeremy Wurtzman. The last couple of years there have been so few opportunities to participate so if they played all different tournaments this past weekend and played as many matches as they did, it shows that they are absolutely committed to going out and competing . This was the sixth and final week of the tour. It featured 16 tournaments and over 1,500 players, with Big Ten athletes winning four of the tournaments on the men’s side. IU claimed the most Summer Circuit crowns of any other school in the final week, leading the way with its three winners in the men’s class. The fourth Big Ten winner was Michigan sophomore Jacob Bickersteth. We took over the country from three different areas this weekend, and we led with three guys winning the same tournament, Fletchall said. It was pretty cool to see that we could all play the same weekend and get the job done. Haskins won by beating his first two opponents 6-0, 6-0 in Kansas before beating his last two opponents 6-2, 6-3. Singh claimed victory over Georgia Gwinnett by beating one of the circuit’s top leaders, Presbyterian Colleges Maxwell Benson. Benson was the 2021 Big South Player of the Year. Fletchall won the Butler University tournament by beating his five opponents in straight sets. I’m going into my last few years at IU and I’m just trying to get as many competitions as possible to prepare for the spring season, Fletchall said. I made some tweaks to my game leading up to the week before this tournament and I was really happy to see it pay off. The ITA Summer Tour gives collegiate players the opportunity to get on the field on time and gain more experience against outside competition. With COVID-19 taking away many opportunities for athletes to compete in recent seasons, Wurtzman was happy to see several of his players in the summer tournaments. We were extremely excited to see last weekend’s results, said head coach Jeremy Wurtzman. We are very happy with the guys who are motivated to compete in the summer because I think that shows their dedication and that tennis is a big priority in their lives.

