Cricket spotted in the snow at Namadgi National Park, Canberra | Mandurah Mail





What is it? Mysterious cricket species spotted in the snow near Namadgi /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141815392/5acdd00f-a5c0-41b0-9276-28375f85d760.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg A cricket trudging through the snow has been filmed in Namadgi National Park, southwest of Canberra, but experts are struggling to identify it. news, national, 2021-08-02T03:00:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6265663712001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6265663712001 A mysterious cricket was filmed in the snow in Namadgi National Park A mysterious cricket looked very out of place as it crawled through the knee-high snow in Namadgi National Park recently. Jordon Murray, 29, filmed the cricket as it descended Mount Gingera on Saturday, July 24. In the video clip, the cricket tried to climb out of the snow track, but fell on its back before getting back up. “I came down the mountain and at this point the snow was higher than my knees, when I saw him (the cricket) from a few feet away – he was glowing against the white snow,” said Mr Murray. “It just ran in the middle of the fire path, which was covered in snow, halfway up the back of the mountain. “I assumed it had been blown by the wind or dug itself out of the snow.” A cricket looked very out of place as it braved the snow on Mount Gingera in Namadgi National Park on Saturday, July 24. Photo: Jordon Murray Mr Murray, a budding wildlife photographer, took some photos and videos of the cricket before leaving it in place and moving on. “In the video I took, it looked like it was very cold, moving slowly, and when it fell, it tried to get up drunk again,” he said. “I stopped and looked at it for a few minutes. I didn’t want to touch it or move it. This is Australia, I can’t take the risk! “I couldn’t really move it because there was just snow.” In one video, the cricket attempted to climb out of a path in the snow, but fell back into the structure. Photo: Jordon Murray Unsure of the species of cricket he encountered, Mr Murray posted a photo and video to the Canberra Wildlife Photography Facebook Group. Some wildlife enthusiasts suggested it was a Canberra raspberry cricket (cooraboorama canberrae), but others claimed it didn’t fit the description. CSIRO cricket researcher mr. Youning Su confirmed that it was not a Canberra raspy cricket, but rather a different species from the same family. “This is an adult female raspy cricket from the gryllacrididae family,” said Mr. Su. “I can’t give any further ID, as this group has not been well studied in Australia.” CSIRO cricket researcher, Mr Youning Su, said the insect was a female raspberry cricket from the family Gryllacrididae. Photo: Jordon Murray Gryllacrididae are a family of non-jumping insects commonly known as rasping cicadas or leaf-rolling cicadas found all over the world. Raspy crickets are mainly found in the Southern Hemisphere, with the largest number and diversity in Australia, which has over 120 different species. They get their name from the “raspy” sound they make as a defensive response to threats. This story What is it? Mysterious cricket species spotted in the snow near Namadgi

appeared first on The Canberra Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7362695/what-is-it-mystery-cricket-species-spotted-in-the-snow-at-namadgi/%3Fcs%3D9397 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos