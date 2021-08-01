Tokyo 2020: Commentator Gets Wrapped Up After Making Racist Remarks During Table Tennis Event Ghana News





Dimosthenis Karmiris was fired for making racist remarks against a South Korean during men’s table tennis.

Mature Greek commentator made disparaging comments about Jeoung Young-sik beating his compatriot Panagiotis

ERT, the news media outlet Karmiris worked for, expelled him and released a statement about his comments NOTE: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in Dimosthenis Karmiris, a Greek commentator, was evicted by his employers over comments he made during a racist remark during the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Sports Bible, Daily mail. Jeoung vs Gionis exciting game There was a men’s table tennis match in the third round between South Korean Jeoung Young-sik and Greek Panagiotis Gionis. Dimosthenis Karmiris made racist remarks about South Korean Jeoung Young after beating compatriot Panagiotis Gionis. Photo by Sports Bible

Source: UGC It was a hard-fought game, but the Korean won by four games to three, scoring 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12, to qualify for the last 16. What Karamis said Read also “I realized my mistakes”: Benjamin Azamati says after elimination at 100 meters race Karmiris was then asked what he thought of the Jeoung beating his compatriot in the entertaining match. He said: “Their eyes are narrow, so I can’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth.” ERT’s response to Karamis .’s statement The news media where he worked for ERT released a statement condemning the use of racist comments. “Racist comments have no place on public television. “The collaboration between ERT and Dimosthenis Karmiris ended today, right after the morning show.” Jeoung defeated Germany’s Timo Boll in the round of 16, but retired from the competition after losing to world number 1 China’s Zhendong fan in the quarterfinals. The South Korean will not be going home yet as he will represent his country in the team event where they face Slovenia. In the meantime, legit.ng also reported that Fethi Nourine is the first athlete to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics sent home after withdrawing from competition with Israel’s Tohar Butbul, Complete Sports, Japan Times. Read also Team Ghana Olympic Games Captain Sulemanu Tetteh After Loss in Men’s Flyweight Nourine would face Butbul in the second round of the men’s 73kg category if he passed Sudanese Mohamed Abdalrasool. The 30-year-old told the press he was withdrawing because his support for Palestine is greater than his Olympic dreams. Do you like reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh’s Telegram Channel! Download YEN’s news app at Google Play now and stay informed about important news about Ghana Source: Yen.com.gh

