Orioles vs. Tigers – Game Recap – August 1, 2021
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers won 6-2 on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Detroit earned a four-game series split and improved to 30-24 at home this season. The Tigers tied a Major League-record 59 home defeats in 2019, baseball’s most recent full season.
This is the last day of our toughest part of the season,” said Detroit manager AJ Hinch. We played 17 games in 16 days without a day off, so it was nice to end that piece with a win.
Tyler Alexander from Detroit trailed 2-0 after four batters, but gave up no more work in four innings. Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) threw two scoreless innings to capture his first Major League-win since September 3, 2018, when he defeated the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.
The Orioles failed to score after a first of two runs.
Baltimore’s Spenser Watkins (2-2) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in his first appearance against the franchise that drafted him in 2014. All three hits went for extra bases.
It was incredible to finally pitch here after having been the target for so long, said Watkins, who threw 5 2/3 innings. In the first inning I had to contain the excitement a bit, but I was proud to be here in black and orange.
The Orioles started quickly, with Austin Hays doubled on the first pitch and advanced on a long flyout by Troy Mancini. Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander followed with RBI doubles over the head of Akil Baddoo in midfield to make it 2-0 after six pitches.
We went out in the first inning and were extremely aggressive, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. That gave us a quick lead, but we stayed so aggressive all day and that resulted in a lot of quick outs.
Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning and Haase followed with a two-run double to give the Tigers one run lead.
The game remained 3-2 until Robbie Grossman tripled with one out in the sixth and scored on Miguel Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.
This was the first time we saw Watkins, but we got a lot of advice from all the guys who played with him in the minors, Grossman said. That helped.
Cabrera’s sacrifice fly was the 92nd of his career, taking him past Willie Mays and Barry Bonds, finishing in a tie for 59th with David Ortiz.
It’s great to be on the same team as him, especially now, Grossman said. He may be the best right-handed batter in history, and it’s crazy to see the names he passes every day.
Baddoo made it 5-2 with an RBI single in the seventh inning and Grossman added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
TRAINERS ROOM
Orioles: Baltimore put LHP Tanner Scott (knee) on the 10-day injured list and reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the COVID list. RHP Thomas Eshelman was designated for command.
NEXT ONE
Orioles: Out on Monday before a three-game road series begins against the New York Yankees. Baltimore’s Jorge Lpez (2-12, 6.19 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday’s opener against Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27).
Tigers: Out on Monday to host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game run. Detroit’s Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64) is scheduled for Tuesday against Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15).
